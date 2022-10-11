Read full article on original website
850wftl.com
Local jail guard arrested after pulling gun on and trying to arrest another driver
(BROWARD COUNTY, FL)– A local jail guard is now behind bars after he illegally conducted a traffic stop and pointed a gun at a vehicle that reportedly cut him off. 53-year-old Eric Tyre Harris was taken into custody on oct. 3rd. Police say Harris was traveling east in the...
Click10.com
Man paralyzed following armed robbery & attempted murder
Miami-Dade County, FLA – A man is paralyzed from the neck down, according to police, following an armed robbery and attempted murder. It happened at a business in Miami-Dade county back in August. In court, surveillance video presented by the prosecution captured two men dressed in black bust into...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Burglars who frequent Broward Business arrested
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Thursday busted two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks. According to the police reports around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13,...
Click10.com
Shooting during Miami-Dade burglary paralyzes man, 2 arrested
MIAMI – A single gunshot was all it took to paralyze a man from the neck down during a burglary at an illegal gambling operation near Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood, according to police. The man is only able to move one arm. The burglar shot the man in...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest two suspects accused of being involved in multiple burglaries in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A potential crime spree was stopped in Broward County. Police arrested two people believed to be involved in multiple burglaries throughout the county, Thursday. In one such case in North Lauderdale, one suspect, who possessed a firearm, broke a store’s front window and entered before...
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody after police catch up with vehicle suspected in carjacking
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A vehicle suspected of being involved in a carjacking has been stopped after the driver led police on a pursuit. Fort Lauderdale Police pursued the vehicle going southbound on Northwest 24th Avenue, near Lauderdale Manors Drive, Friday afternoon. The pursuit ended when the...
Click10.com
Police investigating after fire destroys home in Cutler Bay
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a home in Cutler Bay on Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire that occurred around 6:30 a.m. at a home along Southwest 92nd Avenue near Cutler Ridge Drive. People that own the home told Local...
Click10.com
Shooting leads to multi-car crash that leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood
MIAMI – Miami police say a man who caused multi-vehicle crash on Friday night was suffering from a gunshot wound and may have been trying to rush himself to the hospital. Just before 9 Friday night, police say the man travelled west from Third Avenue and 17th Street and hit three other vehicles, including one that was parked an unoccupied.
Click10.com
Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
WSVN-TV
Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Click10.com
Deputies search for driver who killed 22-year-old cyclist in Tamarac
Tamarac,Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Tamarac. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Elijah Thompson. According to investigators, Thompson was attempting to cross West Commercial Boulevard at Northwest 47th Terrace around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday...
Click10.com
FBI seeks man who robbed phone store employees in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who robbed employees of a mobile phone store in Lauderdale Lakes. Authorities say the robbery happened at the Mobile One phone store at 3680 West Oakland...
Click10.com
BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road. Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles...
Palm Beach State College student arrested for threat of mass shooting on campus
A Palm Beach State College student from Miami was arrested Friday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting on school campus.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after robbery victim shot in Lauderhill Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a robbery victim was shot in Lauderdale Lakes. Deputies responded to the 1900 block of State Road 7 after learning the victim had been shot Wednesday night. Authorities said the victim was driven in a private...
NBC Miami
‘You Will Be Found': Family Seeks Driver After Cyclist Killed in Tamarac Hit-and-Run
Family and close friends of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run in Tamarac over the weekend are pleading for help from the community to find the driver responsible. Elijah Thompson, 22, was riding his bicycle around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 and was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Northwest 47th Terrace and West Commercial Boulevard when he was struck and killed.
cw34.com
Man 'had a sword and machete and was trying to break down the door,' SWAT team called
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — First, a couple started drinking. Then came an argument and things ended with threats, violence and the SWAT team. That's what the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said happened last Saturday morning, Oct. 8. At 6:41 a.m., "Units responded to an armed domestic...
Click10.com
Police investigating after several vehicles vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after several vehicles were vandalized in a Miami Beach public parking lot early Friday morning. Miami Beach police responded after they received a call that at least 9 cars were vandalized in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue.
Driver accused of killing family of 4 set to go on trial
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial.
