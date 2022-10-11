ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Store Clerk Says Suspected Arsonist Assaulted Him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man being investigated for a string of arsons in Northeast Charlotte is also suspected of setting fire to a convenience store. A store clerk at the B&B Food Mart on W. Sugar Creek Road says the man punched him inside the store on October 11, 2022. According to the police report, the suspect left the store and tried to set fire to a vehicle and to the gas line at the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out by workers at neighboring Chicken King.
CHARLOTTE, NC
One Injured in Northwest Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Burbank Drive on Friday morning. Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting. Although the shooting was near West Charlotte High School, the school was not put on lockdown.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CMPD conducting death investigation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle. CMPD detectives responded to the area in reference to a body being found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Police Investigate Person Shot at North Charlotte Business

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting at a strip shopping center in the 6300 block of Old Sugar Creek Road near W.T Harris Boulevard and Sugar Creek Road. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the front and back entrances of Cocoa’s restaurant Friday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
2 charged in shooting near Cleveland County elementary school: Sheriff

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland County elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday after gunfire erupted during a dispute near school property, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident began around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Deputies said a Washington Elementary School staff member triggered the panic alarm after hearing […]
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Bojangles Suspect in Car-Breaking Incident Gives Statement

A Fort Mill man charged last Sunday night with breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21 has issued a statement, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, says he had been drinking at the Panthers game and ended up mixing up his car with one that looked exactly the same.
FORT MILL, SC
CMPD: Suspect In Connection With String Of Arsons In Hospital

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have a suspect in connection with a string of arsons across the city. One of those fires happened Tuesday morning at an apartment on Mallard View Lane in Northwest Charlotte. No one was hurt. Police say the suspect set two other fires that same day, but they haven’t released which ones.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Two arrested for shooting near Shelby elementary school

SHELBY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested following a shooting near a Shelby elementary school Thursday. Around 11 a.m., the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office responded to a panic alarm at Washington Elementary School. A staff member triggered the alarm after hearing what she believed to be gunshots outside the school, according to officials.
SHELBY, NC
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say

SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
SALISBURY, NC
Nursing Homes
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
Death Investigation in SW Charlotte After Body Found

CHARLOTTE — CMPD detectives responded to a call in reference to a body found in the woods on Thursday. Officers say the remains were found in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle, an apartment complex near S. Tryon Street and I-485 in Southwest Charlotte. This is a developing...
CHARLOTTE, NC

