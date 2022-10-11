ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Green Country experts talk how to help Oklahomans this World Mental Health Awareness Day

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AO0sc_0iUI9Wlz00

PRYOR, Okla. — Monday, Oct. 10, is World Mental Health Awareness Day, and experts in Green Country say they are seeing more people in need of help than ever before.

Grand Mental Health told FOX23 they are trying to expand their services to keep up with the need.

They said they’re still dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic with many people suffering from mental health issues from the isolation.

“COVID came, and we saw an increase in suicide rates almost across every demographic,” said Grand Mental Health’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Josh Cantwell. “We haven’t seen those decreases that we would have hoped to see by now.

Cantwell told FOX23 there is a big need for their services, and the organization wants people to get the help they need quickly and easily. According to Grand Mental Health, around 80 percent of Tulsans who need mental healthcare services aren’t getting access to the care they need.

The organization’s Mental Health Urgent Care in Pryor, Okla. is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. At the moment, they have three urgent care facilities in Green Country, but they are building another in Bartlesville. Grand Mental Health also has plans to open another recovery center and co-occurring mental health and substance abuse treatment center in Tulsa.

“We want unbridled access to substance use and mental health care for every community that we serve,” Cantwell said. “If someone has this fleeting idea that ‘maybe I could benefit from treatment,’ we want that to be all they have to do. We want them to be able to access [mental healthcare] so quickly, so simply and so easily.”

Grand Mental Health’s CEO Larry Smith told FOX23 that making sure a community has access to mental healthcare could save lives.

“The normal person dies around 26 years younger [if] they have a mental health issue,” Smith said. “We’re wanting to expand that to at least closer to the normal population’s [life expectancy] and extend people’s life expectancy and quality of life.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

First-of-its-kind therapeutic home opens in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Families in Green Country will soon have access to a unique mental health resource. Grand Mental Health is a therapeutic group home in Bartlesville that provides a safe place for families and children in crisis. CEO Larry Smith says the goal is to keep families together.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

New grant announced for OU Bedlam Clinics

TULSA, Okla. — OU Bedlam Clinics will soon have a permanent endowment that will help provide medical care for Oklahomans in need. University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr. announced on Wednesday that fundraising toward a $7 million challenge grant is almost complete, but they still need to raise $3.1 million.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Bartlesville, OK
Government
Pryor, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
City
Pryor, OK
City
Bartlesville, OK
Tulsa, OK
Government
Bartlesville, OK
Health
KRMG

Muscogee (Creek) Nation announce partnership OU-TU School of Community Medicine

TULSA, Okla. — Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health (MCN Health) and the OU-TU School of Community Medicine have announced a collaboration to increase access to high-quality healthcare to Native Americans and community members, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health (MCN Health) said in a press release. Later...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Mental Health Issues#Green Country#Oklahomans#Grand Mental Health#Tulsans#Mental Health Urgent Care
KRMG

Memorial headstone placed at Fort Gibson National Ceremony for Oklahoma sailor

More than 77 years after he was lost at sea, a memorial headstone was placed at Fort Gibson National Cemetery Wednesday, to honor Fireman 1st Class Joseph West of Tulsa. West was aboard USS Drexler when it was attacked by a kamikaze March 28, 1945. The ship was headed to Okinawa when it was attacked at 7 A.M. Three minutes later, the Drexler was hit by another aircraft and sank in less than 50 seconds.
FORT GIBSON, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

Investigators searching for four close friends who vanished in Oklahoma

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Police are searching for clues in the mysterious disappearance of four close friends in Oklahoma. Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were last seen leaving one of their homes in Okmulgee around 8 p.m. Sunday reportedly riding bicycles, according to the Okmulgee Police Department.
OKMULGEE, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
96K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy