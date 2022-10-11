ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GetALife
5d ago

All over an argument. What is wrong with these people having a total disregard for life?

fox32chicago.com

Man shot dead in apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday. The shooting happened at 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment on South Homan near West 19th. Chicago police said the victim, 22, was inside when someone came in and shot him in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot after argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot after an argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the shooting happened on South Laflin near West 78th Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim, 39, got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. The 26-year-old was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek man wanted in connection to CTA Green Line robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to three robberies on the CTA Green Line. The man pictured above is wanted for a strong-armed robbery and two armed robberies that happened near Lake/Cicero and Lake/Laramie. In both of the armed robberies the subject put...
CHICAGO, IL
#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman found shot inside a Loop high-rise apartment, CPD says

Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a Loop apartment on Friday afternoon. CPD responded to a high-rise residential building in the 200 block of West Van Buren around 1:03 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that his girlfriend had shot herself, according to a police statement and dispatch audio.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 6:34 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shoots knife wielding attacker after another is stabbed in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A woman shot a man with a knife who was allegedly assaulting another woman outside a residential building in East Garfield Park Friday night. Chicago police say a 33-year-old woman was trying to enter a residential building in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue just after 8 p.m. when a 62-year-old man began swinging at her with a knife.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man asleep in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while he was asleep in a car on Chicago's South Side early Thursday. The 37-year-old victim told police he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car in the 8700 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire around 4:15 a.m. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
CHICAGO, IL
