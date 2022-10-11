Read full article on original website
1 person seriously hurt after shooting in south Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt after a shooting in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. It happened in the 7900 block of Shady Oak Trail around 3 a.m., which is near Sharon Lakes Road near an apartment complex. A person was transported to the hospital...
Store Clerk Says Suspected Arsonist Assaulted Him
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man being investigated for a string of arsons in Northeast Charlotte is also suspected of setting fire to a convenience store. A store clerk at the B&B Food Mart on W. Sugar Creek Road says the man punched him inside the store on October 11, 2022. According to the police report, the suspect left the store and tried to set fire to a vehicle and to the gas line at the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out by workers at neighboring Chicken King.
One Injured in Northwest Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Burbank Drive on Friday morning. Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting. Although the shooting was near West Charlotte High School, the school was not put on lockdown.
CMPD conducting death investigation in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle. CMPD detectives responded to the area in reference to a body being found...
Police Investigate Person Shot at North Charlotte Business
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting at a strip shopping center in the 6300 block of Old Sugar Creek Road near W.T Harris Boulevard and Sugar Creek Road. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the front and back entrances of Cocoa’s restaurant Friday afternoon.
2 charged in shooting near Cleveland County elementary school: Sheriff
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland County elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday after gunfire erupted during a dispute near school property, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident began around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Deputies said a Washington Elementary School staff member triggered the panic alarm after hearing […]
5 pit bulls stolen from NC animal shelters in cross-county thefts
Five pit bulls were stolen from animal shelters in a cross-county theft in Rowan and Davidson counties.
Refrigerators, washing machines, dryers: Appliance theft on the rise in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Refrigerators, washing machines and dryers. They’re just a few vital appliances that police say are being stolen from homes and sold on the black market. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), appliance theft has become a costly trend as more and more people continue...
Bojangles Suspect in Car-Breaking Incident Gives Statement
A Fort Mill man charged last Sunday night with breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21 has issued a statement, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, says he had been drinking at the Panthers game and ended up mixing up his car with one that looked exactly the same.
CMPD: Suspect In Connection With String Of Arsons In Hospital
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have a suspect in connection with a string of arsons across the city. One of those fires happened Tuesday morning at an apartment on Mallard View Lane in Northwest Charlotte. No one was hurt. Police say the suspect set two other fires that same day, but they haven’t released which ones.
Two arrested for shooting near Shelby elementary school
SHELBY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested following a shooting near a Shelby elementary school Thursday. Around 11 a.m., the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office responded to a panic alarm at Washington Elementary School. A staff member triggered the alarm after hearing what she believed to be gunshots outside the school, according to officials.
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say
SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
Body found in the woods in the Steele Creek area, death investigation underway
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the woods in the Steele Creek area on Thursday, CMPD said. The body was found Thursday, Oct. 13, in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle. 📲 Download the Queen City News app...
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
Search warrant: Man said he buried body following overdose death at his home in Conover
A Conover man told police he buried a body in the backyard of his house after the deceased suffered a fatal overdose in the basement of the home. That’s according to an affidavit from a Conover police officer used to obtain a search warrant for the residence on Fourth Avenue SW.
Convicted felon arrested after shooting into Charlotte bus, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A convicted felon is accused of firing a shot at the side of a CATS bus in southeast Charlotte Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Ellington Street and Billingsley Road. A CATS bus driver […]
15-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in south Charlotte, Channel 9 learned
CHARLOTTE — A teen was taken to a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told the Eastover Resident’s Association, who then sent a letter to homeowners. Police responded around 8 p.m. to two scenes around the same time -- one at the corner...
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
Death Investigation in SW Charlotte After Body Found
CHARLOTTE — CMPD detectives responded to a call in reference to a body found in the woods on Thursday. Officers say the remains were found in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle, an apartment complex near S. Tryon Street and I-485 in Southwest Charlotte. This is a developing...
Speed appears to be a factor in deadly head-on crash, Lincolnton police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 42-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a head-on crash in Lincolnton, police said. The driver of a 2020 Mustang GT was going east on East Main Street when he crossed into the opposite lane, crashing into a Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Michael Hickory, of Lincolnton, who...
