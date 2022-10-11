ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CandysDirt

Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts Hosts Willis Winters Lecture on Charles Stevens Dilbeck

A veritable historic extravaganza is coming up next week. Noted architect and preservationist Willis Winters is being hosted by The Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts at the architecturally significant Turner House on Oct. 20. Winters’s lecture, “The Work of Charles Stevens Dilbeck ( A Tale of Two Cities),” is about one of the leading architects of Dallas’ early years.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Plano-Based Realtor Also Has a Passion for Writing Books

Whether it’s getting them into the home of their dreams or helping them overcome some of the hardest moments, James Bivins’ goal is to improve the lives of others. Bivins, a Realtor with Keller Williams in Plano, has been in the real estate business since May 2020 when he moved to Frisco. He is also a best-selling author on Amazon with his book Walking Through the Valley of Grief.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight

This little write-up is going to be a high list of what’s this? What’s that? Oh, man, that’s pretty. We’ll start with the obvious … Oh, man, that’s pretty. What is? This house. It’s an Airplane Bungalow set in the Kings Highway Historic District in Oak Cliff. Quick fact from Preservation Dallas: Kings Highway was originally constructed as a temporary apartment for Winnetka Heights in 1910.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Suburban Rent Increases in the Dallas Market Correlate With Pandemic

For the past two-and-a-half years, the pandemic has shaken up the ways that we live and work. The option of working from home has created less of a concern for housing choice. As a result, cities in the suburbs have been experiencing faster rent growth than the core cities they surround, a recent analysis by Apartment List confirmed.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Inside Artist Megan Trottier’s Colorful World

Megan Trottier has a spirit as vibrant as the art she creates. The charismatic mother of three took up painting during the pandemic, posted her work on Instagram, and has never looked back. “How much can a person binge shows, eat, and drink wine?” she said, laughing. “This was my...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

