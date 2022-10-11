ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Man paralyzed following armed robbery & attempted murder

Miami-Dade County, FLA – A man is paralyzed from the neck down, according to police, following an armed robbery and attempted murder. It happened at a business in Miami-Dade county back in August. In court, surveillance video presented by the prosecution captured two men dressed in black bust into...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Burglars who frequent Broward Business arrested

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Thursday busted two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks. According to the police reports around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Police investigating after fire destroys home in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a home in Cutler Bay on Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire that occurred around 6:30 a.m. at a home along Southwest 92nd Avenue near Cutler Ridge Drive. People that own the home told Local...
CUTLER BAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Disturbance#Bso#Broward Sheriff S Office#Northwest Ninth Court
Click10.com

Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Deputies search for driver who killed 22-year-old cyclist in Tamarac

Tamarac,Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Tamarac. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Elijah Thompson. According to investigators, Thompson was attempting to cross West Commercial Boulevard at Northwest 47th Terrace around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday...
TAMARAC, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road. Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

‘You Will Be Found': Family Seeks Driver After Cyclist Killed in Tamarac Hit-and-Run

Family and close friends of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run in Tamarac over the weekend are pleading for help from the community to find the driver responsible. Elijah Thompson, 22, was riding his bicycle around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 and was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Northwest 47th Terrace and West Commercial Boulevard when he was struck and killed.
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy