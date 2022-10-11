Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SUV VERSUS DEER ACCIDENT
A Washington state woman was taken to the hospital, following an SUV versus deer accident on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 8:40 p.m. the vehicle was southbound on Interstate Five about a mile north of Winchester, when the animal entered the roadway from the median and was struck by the SUV, causing damage to the driver’s side front-end and door. The driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 11:00 A.M. MONDAY
An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 11:00 a.m. over most of Douglas County. This includes for Roseburg, Winchester, Sutherlin, Umpqua and Green. Information from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire in the Willamette National Forest, along with stagnant air conditions, is expected to continue. This will result in air quality that is in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.
Illinois man arrested after crashing semi-truck into UP gas station, man who was pumping gas dies
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died and another person was hospitalized after a semi-truck crashed into the gasoline pumps at the Holiday Gas Station in L’Anse late Thursday night. The crash resulted in a large fire affecting the station and surrounding vehicles, according to Michigan...
Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside
BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
13 Year Old Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Clinton Township (Clinton Township, MI)
According to the Clinton Township Police Department, a motorcycle crash was reported in Clinton Township on October 4th. Authorities confirmed that a 13 year old died due to [..]
Prepared for This Year’s Great Oregon Shakeout Earthquake Drill
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Emergency Management) Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a global drill for people to practice how to stay safe during an earthquake. Nearly half a million Oregonians have registered to take part in this year’s self-led Great ShakeOut drill at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, pledging to Drop, Cover and Hold On for at least 60 seconds as if a major earthquake was occurring at that moment.
Practicing earthquake safety in Oregon
Half a million Oregonians are expected to participate in the Great Oregon Shakeout Drill on Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “Taking that action of drop, cover and hold on will save lives during an earthquake,” said Andrew Phelps, executive director of...
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
AIR QUALITY ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH FRIDAY
The Air Quality Advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality continues through the end of Friday. Air quality levels are expected to continue to reach unhealthy levels at times due to the Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge and northerly winds, which cause smoke concentrations to increase. DEQ said...
Due To An Acute Shortage Of First Responders, Oregon’s Small Fire District Doubled Its Staff
First responders are in severe need in Oregon, and officials predict that soon the lack of employees will slow down response times. During a recent legislative committee hearing, Mercy Flights CEO Sheila Clough stated, “We are burning out our personnel by continuing to urge them to continue working the vast amount of hours.”
Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach
Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
Oregon Skyline Trail Was The First Trail To Run Along The Peak Of The Cascades In Central Oregon
The first version of the Oregon Skyline Trail ran all the way from Crater Lake to Mount Hood. It was the trail that came before the Pacific Crest Trail, and although it was dubbed the Oregon Skyline Trail, it regularly deviated from the path of the Pacific Crest and went down slopes on both sides of the Cascade crest.
Oregon man sentenced to 30 years to life for firearm crimes in Payette County
CALDWELL, Idaho — Gregory J. Escobedo, 29, from Oregon, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Tuesday for shooting the owner of a car he had stolen in Payette County back in March of 2021. Escobedo was arrested after Canyon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the...
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Sedro-Woolley farmer charged with killing elk on his own property
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Jim Hayton has been fighting off unwanted elk at his Sedro-Woolley farm for four decades and the situation has only grown worse. "They're unrelenting," he said. "This is their property as far as they're concerned and they'll do what they want." Hayton has now been charged...
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
Why Has Oregon’s Most Prolific Serial Killer Escaped Death Four Times?
One Of Oregon's Most Prolific Killers Has Escaped Death Four Times. Oregon like Washington has sadly had its share of serial killers. One serial killer is considered to be Oregon's most prolific and he's currently managed to escape death four times. Dayton Leroy Rogers was a serial killer who terrorized...
Oregon Gun Control Measure Attracts National Attention as One of Strictest in U.S.
One of the nation’s strictest gun control measures will go before Oregon voters next month because of volunteer signature gatherers as young as 11 and as old as 94. Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
MONTHLY COVID-19 REPORTS RELEASED
The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Monthly Data report, released on Thursday, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. OHA reported 18,432 new cases of COVID-19 in September. That is a 28 percent decline from the 25,597 cases recorded in August. During September, test positivity was 8.8 percent which is down from the 10.5 percent reported for August.
