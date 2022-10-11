ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Johnson City Press

Heritage Days Festival celebrates history and brings the community together

ROGERSVILLE– The 43rd Annual Heritage Days Festival celebrates the pioneering history of the region and brings the community together. The event kicked off on Friday, October 14, with the Chili Cook-Off sponsored by First Community Bank. Six groups battled out for the first and second-place prize along with people’s choice awards for most unique flavor, most creative, best toppings and spiciest.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Applications being taken for Thanksgiving dinner boxes

ROGERSVILLE — The People Loving People organization is taking applications for its Thanksgiving dinner boxes. Interested individuals can pick up applications in Church Hill at the Emergency Services Food Pantry located in the Church Hill Shopping Center, Suite #2. Applications will be taken on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at that site from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Rogersville, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Pastor Pig BBQ

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Smoked meats and tasty eats are just a few of the offerings at the Pastor Pig BBQ food truck. “We always have BBQ pork and BBQ chicken,” said co-owner Erin Radford. “When we come to Troyer’s, we always try to have a special and it’s normally brisket if we can get […]
LIMESTONE, TN
WJHL

Festivals & more: What's happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

"Saddle Up" for St. Jude Fun Day

WF Stables will be hosting its Saddle up for St. Jude Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 15. Who: WF Stables of Jonesborough will host the event, the proceeds of which will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport

Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Author, evangelist, Harrison to host tent dedication deekend event in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — Dedication services for a new tent to be used in revival services will be held in Greeneville on Oct. 28-29. The upcoming services are a continuation of a revival that began in Greeneville on April 15, 2018. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via the internet.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

'Let's Boogie, Bucs!': ETSU to celebrate fall 2022 Homecoming

Students, faculty, staff and the community are gearing up to celebrate Homecoming at East Tennessee State University. A seasonal tradition, Homecoming celebrations will accompany the red, yellow and orange hues gracing the Appalachian Highlands this fall from Oct. 17-23. The theme for this year has been coined, “Let’s Boogie, Bucs,” as participants can expect aesthetics, activities and apparel that align with the disco-saturated era of the 1970s.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Youngkin helps open new section of Mendota Trail

MENDOTA — Before a big crowd on a picturesque autumn day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted a star-studded speaker lineup for the opening of five new trestles on the Mendota Trail that goes through the Wolf Run Gorge. “I’ve had the distinct privilege of being all over Southwest Virginia...
MENDOTA, VA
103GBF

Enjoy Trick or Treating This Halloween Inside a Tennessee Cave

We don't know for sure if there are bats in the cave or not, but there definitely will be ghosts, goblins, and ghouls inside this Tennessee cavern. If you are looking for a unique and unusual way to celebrate Halloween with the kiddies this year, then you definitely want to check out the 2022 Trick Or Treat In The Cave happening just outside Knoxville, Tennessee. This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to enjoy a safe Trick or Treat experience in a fun and new way.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

'Now is the time' to see fall color

Now is the time to enjoy the annual parade of red, yellow and orange leaves. That’s the word from Travis Watson, East Tennessee State University’s campus arborist who has tracked fall foliage in the Appalachian Highlands all season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 14

Oct. 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed this account of the recent Hacker-Brownlow wedding; the account originally appeared in the Herald and Tribune. “After several weeks of anxious anticipation among the friends of the contracting parties, the wedding of Arthur N. Hacker and Miss...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch Now: The history behind the world's most haunted tunnel

KINGSPORT — Sensabaugh Tunnel in Hawkins County is thought of by some as the world’s most haunted tunnel, but what’s the history behind it, and how did it get this name?. In my opinion, Halloween is a pretty cool holiday; it’s all about dressing up and visiting/exploring spooky places. So, when I heard about Sensabaugh Tunnel, I knew I wanted to go.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

