Read full article on original website
Related
Is Scorn Xbox Exclusive?
Spooky season is upon us and gamers looking for a haunting thrill in Scorn might be wondering whether this new title is an Xbox exclusive.
New Games Added to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog October 2022
Sony has added a variety of new games to its PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for the month of October.
Overwatch 2 Player Count Listed
Overwatch 2 is finally out and plenty of people are playing it. Just like with any new release there are many people who are curious to know just how many people are playing it. There are some that are interested since the game is being distributed as a free-to-play model. Knowing how many players jump on for free at launch will provide context later down to line as the game progresses. Other people might be interested to know if the many reported issues and bugs at launch have affected the current player count as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Transfer Overwatch 1 to Overwatch 2
When Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4 it also shut down the original game. The new sequel was meant to replace the old game. Many critics have pointed out that the returning maps and modes make Overwatch 2 appear to be more like an expansion update rather than a numeric sequel. Whether players agree or disagree those that feel bad about losing the original game should not be too stressed. Blizzard has designed Overwatch 2 to allow players to transfer their progression and items from the first game seamlessly to the new Overwatch 2. Here is a quick guide to transferring an old Overwatch account into Overwatch 2.
When Are Bastion and Torbjorn Coming Back in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2's damage hero Bastion is no longer in the game, and players can't play turret builder Torbjorn in competitive play, either. Here's everything you need to know about these characters' return. When Are Bastion and Torbjorn Coming Back to Overwatch 2?. Overwatch 2 players have experienced many problems with...
How to Earn Free Reaper Skin for Overwatch 2
The debut of Overwatch 2 has been chaotic, to say the least. From requiring players to have to enter their cellphone numbers to many having to wait hours to find a match in the queue. To top it all off a large portion of the rooster had to be removed from the game. Besides promising to quickly patch and iron out these numerous issues Blizzard is offering an apology skin for Reaper.
Does Scorn Have Auto Save?
Auto save has prevented countless gamers from losing precious in-game progress and now that Scorn has finally released gamers might be wondering if it will feature this helpful system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Fortnite Shutting Down in 2022 or 2023?
Every year, the same rumors circulate online — is Fortnite shutting down?. Online games can be an uncertain landscape, particularly live service ones. At any time, a studio could announce that they're shutting down servers, effectively making a game unplayable. We've seen a number of games meet this fate in this last quarter of the year alone. Last month PlatinumGames announced that Babylon's Fall would be terminating service in February 2023 not even a year into its life. Just yesterday, Square Enix announced that mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII The First Solider would also be ending its service.
Overwatch 2 Tank Tier List: October 2022
Overwatch 2 is finally here. One of the biggest changes made was reducing teams to five heroes and making tanks tougher. For the first month of Overwatch 2, we have compiled a list of the best and worst tank heroes to play in Overwatch 2 to help guide you as players new and old jump in.
How to Get Fallout 3 for Free
Fallout 3 is set to be free later this month. Here's how to claim it.
Apex Legends Oct. 13 Update Patch Notes Fix Skins, More
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment published a patch for the battle royale Thursday that addresses bugs tied to two Devotion skins, a skin for Loba, and the ring itself. The patch was relatively light, containing just three fixes. The official Respawn Entertainment account enumerated the changes in the update:. "Good...
How to Get Free Loot in Apex Legends Mobile
Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is on its way, and several new events are marking the occasion. The Aftershow update, which launched Oct. 5, allows players to participate in a handful of events in preparation for the new season. These events include the potential to play as the mobile-exclusive legend, Fade, for free, a battle pass boost, a seven-day login event which grants free loot, and more.
5 Best Jungler Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.19
League of Legends Patch 12.19 brought along many buffs to off-meta champions. With these changes, the meta around the jungle has shifted slightly, leaving many to wonder which champions are worth playing in the current patch of the game. Here is our list for the top five best jungler duos...
League of Legends Champion K'Sante Revealed
A new champion is officially coming to League of Legends. After being briefly mentioned in a Champion Roadmap in April, a first look at the new champion, K'Sante, was released in a teaser on Twitter. In the 2023 Preseason video, K'Sante was introduced as a "top-lane tank" from a new...
IiTzTimmy Masterfully Dismantles Competition in Apex Legends During Twitch Rivals
Apex Legends fans were treated to an impressive squad wipe from iiTzTimmy during Twitch Rivals. Many esports fans are aware of the massively popular series of Twitch Rivals tournaments and events. Twitch Rivals boasts some of the most recognizable Twitch streamers and has them duke it out in competitions featuring a wide array of titles ranging from Apex Legends to MultiVersus.
Can Litwick Be Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Litwick Community Day is finally here in Pokémon GO and trainers want to know whether Litwick will be shiny.
Can You Get Access to Warzone 2 Early?
Many fans of the popular Call of Duty franchise are scratching their heads and wondering if they will be able to get their hands on Warzone 2 early if they purchased a copy of Modern Warfare 2. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will see official release Oct. 28,...
Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2022 Event Revealed
"As the villains of classic horror franchises rise from the soil, brave players who survive their Challenges can earn horrifying rewards."
Atlus Teases "Next Stage" of Persona Series
Atlus's Persona 25th Anniversary celebrations have finished, ending with a teaser for the future of the Persona series.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0