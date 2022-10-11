Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
BUDs Lubbock 2022 Buddy Walk held Saturday morning at Pirate Stadium
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - BUDs Lubbock held their 2022 Buddy Walk on Saturday, to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome and raise money for their care. The walk was held Saturday morning at Lubbock Cooper High School, Pirate Stadium at First United Park, 16302 Loop 493 in Lubbock from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
KCBD
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field. The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300. Upon arrival, deputies...
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
KCBD
Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market accepting SNAP benefits for final weekend of 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - People who receive SNAP benefits now have a chance to use them at the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market, though time is running out. The last weekend of the market will be Saturday, Oct. 15, but visitors will be allowed to use their SNAP benefits as a kind of trial run for next year.
KCBD
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
KCBD
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream partners with the Lubbok Matadors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spectators at Lubbock Matadors soccer games will be able to enjoy a Howdy Homemade Icecream because of a new partnership. Matadors SC General Manager Dustin McCorkle says, “This is amazing, I’ve said from day one that the Matadors are gonna be known as a community organization before we’re known as a soccer team, and for me, when I think about mission-based work, there’s nothing better than to tie in the Howdy brand and the Matadors. So we’re really excited about it.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Music, education and politics: ‘Little Joe’ Hernandez shares excitement before Lubbock performance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Music in Lubbock, education and politics; those are some topics Tejano legend “Little Joe” Hernandez touched on ahead of his upcoming performance in Lubbock. He was available to talk with KCBD NewsChannel 11 for a few minutes to promote his headlining performance for Magic...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Some involved in Seagraves ISD bus crash released from hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Many of the people involved in the crash involving a Seagraves ISD bus and a truck have been released from the hospital. Three children sustained minor injuries and two adults were moderately injured. All those who were in the bus have been...
KCBD
3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a crash involving at least three vehicles Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue. Police stated one person was moderately injured and...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A New Deal woman has been arrested after a fatal crash on FM 2641 near N Quaker Avenue. A pickup struck Timothy Lee Harr, 63, while he was trying to inflate a tractor tire in a barrow ditch. The driver, 23-year-old Stephanie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Source to Solution 2022: A Journey of Recovery
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Source to Solution Conference will be held on Thursday, October 27th from 8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Source to Solution is a symposium on addiction highlighting prevention and recovery. The goal of the day is to bring together anyone interested in creating community change across the Panhandle and South Plains of West Texas.
KCBD
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
KCBD
Construction Begins on the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog took place this morning (Oct. 14) at Texas Tech University’s National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC). Envisioned as an indoor and outdoor comprehensive learning experience for the public, The Cash Family Ranch...
KCBD
Lubbock ISD recognizes Monterey trainer who saved high school football player’s life
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD has recognized Lacey Steele for saving Zaidyn Ward’s life after he collapsed on the field. The trainer said she did not expect to be performing live-saving measurements on the sidelines of a high school football game. Lacey Steele says, “It is one of...
KCBD
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly collision on FM 2641
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has died after a being struck by a pickup while he was parked in a barrow ditch, trying to inflate a tractor tire. The call came in a little after 4 p.m. from North Quaker and FM 2641, about a mile north of Lubbock.
KCBD
4-H uses grilling to help kids build relationships
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - District 2 4-H hosted its second annual Grilling Games on Saturday, using competition to prepare kids for the future. Kids were judged in five food categories - corn on the cob, pork chops, hamburger patties, and a desert of their choice. The only restriction on the desert was it had to be cooked there on the grill.
KCBD
Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Some children suffered minor injuries, and several adults were taken to the hospital after a collision near Brownfield involving a truck and a Seagraves ISD school bus. The crash occurred on Hwy. 62/82 north of Brownfield, Saturday morning at 11:45 a.m. DPS tells us a...
KCBD
Reese Golf Course to host Tee It Up for Kids Golf Tournament
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us as we celebrate the 1st Annual Golf Tournament for Tee It Up for Kids with H&S Pressure. All proceeds will benefit the ABC Pro Rodeo and Ambucs. These organizations have helped children’s charities all over the High Plains!. 4 man scramble $500...
Comments / 0