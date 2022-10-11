Read full article on original website
GetALife
5d ago
All over an argument. What is wrong with these people having a total disregard for life?
fox32chicago.com
Man shot dead in apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday. The shooting happened at 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment on South Homan near West 19th. Chicago police said the victim, 22, was inside when someone came in and shot him in the...
Chicago shooting: Man, 60, critically hurt after shot during argument on CTA Red Line, police say
Crime on the CTA is becoming all too common, riders say.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot after argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot after an argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the shooting happened on South Laflin near West 78th Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim, 39, got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and shot...
Man, 60, shot during fight on South Side Red Line train
A man was shot and critically wounded during a fight Saturday morning on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side. The man, 60, was arguing with someone on the train about 6:10 a.m. near the 87th Street station when he was shot multiple times.
Man fatally shot during fight in Old Town hotel lounge
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot during a fight in an Old Town hotel Sunday morning. Police say two men were fighting in a hotel lounge in the 1800 block of North Clark Street around 1:20 a.m. when one of the men was shot in the chest. A 35-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. The 26-year-old was taken...
Chicago shooting: Woman shoots man stabbing another woman in East Garfield Park, police say
A man was shot after stabbing a woman trying to enter a West Side residential building, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek man wanted in connection to CTA Green Line robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to three robberies on the CTA Green Line. The man pictured above is wanted for a strong-armed robbery and two armed robberies that happened near Lake/Cicero and Lake/Laramie. In both of the armed robberies the subject put...
Man shot in stomach in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the stomach in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on South Sangamon near 100th just before 4 p.m. The victim, 29, was on the street when he was shot. He was hospitalized in critical condition. No one is in...
fox32chicago.com
Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side
CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
cwbchicago.com
#46: Man beat choked girlfriend, beat her with baseball bat while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Prosecutors on Saturday charged a Chicago man with attempted murder for allegedly choking his girlfriend and beating her with a baseball bat while he was on bail for a felony gun case. He is the 46th person accused of killing or shooting—or attempting to kill or shoot—someone in Chicago while...
fox32chicago.com
Car pulls up, gunman gets out and shoots 2 teens on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were shot Thursday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 3:27 p.m., police say the two male victims were in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when a red vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender got out and fired shots. Both...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found unresponsive in Loop apartment with gunshot to the head: police
CHICAGO - A woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head in a downtown Chicago apartment Friday afternoon. Police say the victim, a 38-year-old woman, was found shot around 1:02 p.m. in an apartment in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street in the Loop. The...
cwbchicago.com
Woman found shot inside a Loop high-rise apartment, CPD says
Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a Loop apartment on Friday afternoon. CPD responded to a high-rise residential building in the 200 block of West Van Buren around 1:03 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that his girlfriend had shot herself, according to a police statement and dispatch audio.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 6:34 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shoots knife wielding attacker after another is stabbed in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A woman shot a man with a knife who was allegedly assaulting another woman outside a residential building in East Garfield Park Friday night. Chicago police say a 33-year-old woman was trying to enter a residential building in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue just after 8 p.m. when a 62-year-old man began swinging at her with a knife.
cwbchicago.com
Gunman opens fire outside Lakeview restaurant after asking about man’s gang affiliation
Chicago police are investigating after a gunman fired shots at a man outside a Lakeview restaurant on Thursday evening. The victim, 29, was not injured. According to CPD, he was walking into a restaurant in the 3500 block of North Lincoln when someone yelled at him and fired shots at 11:57 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man asleep in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while he was asleep in a car on Chicago's South Side early Thursday. The 37-year-old victim told police he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car in the 8700 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire around 4:15 a.m. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
