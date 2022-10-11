Read full article on original website
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/15): Junior Heavyweight Title Match, Last Man Standing Match Booked
NWA USA Results (10/15) Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) Kratos tells May Valentine that Aron Stevens isn't retried and they're not going to Brazil, before saying Aron will fight him. NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion: Homicide (c)...
Spoiler: Former ROH Team Debuts At 10/13 AEW Rampage Tapings, ROH Title Bout Set
News coming out of the AEW Rampage tapings. AEW taped Friday's episode of Rampage on Thursday from Toronto. During the show, a former ROH team debuted and the next ROH World Title match was announced. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the end of the tapings, The...
Brock Lesnar Appearance And US Title Match Set For 10/17 WWE Raw
New matches and segments are set for WWE Raw. WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw. Lesnar returned to WWE TV this past Monday on Raw when he laid out Bobby Lashley. It was Lesnar's first WWE TV appearance since losing to Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam.
LA Knight Puts WWE On Notice, The Firm Wins Matt Hardy's Contract | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 14, 2022. - LA Knight competed in his first match since he dropped the Max Dupri moniker and defeated his former Maximum Male Model client månsôör. After the match, he put the roster on notice.
Two More Wrestlers Advance In NJPW World TV Title Tournament
Six names now set for the NJPW World TV Title Tournament quarterfinals. At the October 16 NJPW Battle Autumn event, KENTA defeated Hirooki Goto in the co-main event and SANADA defeated Taichi in the main event. Both men have advanced in the NJPW World TV Title tournament. KENTA and SANADA...
Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments
IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
NXT Level Up Results (10/14): Tank Ledger Teams With Ikemen Jiro, Ivy Nile In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (10/14) - Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson...
Bray Wyatt, Good Brothers, The Kingdom, Brock Lesnar Make Moves! Grapsody 10/15/22
Will Washington, Righteous Reg and Phil Lindsey bring you all the wrestling news for October 15, 2022.
Jon Moxley On Working Indies: If There's Something I Want To Be Part Of, I'll Make It Happen
Jon Moxley still has love for the Independent scene. Moxley signed a new five-year contract with AEW on October 7, taking on more responsibilities behind the scenes as well. As part of the press release it was stated that Moxley would work exclusively for AEW and international partners such as NJPW.
Shawn Spears Discusses His Absence From AEW, Comments On His Return
Shawn Spears opens up on his absence from All Elite Wrestling. Before he returned on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Spears hadn't competed on AEW TV since the May 25 episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match. He reunited with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) this past Wednesday, and the trio defeated The Embassy ( Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona) in the main event of Friday's episode of Rampage. WardJoe (Samoa Joe and Wardlow) saved the trio from a beatdown at the hands of The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis) and The Embassy.
Doc Gallows And Karl Anderson Tag Team Match Announced For 10/17 WWE Raw
WWE announced that The OC (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) will be in action on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw when they take on Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable). Gallows & Anderson made their return to WWE on Monday's WWE Raw, backing AJ Styles in his battle against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, & Damian Priest). Gallows & Anderson were released by WWE in April 2020.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Phoenix, AZ (10/15): New Day Teams With Braun Strowman
WWE held a live event from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on October 15. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Phoenix, AZ (10/15) - Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. - Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante 'Thee' Adonis) def....
More On Sammy Guevara-Andrade Altercation, AEW Stars Were Frustrated Even Before
Another backstage altercation took place in All Elite Wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that at the October 5 AEW Dynamite show, there was an "altercation" between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two had taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media throughout the week, and it came to a head at the Dynamite tapings.
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/16): SANADA vs. Taichi, KENTA vs. Hirooki Goto
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night three of its Battle Autumn tour on October 16 from Niigata/Aore Nagaoka. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/16) - Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita. -...
Happy Corbin Says Triple H Is Trying To Bring The Edge Back To His Character
Baron Corbin is getting his edge back. Corbin has gone through many character changes throughout his time in WWE, beginning as the lone wolf in NXT and now acting as Happy Corbin after striking it rich. During his time in NXT, Corbin worked with Triple H, who helped crafted his early persona.
Saraya Names Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury. Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite...
Saraya Confirms She Spoke To Triple H Before Signing With AEW, Thought About Returning To WWE
At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Saraya made her AEW debut in a surprise appearance. Saraya's (Paide in WWE) contract with WWE expired in July and WWE made the decision not to renew her deal. She has not wrestled since December 2017 due to a neck injury. On October 13, Fightful...
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Drop On 10/12/22
Viewership numbers for the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 983,000 viewers. This number is down 5% from last week's episode which drew 1,038,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 (417,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
CM Punk's March To AEW World Title (Pt. 6): Challenging Hangman Page | The Series
The Series: Analyzing wrestling stories and feuds from an X & O perspective, looking at adjustments, strategies, the mental game, and more. Part Six: CM Punk challenges Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. Special thanks to ProWrestlingMusings.com.
FTW Title Match And 10 vs. RUSH Announced For 10/21 AEW Rampage
HOOK will defend the FTW Championship on the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage. During the October 14 episode of the show, Ari Daivari of The Trustbusters noted that his plan to buy the title from HOOK failed. The Trustbusters previously left an envelope on the stage for HOOK, but he rejected their offer. As a result, his new mission is to take the title by any means necessary, so he will face "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" next week on Rampage.
