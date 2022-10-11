ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green, OR

WASHINGTON WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SUV VERSUS DEER ACCIDENT

A Washington state woman was taken to the hospital, following an SUV versus deer accident on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 8:40 p.m. the vehicle was southbound on Interstate Five about a mile north of Winchester, when the animal entered the roadway from the median and was struck by the SUV, causing damage to the driver’s side front-end and door. The driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
WASHINGTON STATE
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 11:00 A.M. MONDAY

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 11:00 a.m. over most of Douglas County. This includes for Roseburg, Winchester, Sutherlin, Umpqua and Green. Information from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire in the Willamette National Forest, along with stagnant air conditions, is expected to continue. This will result in air quality that is in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside

BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Prepared for This Year’s Great Oregon Shakeout Earthquake Drill

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Emergency Management) Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a global drill for people to practice how to stay safe during an earthquake. Nearly half a million Oregonians have registered to take part in this year’s self-led Great ShakeOut drill at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, pledging to Drop, Cover and Hold On for at least 60 seconds as if a major earthquake was occurring at that moment.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Practicing earthquake safety in Oregon

Half a million Oregonians are expected to participate in the Great Oregon Shakeout Drill on Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “Taking that action of drop, cover and hold on will save lives during an earthquake,” said Andrew Phelps, executive director of...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH FRIDAY

The Air Quality Advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality continues through the end of Friday. Air quality levels are expected to continue to reach unhealthy levels at times due to the Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge and northerly winds, which cause smoke concentrations to increase. DEQ said...
OAKRIDGE, OR
InsideHook

Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach

Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
NEWPORT, OR
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

MONTHLY COVID-19 REPORTS RELEASED

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Monthly Data report, released on Thursday, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. OHA reported 18,432 new cases of COVID-19 in September. That is a 28 percent decline from the 25,597 cases recorded in August. During September, test positivity was 8.8 percent which is down from the 10.5 percent reported for August.
OREGON STATE

