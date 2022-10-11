Read full article on original website
syr.edu
Diane Lyden Murphy, One of Syracuse University’s Longest-Serving Deans, Concludes Tenure as First Dean of the Falk College
A longtime member of the Orange community, Diane Lyden Murphy ’67, G’76, G’78, G’83, dean of the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, has had an impactful, accomplished career at Syracuse University—as a student, faculty member and academic leader. Today, Murphy announced her plans to conclude her tenure as dean at the end of the academic year in 2023. A search for her successor will begin in January 2023.
Company news: Jeff Fuchsberg hired by Syracuse University to lead CASE
The Center for Advanced Systems and Engineering (CASE) at Syracuse University has announced the hiring of Jeff Fuchsberg as director. In this role, Fuchsberg will contribute to the center’s strategic plan, oversee the implementation of goals and provide leadership and management of CASE’s day-to-day operations. Fuchsberg’s career experience...
Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing
It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
Alumni honor roll: 25 notable Syracuse City SD graduates include actors, astronaut, surgeon general
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of graduates from high schools across Central New York have gone on to make big impacts in their careers and communities. Syracuse.com is surveying school districts for a sampling of notable alumni. Today, we shine the spotlight on the Syracuse City School District.
‘Angels in America’ larger than life at Syracuse’s Redhouse (review)
The Redhouse Arts Center opened its 2022/23 theater season on Friday evening with their production of Tony Kushner’s monumental “Angels in America, Part 1-Millennium Approaches,” directed by Redhouse Artistic Director Temar Underwood. Replete with a highly-acclaimed pedigree since 1993, “Angels…” has been the recipient of the Pulitzer...
Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
Company news: Dr. Sara-Ann Fox hired by St. Joseph’s Health
St. Joseph’s Health announced that Dr. Sara-Ann Fox has been hired for St. Joseph’s Physicians Primary Care. She will work out of the office in Camillus, which is her hometown. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
Two Syracuse commits share their thoughts on the Orange’s 5-0 start, its best win and Robert Anae’s offense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is off to its first 5-0 start since 1987, with its first top-20 matchup in the Dome since 1998 occurring Saturday. Syracuse.com chatted with two of SU’s first verbal commits to the 2023 recruiting class, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and New York tight end David Clement.
Onondaga County school board names new superintendent
Tully, N.Y. – The Tully Board of Education has selected a new superintendent. Darcy L. Woodcock, 44, who is now the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Westhill Central School District, is Tully’s new superintendent. She is expected to start her new job around Nov. 28,...
Who are the most improved runners in Section III cross country? 9 coaches reveal their choices
Syracuse, N.Y. — The end of the fall sports regular season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved runners on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band was chased to the best mark in the state this season on Saturday night. The Northstars won the national division of Liverpool’s Silks & Sounds of Autumn show with a mark of 90.75. Going into this week C-NS held the previous best score of the fall, with an 88.57 at Phoenix last week.
Wolfpack sent packing: Syracuse football defeats N.C. State 24-9 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse Orange Football 2022: Syracuse vs N.C.State — Syracuse, N.Y. —Watch out, America. Syracuse football has entered the chat. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Downtown hotels sold out for epic Orange weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Orange Nation fans flood into Syracuse from all over to cheer on their undefeated team, they won’t just be packing the Loud House. “This weekend will be a complete sellout for us,” said Marriott Syracuse Downtown Hotel Manager Melissa Oliver. “It normally is a sellout but there is a lot more […]
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
Mikel Jones stayed at Syracuse so he could make a bowl. Now he gets to play in one: ‘It feels amazing’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones could have left the Syracuse football program after the 2021 season. The All-ACC linebacker could have moved on to the NFL, having already played three seasons of college ball. He also could have transferred to a different program, as other schools tried to lure him away with talk of wallet-busting name, image and likeness deals.
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville Board of Education member resigns
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Board of Education member Frank Matus has resigned, according to the agenda for an upcoming board meeting. The document says the board accepted Matus’ resignation, effective October 8. Matus has served as a member of the board since July 2021, with...
How to watch syracuse.com Q&A with House candidates Francis Conole, Brandon Williams
Syracuse, N.Y. – The candidates in Central New York’s 22nd Congressional District election will participate in separate, live Q and A interviews with syracuse.com next week. Democrat Francis Conole will answer questions at 11 a.m. Monday. Republican and Conservative candidate Brandon Williams will answer questions at 11 a.m....
CNY lacrosse standout commits to Syracuse, following in dad’s footsteps
Syracuse, N.Y. — LaFayette’s Brett Bucktooth Jr. has made his college decision. The lacrosse standout will be following in his father’s footsteps and playing lacrosse for Syracuse University, according to his father’s Instagram. Brett’s father, Brett Bucktooth Sr., was an All-CNY and All-American lacrosse player during...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the No. 18 Syracuse football team for its 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats...
