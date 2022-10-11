Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Heritage Days Festival celebrates history and brings the community together
ROGERSVILLE– The 43rd Annual Heritage Days Festival celebrates the pioneering history of the region and brings the community together. The event kicked off on Friday, October 14, with the Chili Cook-Off sponsored by First Community Bank. Six groups battled out for the first and second-place prize along with people’s choice awards for most unique flavor, most creative, best toppings and spiciest.
wjhl.com
Previewing Rogersville’s Heritage Days Festival
Neyla Price and Landry Russell, get us ready for three days of fun in Rogersville, as Heritage Days gets underway this Friday!. For more information call 423-272-1961 or go to rogersvilleheritage.org.
Johnson City Press
Applications being taken for Thanksgiving dinner boxes
ROGERSVILLE — The People Loving People organization is taking applications for its Thanksgiving dinner boxes. Interested individuals can pick up applications in Church Hill at the Emergency Services Food Pantry located in the Church Hill Shopping Center, Suite #2. Applications will be taken on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at that site from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Montrose Court residents celebrate city landmark's 100th anniversary
Montrose Court residents celebrated the Johnson City landmark’s 100th anniversary with a party on Saturday. Members of the Montrose Court homeowner’s association served hotdogs, french fries and cake to Tree Street neighbors to celebrate the historic building’s centennial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food Truck Friday: Pastor Pig BBQ
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Smoked meats and tasty eats are just a few of the offerings at the Pastor Pig BBQ food truck. “We always have BBQ pork and BBQ chicken,” said co-owner Erin Radford. “When we come to Troyer’s, we always try to have a special and it’s normally brisket if we can get […]
Festivals & more: What’s happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
Johnson City Press
"Saddle Up" for St. Jude Fun Day
WF Stables will be hosting its Saddle up for St. Jude Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 15. Who: WF Stables of Jonesborough will host the event, the proceeds of which will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Johnson City Press
Storyteller Mara Menzies showcases the traditions of Kenya and Scotland in Jonesborough
The next-to-last performer of the 2022 Storytelling Live! season will be Mara Menzies, who will offer daily matinee concerts at the International Storytelling Center in the coming week. Traveling to Jonesborough from her home in Kenya, Menzies was raised in Africa until she turned 13, when she moved to Edinburgh,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjhl.com
Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport
Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
Johnson City Press
Author, evangelist, Harrison to host tent dedication deekend event in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE — Dedication services for a new tent to be used in revival services will be held in Greeneville on Oct. 28-29. The upcoming services are a continuation of a revival that began in Greeneville on April 15, 2018. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via the internet.
Johnson City Press
‘Let’s Boogie, Bucs!’: ETSU to celebrate fall 2022 Homecoming
Students, faculty, staff and the community are gearing up to celebrate Homecoming at East Tennessee State University. A seasonal tradition, Homecoming celebrations will accompany the red, yellow and orange hues gracing the Appalachian Highlands this fall from Oct. 17-23. The theme for this year has been coined, “Let’s Boogie, Bucs,” as participants can expect aesthetics, activities and apparel that align with the disco-saturated era of the 1970s.
Johnson City Press
Youngkin helps open new section of Mendota Trail
MENDOTA — Before a big crowd on a picturesque autumn day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted a star-studded speaker lineup for the opening of five new trestles on the Mendota Trail that goes through the Wolf Run Gorge. “I’ve had the distinct privilege of being all over Southwest Virginia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Enjoy Trick or Treating This Halloween Inside a Tennessee Cave
We don't know for sure if there are bats in the cave or not, but there definitely will be ghosts, goblins, and ghouls inside this Tennessee cavern. If you are looking for a unique and unusual way to celebrate Halloween with the kiddies this year, then you definitely want to check out the 2022 Trick Or Treat In The Cave happening just outside Knoxville, Tennessee. This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to enjoy a safe Trick or Treat experience in a fun and new way.
wjhl.com
The animal shelters are full in the region, look at these cuties in our Tails and Paws
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay the shelter a visit on North Roan Street in Johnson City, TN.
Johnson City Press
‘Now is the time’ to see fall color
Now is the time to enjoy the annual parade of red, yellow and orange leaves. That’s the word from Travis Watson, East Tennessee State University’s campus arborist who has tracked fall foliage in the Appalachian Highlands all season.
Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 14
Oct. 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed this account of the recent Hacker-Brownlow wedding; the account originally appeared in the Herald and Tribune. “After several weeks of anxious anticipation among the friends of the contracting parties, the wedding of Arthur N. Hacker and Miss...
wcyb.com
Rebecca's rescue spotlight: The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — News Five's Rebecca Pepin visited the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, to highlight some loving animals in need of a good home. If you are interested in adopting a pet featured here or interested in seeing the other animals at the shelter you can check out their website by clicking here.
993thex.com
Owners of Yee-Haw Brewing, Ole Smoky Moonshine acquire Ober Gatllinburg property
GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A local group, led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim, and Chuck Edwards, announced. they have purchased Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. the premier, year-round tourism attraction in the Smokies. It is the only ski. area in the state of Tennessee. “Gatlinburg is our home,” said...
Johnson City Press
Watch Now: The history behind the world’s most haunted tunnel
KINGSPORT — Sensabaugh Tunnel in Hawkins County is thought of by some as the world’s most haunted tunnel, but what’s the history behind it, and how did it get this name?. In my opinion, Halloween is a pretty cool holiday; it’s all about dressing up and visiting/exploring spooky places. So, when I heard about Sensabaugh Tunnel, I knew I wanted to go.
Comments / 1