FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Pumpkin Palooza' in Milwaukee, free pumpkins for kids
MILWAUKEE - A fall feeling was in the air Saturday, Oct. 15 – fitting for "Pumpkin Palooza" in Milwaukee. The free, family event is all about fall. Held at the St. Ann Center near 24th and North, free pumpkins were handed out to kids. "It's a – it's not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme
MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
57th and Silver Spring fire; home a total loss
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home near 57th and Silver Spring for a building fire on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said the house will be a total loss. It's not clear how many people will be displaced.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
NARI Home & Remodeling Show returns this weekend
The NARI Home & Remodeling Show returns this weekend to the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair and if you’re hoping to do a little home improvement or remodeling project, now is the time to book it for next year. Brian Kramp is in West Allis with some ideas, inspiration and qualified resources who can get the job done right.
Raising Cane's plans to open 10 Milwaukee region restaurants
Raising Cane's plans to open about 10 Milwaukee region locations, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva
The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Spooky local haunted houses
MILWAUKEE - ‘Tis the season for haunted houses. If you’re trying to find the perfect one that'll give you the biggest spook, Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com shares some of the best.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pregnancy, infant loss remembrance; Milwaukee moms come together
MILWAUKEE - Families in Milwaukee and around the country came together Saturday to heal – shining a light on babies gone too soon. Oct. 15 marked National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. In honor of that, the Hoan Bridge was lit blue and pink, and local moms broke the silence – sharing their stories.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather
The National Weather Service confirms four EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
TSA PreCheck enrollment; Milwaukee airport Oct. 24 - Nov. 4
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin’s residents can enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck application program inside Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in a special event from Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4. The enrollment center is near the Miller store in the airport. The center is open from...
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin severe weather: 6 tornadoes reported
MILWAUKEE - Severe storms prompted tornado warnings, multiple reports of possible tornadoes and a 73mph (near hurricane force) wind gust in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicate possible tornadoes reported in:. Whitewater -- Walworth County. Elkhorn -- Walworth County. Pewaukee -- Waukesha County.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Importance of estate planning
MILWAUKEE - Estate Planning Awareness Week kicks off on October 17, 2022. Brad Allen with Drake & Associates explains why it's so important to have an estate plan and how you can start building yours one day at a time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 'Serious stabbing' near Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a "serious stabbing" in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Friday night, Oct. 14. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Police said the victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, was stabbed near 36th and Galena. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed driving to work remembered at his church
A Milwaukee pastor is being remembered as a great pastor, husband and dad. Aaron Strong, 40, pastor at Grace Lutheran Church was killed Wednesday morning, Oct. 12 near 10th and Wells, where police said a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into Strong's car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield chess tournament honors teen pilot who died in crash
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Loved ones of Daniel Perelman say they knew he was going to do great things in the world before a plane crash in May cut the young pilot’s life short. They’re trying to pick up where the 18-year-old left off. At Brookfield’s Embassy Suites, Saturday Oct. 15 marked the first Daniel Perelman Memorial Wisconsin Rapid State Championship.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Strong Baby Sabbath; babies are dying, solution starts with talk
MILWAUKEE - Babies are dying in Milwaukee. Advocates say the solution starts with a conversation – and churches are kicking off the talk. "Infants die before their first birthday in Milwaukee more than they do in a Third World country," said Julia Means, Strong Baby Sabbath Organizer. Means calls...
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
