4A Girls Soccer Scoreboard – Oct. 12, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
Scores from the 1st round of the 4A girls soccer tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 12. – The Logan High Grizzlies advance to face #1 Mountain Crest on Saturday, Oct. 15th at 1 p.m. in Hyrum. #4 Green Canyon 8. #13 Pine View 0. – The Green Canyon Wolves advance to...
Wyoming High School Volleyball Scoreboard: Oct. 11-15, 2022
Two weeks of the regular season remain in the Wyoming High School volleyball season. Week 8 is comprised of numerous conference matches and a handful of non-conference matches. For the first time this season, there are no tournaments on the schedule. Games are from Tuesday through Saturday. The schedule for...
Prep Roundup: Lady Wave soccer drops two in Elko County
The Lady Wave soccer team left Elko County empty-handed, falling to Spring Creek, 1-0, and Elko, 7-0, last week. In the seventh minute of the game against Spring Creek, the Lady Greenwave appeared to take a 1-0 lead with a goal by freshman Kylee Simper, but the score was taken off the board with an offside call.
High school girls soccer: Déjà vu ending lifts Skyridge to playoff quarterfinals
The Skyridge High School girls soccer team beat the Pleasant Grove High School girls soccer team to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Idaho high school football (Oct. 10)
Every Monday during the 2022 football season, SBLive Idaho will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 5A to Class 1A. Here are the Week 8 class-by-class rankings (Oct. 10) as compiled by SBLive Sports reporters Brandon Walton and Todd Milles. IDAHO FOOTBALL ...
Oregon high school football media poll: Top 10 teams in Class 5A entering Week 7
Each week throughout the football season, SBLive Oregon’s high school sports contributors and other members of the Oregon media will be voting on the top 10 teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Here’s how the Class 5A media vote shakes out entering Week 7. (Photo by Leon Neuschwander) (Note: If you ...
Meet the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week (Oct. 3-9)
Here are the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week for Oct. 3-9 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com. These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot. — Kennedy ...
Prep roundup: Natalie Thompson lifts Ridgeline girls soccer; Shadle Park boys XC win GSL 2A
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Gonzaga Prep 3, Lewis and Clark 2 (OT): Samantha Mudge scored in the 88th minute and the Bullpups (11-2, 7-0) edged the visiting Tigers (11-3, 5-2) in overtime. G-Prep's Ava Felice tied it in the 78th minute to force overtime.
High school boys golf: Seeking fifth straight state title, Skyline builds narrow 4-stroke lead at Day 1 of 5A state tournament
Skyline High School boys golf shot a 3-under 285 on Monday at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele as it built a four-stroke lead over rival Olympus during Day 1 of the 5A state tournament.
High school roundup: West Albany gets past Silverton in boys soccer
Henry Catlin scored in the 27th minute and Jonah Lasselle in the 57th as West Albany defeated visiting Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Lasselle’s goal, which gave the Bulldogs’ a 2-0 lead, came off a Jonathon Fiscal assist. Silverton scored late in the second half but West held on for the win.
Prep notebook: high school mountain bikers finish regular season at Haymaker Classic
Mountain biking: It was home, sweet home for local high school mountain bike athletes on Sunday as the fourth and final Colorado Mountain Bike League race went down in Eagle at the Haymaker Classic. Keely Hendricks used a blistering first lap to win the varsity girls race in 1 hour, 27 minutes, 19.32 seconds. In the process, she overtook Green Mountain’s Addison Blair in the Yampa Region — one of four Colorado regions in the league — standings.
Shadle Park boys cross country taking steps toward ending team state meet drought
A day after defeating Pullman in a league meet last Wednesday, the Shadle Park boys cross country team gathered in the school’s courtyard to ring the victory bell – a monumental moment all Shadle Park athletes get to share together after coming away with a collective win. As...
