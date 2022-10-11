FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact StatementsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Unveiling Dirk Nowitzki Christmas DayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
TX DOT Will Use Tech to Avoid Wrong-Way Crashes on HighwaysLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts Hosts Willis Winters Lecture on Charles Stevens Dilbeck
Plano-Based Realtor Also Has a Passion for Writing Books
East Dallas Powerhouse Local Resident Realty Joins Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Industrial Loft-Like Midcentury in Crestwood Still Dazzles
This Belmont Park Half Duplex Will Change What You Learned About Fractions
Suburban Rent Increases in the Dallas Market Correlate With Pandemic
Don’t Be Spooked by Home Prices; They’re Dropping Like the Temperature This Fall
RELATED PEOPLE
Development Services Audit Identifies Dozens of Issues Worsening Dallas’ Epic Building Permit Backlog
Emily Larkin’s Fairytale Tudor Could be Our Favorite on The 46th Annual Lakewood Home Tour
With The Interest Rates Slowing The Market, The Open House is Officially Back in Business
After Years of Following The City’s Rules, Elm Thicket/Northpark Proves it is Worth Saving
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Lie? You Might Be Surprised by Fortune Magazine’s No. 2 Family-Friendly Place to Call Home
Colleyville Builder Plans to Expand Its Portfolio in Two Growing Communities
After a Hard-Fought Battle, Dallas City Council Approves Elm Thicket/Northpark Rezoning
Looking For Privacy? Look no Further Than This Absolutely Arboreal Fort Worth Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ebby Halliday Companies Set the Bar High for Agent/Staff Retention
Game Changer: West Oak Cliff Area Plan Could Put Residents in Zoning Driver’s Seat
Madness to The Methodology: Dallas Rental Prices Reflect How The Numbers Are Crunched
Inside Artist Megan Trottier’s Colorful World
CandysDirt
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.https://candysdirt.com
Comments / 0