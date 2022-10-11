EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Emergency Management) Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a global drill for people to practice how to stay safe during an earthquake. Nearly half a million Oregonians have registered to take part in this year’s self-led Great ShakeOut drill at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, pledging to Drop, Cover and Hold On for at least 60 seconds as if a major earthquake was occurring at that moment.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO