Mountain biking: It was home, sweet home for local high school mountain bike athletes on Sunday as the fourth and final Colorado Mountain Bike League race went down in Eagle at the Haymaker Classic. Keely Hendricks used a blistering first lap to win the varsity girls race in 1 hour, 27 minutes, 19.32 seconds. In the process, she overtook Green Mountain’s Addison Blair in the Yampa Region — one of four Colorado regions in the league — standings.

EAGLE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO