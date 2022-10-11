Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
Ocean Conservency launches “Plastic Free Cities” in Miami
MIAMI – Students celebrated the launch of “Plastic Free Cities” on Saturday morning with a cleanup challenge at Goodlet Park in Hialeah in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy, Debris Free Oceans and Big Blue & You. According to studies, the health of Biscayne Bay is in crisis, with...
Click10.com
Captive orca Lolita’s health improves giving hope for freedom
MIAMI – The environmentalist and philanthropist who watches over Tokitae, also known as the Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita, had encouraging news Friday. “Right now all of her vital signs are good and she is active and she remains the extraordinary survivor that she’s been for 50-plus years,” said Pritnam Singh, the co-founder friend of Lolita, a nonprofit working with the Miami Seaquarium on the care for Tokitae.
Click10.com
South Florida Alzheimer’s study underway
Kendall, Fla. – A South Florida based study is set to investigate a potential treatment approach for Alzheimer’s disease. Neurosurgeon Dr. Michael McDermott and his team at Baptist Health Miami Neuroscience Institute are using low-intensity focused ultrasound therapy to target the tau protein in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.
Click10.com
President Joe Biden coming to South Florida for Charlie Crist campaign event
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – President Joe Biden is planning a visit to South Florida ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Biden will travel to Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to a release from the White House. The purpose of Biden’s visit will be to appear at a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Haitian woman returns to South Florida 15 years after having large tumor removed
MIAMI – A woman from Haiti who had a 16-pound facial tumor removed in Miami when she was just a girl is back in town. Marlie Casseus is in South Florida visiting those who helped treat her. Casseus and her family landed at Miami International Airport Thursday. As the...
Click10.com
Passengers describe ‘terrifying moment’ after Miami-Bound United Airlines plane catches fire after bird strike
MIAMI – A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami had to return Friday to Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the aircraft struck a bird shortly after takeoff, the airline said. United Airlines said in a statement that Flight 1930 returned safely to Chicago O’Hare International Airport “after...
Click10.com
‘Secondary trauma’ likely to affect Parkland jurors if it hasn’t already, mental health experts say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – New research is finding that jurors assigned to traumatic trials, such as the Parkland school shooting case, could benefit from post-trial counseling. Right after the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre we heard from students and staff members who were gripped by the terror of that day.
Click10.com
Man in hooded sweatshirt, glasses robs bank in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A robber tried to take all precautions to hide his identity Thursday before robbing a bank in Lauderdale Lakes. The robbery was reported just before 4 p.m. at the Truist Bank branch at 3649 W. Oakland Park Blvd. According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
New Opa-Locka Flea Market set to open Saturday
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – The Opa-Locka Hialeah Flea Market is getting a second chance and celebrating its grand opening at a new location on Saturday. Opa-Locka City officials will be on hand on Saturday for the opening of the “Opa-Locka Flea Market” at 13364 NW 42nd Avenue at noon.
Click10.com
Parkland school shooter verdict: Juror’s letter gives behind-the-scenes look at ‘tense’ deliberations
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After the jurors in the Parkland school shooter’s case were dismissed Thursday, the foreman Benjamin Thomas said only three of the 17 jurors disagreed with the death penalty. One of those jurors, a woman who works as a compliance investigator for the medical device...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Click10.com
Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to the hospital after he was shot in Miami Gardens Friday afternoon, according to officials. First responders went to the 80 block of Northwest 189th Terrace just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Crews airlifted the victim to Jackson...
Click10.com
BSO investigates juror’s report of ‘threat’ during Parkland shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that there is an investigation at the Broward County courthouse after the Broward State Attorney’s Office provided information about a complaint from a juror in the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase. Prosecutors filed a motion...
Click10.com
Parkland pain: Verdict ‘sucker punched us,’ sent message that ‘you can get away with murder’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With their emotions still raw, Christopher Hixon’s widow and Joaquin Oliver’s father struggled to understand how any juror would decide that life in prison without the possibility of parole was an appropriate punishment for the perpetrator of the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Click10.com
Corvette becomes engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Three people were injured Friday morning in a fiery crash in Miami Gardens, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred just after 10:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of Northwest 213th Street. According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Diana Delgado-Gourgue, the driver of a Corvette was speeding...
Click10.com
Police investigating after several vehicles vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after several vehicles were vandalized in a Miami Beach public parking lot early Friday morning. Miami Beach police responded after they received a call that at least 9 cars were vandalized in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue.
Click10.com
Man, woman ejected from motorcycle on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused an early morning traffic issue on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday. First responders rushed to the northbound lanes of the highway by Okeechobee Road, near Hialeah. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person riding a motorcycle lost control, causing the male driver and...
Click10.com
FBI seeks man who robbed phone store employees in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who robbed employees of a mobile phone store in Lauderdale Lakes. Authorities say the robbery happened at the Mobile One phone store at 3680 West Oakland...
Click10.com
BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road. Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles...
Comments / 0