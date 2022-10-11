Read full article on original website
Meet the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week (Oct. 3-9)
Here are the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week for Oct. 3-9 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com. These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot. — Olivia ...
kvnutalk
4A Girls Soccer Scoreboard – Oct. 12, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
Scores from the 1st round of the 4A girls soccer tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 12. – The Logan High Grizzlies advance to face #1 Mountain Crest on Saturday, Oct. 15th at 1 p.m. in Hyrum. #4 Green Canyon 8. #13 Pine View 0. – The Green Canyon Wolves advance to...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Natalie Thompson lifts Ridgeline girls soccer; Shadle Park boys XC win GSL 2A
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Gonzaga Prep 3, Lewis and Clark 2 (OT): Samantha Mudge scored in the 88th minute and the Bullpups (11-2, 7-0) edged the visiting Tigers (11-3, 5-2) in overtime. G-Prep's Ava Felice tied it in the 78th minute to force overtime.
SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Idaho high school football (Oct. 10)
Every Monday during the 2022 football season, SBLive Idaho will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 5A to Class 1A. Here are the Week 8 class-by-class rankings (Oct. 10) as compiled by SBLive Sports reporters Brandon Walton and Todd Milles. IDAHO FOOTBALL ...
Oregon high school football media poll: Top 10 teams in Class 5A entering Week 7
Each week throughout the football season, SBLive Oregon’s high school sports contributors and other members of the Oregon media will be voting on the top 10 teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Here’s how the Class 5A media vote shakes out entering Week 7. (Photo by Leon Neuschwander) (Note: If you ...
High school boys golf: Seeking fifth straight state title, Skyline builds narrow 4-stroke lead at Day 1 of 5A state tournament
Skyline High School boys golf shot a 3-under 285 on Monday at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele as it built a four-stroke lead over rival Olympus during Day 1 of the 5A state tournament.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Charter boys top St. Maries, to face Timberlake in district semifinals
POST FALLS — Joe Nicklay is a freshman on the Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy boys soccer team whose job is to come off the bench and give the Panthers’ forwards a breather. On Monday, he did his job — and then some. On his 15th birthday,...
