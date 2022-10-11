Read full article on original website
Planning on watching the Orange take on the Wolf Pack? Chime in your photos!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Do you plan on watching the Syracuse Orange take on N.C. State in a sold out match up today?. Don't forget to submit your photos to Chime in for a chance to be seen in our newscast. Kick off is set for 3:30pm at the JMA...
Syracuse fans excited for 6-0 start, the Orange beat NC State 24-9
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse defeats #15 NC State to improve to 6-0 on the season. The last time they beat a ranked team was back in 2018 against #15 West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl. The fans are pumped to continue their win streak. Many fans were seen...
MADHOUSE: #18 Syracuse defeats #15 NC State 24-9 in front of deafening sold-out crowd
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracuse is now 6-0 with a perfect start to the season after its 24-9 win against No. 15 ranked North Carolina State. Orange fans rushed the field at the JMA Wireless Dome after the big win. Syracuse football continues to defy the odds. Projected...
Syracuse Athletics says fewer than 1,500 tickets left for Syracuse-NC State game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Fans are making the push to sell out the Dome for Saturday's ranked football matchup. Syracuse (18) takes on NC State (15) at 3:30 PM in a highly anticipated ACC game at the JMA Wireless Dome. As of noon on Thursday, Syracuse Athletics announced fewer than 1,500 tickets remain for the game.
Newest SU Orange fans born just in time for Saturday's big football game
They arrived just in time for Saturday's Syracuse v. North Carolina State football game at the JMA Wireless Dome - and St. Joseph's Health dressed them up to root for the Orange!. The hospital on Friday revealed three new additions to the Syracuse fanbase. Reid, born to Gabriella and Andrew...
Joel Alvarez scores twice, lifts ESM over Jamesville-Dewitt 2-0
SYRACUSE — East Syracuse-Minoa finished up a memorable regular season Thursday night. The Spartans shutout Jamesville-Dewitt 2-0 to claim the SCAC Empire title finishing the season with a 14-2 record. Joel Alvarez answered the call and scored both goals. Congrats to Joel on being named our Toyota High School Athlete of the Week!
Syracuse police department discusses policing during parents weekend and a new scam
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses policing during parents weekend and a new scam. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
'Call In For Cancer' Thursday to help Central New Yorkers through Upstate Cancer Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central and Upstate Cancer Center are teaming up to host its annual "Call In For Cancer" fundraiser Thursday, October 20, in Syracuse. CNY Central's Maggie DesRosiers and Megan Coleman will be live at Upstate Cancer Center from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on NBC3 and CBS5, sharing survivor stories and discussing cancer treatment innovations with local doctors.
A new skate park opens in Oswego
OWSEGO, N.Y. — Mayor Barlow of Oswego held the grand opening of a brand new skate park Saturday afternoon. The half a million park was announced back in January this year during the Mayor's State of the City Address and construction started back in August. The skate park is...
Several roads to close for weekend fundraiser in downtown Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The American Cancer Society will be hosting its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in downtown Syracuse on Sunday, October 16. Several streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to facilitate the event:. W. Water Street (from Clinton Street to Salina Street)
Baldwinsville Police report: Superintendent asked student to record video of crowd surfing
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — We have the Baldwinsville Police report detailing what investigators heard and saw the night of the arrest. The report shows Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson gave a student his phone and wallet, and asked them to record video of him crowd surfing at the homecoming football game on Friday night. Then, he forgot to take them back, according to the high school principal referenced in the report. Baldwinsville police arrested Thomson after students told school leaders they smelled alcohol on him at the game. He was eventually pulled over after police saw him turning into a district parking lot on East Oneida Street.
Syracuse to host Halloweenville event to celebrate the spooky season
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs will host Halloweenville 2022 at Burnet Park to celebrate the spooky season. The family-friendly event will be open to everyone and will offer tricks, treats, and a showing of the Hocus Pocus movie. The event...
More than Just Books: Tai Chi Chih classes at the East Syracuse Library
East Syracuse, NY — Once a week a group gathers at the East Syracuse Library to do Tai Chi Chih. Ann Pia, Tai Chi Chih Instructor said, “It’s so nice to be with people that come together and walk out feeling better than when they came in and all we did is move.”
Haunted CNY: Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror
ROME, N.Y. — Based in an abandoned industrial warehouse in Rome, Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror is consistently voted one of the best haunted attractions in Central New York every year. This year marks Cayo’s 20th anniversary and owner Joshua Reale said the attraction offers a long walk through...
NY-22: Williams, Conole, why they want your vote and where they stand
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams will face off in the race for Central New York’s new 22nd Congressional district. The new 22nd district includes Onondaga County and areas currently represented by Rep. John Katko, who did not run for re-election. CNYCentral asked both...
Visitors enjoy fall fun at Tim's Pumpkins Patch in Onondaga County
MARIETTA, N.Y. — Fall is in full swing, bringing the perfect weather for pumpkin picking. Pumpkins farmers say this year’s crop is better than expected. When it comes to picking pumpkins Tim’s Pumpkin Patch in Marietta is the place to be. “This is the best season of...
Tully Central School District names new Superintendent
TULLY, N.Y. — After a rigorous search process, the Tully Central School District Board of Education named a new superintendent Friday. Central New York native Darcy Woodcock, who currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in the Westhill School District, will begin her new position as superintendent around November 28.
Push to create new housing ahead of Micron plant in Clay
CLAY, N.Y. — There is an effort underway behind the scenes to prepare Central New York for the biggest employer to move into the region. To make way for the growth Micron is expected to bring, Onondaga County is working to build up the housing supply. On Wednesday night,...
Woman killed in Seneca County crash
Tyre, N.Y. — A three-car crash that killed a woman in Seneca County is under investigation. Police responded to State Route 318 just west of Gravel Road in Tyre around 10:50 a.m. Thursday. According to police, Deborah Patsos, 75, of Junius, was westbound when she crossed the center line...
Dog named "Chunk Norris" runs away after crash; deputies ask for help finding him
TOWN OF MARCY, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two-car crash on Trenton Road in the Town of Marcy on Thursday evening. A 39-year-old driver from Remsen lost control of his pick-up truck, crossed the middle line and collided with an oncoming jeep, driven by a 39-year-old man from Trenton, deputies said.
