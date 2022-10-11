ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

syr.edu

Diane Lyden Murphy, One of Syracuse University’s Longest-Serving Deans, Concludes Tenure as First Dean of the Falk College

A longtime member of the Orange community, Diane Lyden Murphy ’67, G’76, G’78, G’83, dean of the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, has had an impactful, accomplished career at Syracuse University—as a student, faculty member and academic leader. Today, Murphy announced her plans to conclude her tenure as dean at the end of the academic year in 2023. A search for her successor will begin in January 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Jeff Fuchsberg hired by Syracuse University to lead CASE

The Center for Advanced Systems and Engineering (CASE) at Syracuse University has announced the hiring of Jeff Fuchsberg as director. In this role, Fuchsberg will contribute to the center’s strategic plan, oversee the implementation of goals and provide leadership and management of CASE’s day-to-day operations. Fuchsberg’s career experience...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing

It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Who are the most improved runners in Section III cross country? 9 coaches reveal their choices

Syracuse, N.Y. — The end of the fall sports regular season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved runners on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Downtown hotels sold out for epic Orange weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Orange Nation fans flood into Syracuse from all over to cheer on their undefeated team, they won’t just be packing the Loud House. “This weekend will be a complete sellout for us,” said Marriott Syracuse Downtown Hotel Manager Melissa Oliver. “It normally is a sellout but there is a lot more […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Mikel Jones stayed at Syracuse so he could make a bowl. Now he gets to play in one: ‘It feels amazing’

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones could have left the Syracuse football program after the 2021 season. The All-ACC linebacker could have moved on to the NFL, having already played three seasons of college ball. He also could have transferred to a different program, as other schools tried to lure him away with talk of wallet-busting name, image and likeness deals.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville Board of Education member resigns

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Board of Education member Frank Matus has resigned, according to the agenda for an upcoming board meeting. The document says the board accepted Matus’ resignation, effective October 8. Matus has served as a member of the board since July 2021, with...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

