Fort Lauderdale, FL

Ocean Conservency launches “Plastic Free Cities” in Miami

MIAMI – Students celebrated the launch of “Plastic Free Cities” on Saturday morning with a cleanup challenge at Goodlet Park in Hialeah in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy, Debris Free Oceans and Big Blue & You. According to studies, the health of Biscayne Bay is in crisis, with...
Captive orca Lolita’s health improves giving hope for freedom

MIAMI – The environmentalist and philanthropist who watches over Tokitae, also known as the Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita, had encouraging news Friday. “Right now all of her vital signs are good and she is active and she remains the extraordinary survivor that she’s been for 50-plus years,” said Pritnam Singh, the co-founder friend of Lolita, a nonprofit working with the Miami Seaquarium on the care for Tokitae.
South Florida Alzheimer’s study underway

Kendall, Fla. – A South Florida based study is set to investigate a potential treatment approach for Alzheimer’s disease. Neurosurgeon Dr. Michael McDermott and his team at Baptist Health Miami Neuroscience Institute are using low-intensity focused ultrasound therapy to target the tau protein in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.
New Opa-Locka Flea Market set to open Saturday

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – The Opa-Locka Hialeah Flea Market is getting a second chance and celebrating its grand opening at a new location on Saturday. Opa-Locka City officials will be on hand on Saturday for the opening of the “Opa-Locka Flea Market” at 13364 NW 42nd Avenue at noon.
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to the hospital after he was shot in Miami Gardens Friday afternoon, according to officials. First responders went to the 80 block of Northwest 189th Terrace just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Crews airlifted the victim to Jackson...
Man, woman ejected from motorcycle on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused an early morning traffic issue on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday. First responders rushed to the northbound lanes of the highway by Okeechobee Road, near Hialeah. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person riding a motorcycle lost control, causing the male driver and...
BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road. Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles...
