Lubbock, TX

KCBD

BUDs Lubbock 2022 Buddy Walk held Saturday morning at Pirate Stadium

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - BUDs Lubbock held their 2022 Buddy Walk on Saturday, to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome and raise money for their care. The walk was held Saturday morning at Lubbock Cooper High School, Pirate Stadium at First United Park, 16302 Loop 493 in Lubbock from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream partners with the Lubbok Matadors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spectators at Lubbock Matadors soccer games will be able to enjoy a Howdy Homemade Icecream because of a new partnership. Matadors SC General Manager Dustin McCorkle says, “This is amazing, I’ve said from day one that the Matadors are gonna be known as a community organization before we’re known as a soccer team, and for me, when I think about mission-based work, there’s nothing better than to tie in the Howdy brand and the Matadors. So we’re really excited about it.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a crash involving at least three vehicles Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue. Police stated one person was moderately injured and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Source to Solution 2022: A Journey of Recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Source to Solution Conference will be held on Thursday, October 27th from 8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Source to Solution is a symposium on addiction highlighting prevention and recovery. The goal of the day is to bring together anyone interested in creating community change across the Panhandle and South Plains of West Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Construction Begins on the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog took place this morning (Oct. 14) at Texas Tech University’s National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC). Envisioned as an indoor and outdoor comprehensive learning experience for the public, The Cash Family Ranch...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

4-H uses grilling to help kids build relationships

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - District 2 4-H hosted its second annual Grilling Games on Saturday, using competition to prepare kids for the future. Kids were judged in five food categories - corn on the cob, pork chops, hamburger patties, and a desert of their choice. The only restriction on the desert was it had to be cooked there on the grill.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Some children suffered minor injuries, and several adults were taken to the hospital after a collision near Brownfield involving a truck and a Seagraves ISD school bus. The crash occurred on Hwy. 62/82 north of Brownfield, Saturday morning at 11:45 a.m. DPS tells us a...
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

Reese Golf Course to host Tee It Up for Kids Golf Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us as we celebrate the 1st Annual Golf Tournament for Tee It Up for Kids with H&S Pressure. All proceeds will benefit the ABC Pro Rodeo and Ambucs. These organizations have helped children’s charities all over the High Plains!. 4 man scramble $500...
LUBBOCK, TX

