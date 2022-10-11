MIAMI – The environmentalist and philanthropist who watches over Tokitae, also known as the Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita, had encouraging news Friday. “Right now all of her vital signs are good and she is active and she remains the extraordinary survivor that she’s been for 50-plus years,” said Pritnam Singh, the co-founder friend of Lolita, a nonprofit working with the Miami Seaquarium on the care for Tokitae.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO