WBTV
Temperatures to take a dip after mostly sunny, warm weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We only have a couple of more warm days to enjoy before some of the coldest temperatures of the season settle in across our area. Sunday: Increasing clouds, isolated to scattered showers late. Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm. First Alert Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly.
WBTV
Weekend warm-up before sweater weather next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will warm up gradually this weekend, then take a tumble next week!. We’ll see sunny and pleasant conditions today, with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows falling to the mid-40s. More sunny and comfortable weather for Saturday as temperatures warm up near 77 degrees.
WBTV
WBTV Thursday late night weather update
Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
WBTV
You’ll fall for this device that prevents falling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we mature in age, we may see balance changes. The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center has the tools to help in rehabilitation. Aaron Beck, a Concord representative with FYZICAL, details the overhead system and how it works. The safety overhead system and harness help...
WBTV
Crash near CLT Airport brings down power lines, traffic lights
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash in west Charlotte early Friday morning is impacting passengers heading to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The crash happened at Wilkinson Boulevard and Harlee Avenue, which is just south of the airport. Power lines and traffic lights have been brought down because of the...
WBTV
Ongoing payroll issues in Gaston County Schools
Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
WBTV
‘A way to move forward’: Local runners hold forum on improving runners’ safety in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday night, a group of women runners gathered together with a simple goal: to start a conversation about improving safety for runners across the city. After seeing the news last month of multiple women assaulted while running or walking on greenways, Run CLT Run founder Lisa...
WBTV
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
WBTV
Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk returns for 44th year on Oct. 16th
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 22 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
WBTV
Running forum open conversations of the safety of runners
CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3 victims. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove...
WBTV
Savvana Sigmon: Four year reunion follow-up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I saw this woman from afar this past Saturday morning at the Pink Cupcake Walk and knew she looked familiar, but in the chaotic swirl of our environment, couldn’t mentally place her. An hour later we actually met -- not just me spotting her from afar -- and she kindly reminded me of her name: Savanna Sigmon.
WBTV
Charlotte falls 34-20 to UAB, now 1-6 on the year
Birmingham, Ala. -- Charlotte pushed host UAB to the limit, taking a 20-19 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Blazers (4-2; C-USA: 2-1) scored the final two touchdowns to claim a 34-20 Conference USA victory Saturday. “We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” said head coach Will Healy,...
WBTV
Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
WBTV
Charlotte transit system CEO John Lewis resigning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. His resignation comes after a months-long WBTV investigation into problems with the city’s bus system that revealed buses never arriving to pick up passengers, safety concerns from drivers and riders, and broken buses still making it onto city streets.
WBTV
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council and Fortius Capital Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of Lakeshore Corporate Park on Thursday. The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the Interstate 85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro. The...
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
WBTV
Local farmers facing higher expenses this fall as inflation soars
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s the season for apple picking, pumpkin patches and all the other fall activities we love at our local farms. But the pumpkins you take home, or that hay ride you take might be a bit pricier this year. Nancy Anderson, who owns and operates...
WBTV
Refrigerators, washing machines, dryers: Appliance theft on the rise in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Refrigerators, washing machines and dryers. They’re just a few vital appliances that police say are being stolen from homes and sold on the black market. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), appliance theft has become a costly trend as more and more people continue...
WBTV
Two people arrested after fight at Olympic High School football game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested on Friday night following a fight at Olympic High School, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) official said. According to the district, approximately 15 people were involved in the fight, which happened during a football game against South Meck around 9:15 p.m. Officials said...
WBTV
NC State Treasurer, NCAE share ongoing concerns regarding payroll issues in Gaston County Schools
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The next pay cycle for Gaston County Schools employees is quickly approaching but many say they’re doubtful their checks will be correct. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been...
