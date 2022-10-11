ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Temperatures to take a dip after mostly sunny, warm weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We only have a couple of more warm days to enjoy before some of the coldest temperatures of the season settle in across our area. Sunday: Increasing clouds, isolated to scattered showers late. Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm. First Alert Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Weekend warm-up before sweater weather next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will warm up gradually this weekend, then take a tumble next week!. We’ll see sunny and pleasant conditions today, with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows falling to the mid-40s. More sunny and comfortable weather for Saturday as temperatures warm up near 77 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV Thursday late night weather update

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

You’ll fall for this device that prevents falling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we mature in age, we may see balance changes. The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center has the tools to help in rehabilitation. Aaron Beck, a Concord representative with FYZICAL, details the overhead system and how it works. The safety overhead system and harness help...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Crash near CLT Airport brings down power lines, traffic lights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash in west Charlotte early Friday morning is impacting passengers heading to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The crash happened at Wilkinson Boulevard and Harlee Avenue, which is just south of the airport. Power lines and traffic lights have been brought down because of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ongoing payroll issues in Gaston County Schools

Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk returns for 44th year on Oct. 16th

A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 22 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Running forum open conversations of the safety of runners

CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3 victims. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Savvana Sigmon: Four year reunion follow-up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I saw this woman from afar this past Saturday morning at the Pink Cupcake Walk and knew she looked familiar, but in the chaotic swirl of our environment, couldn’t mentally place her. An hour later we actually met -- not just me spotting her from afar -- and she kindly reminded me of her name: Savanna Sigmon.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte falls 34-20 to UAB, now 1-6 on the year

Birmingham, Ala. -- Charlotte pushed host UAB to the limit, taking a 20-19 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Blazers (4-2; C-USA: 2-1) scored the final two touchdowns to claim a 34-20 Conference USA victory Saturday. “We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” said head coach Will Healy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte transit system CEO John Lewis resigning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. His resignation comes after a months-long WBTV investigation into problems with the city’s bus system that revealed buses never arriving to pick up passengers, safety concerns from drivers and riders, and broken buses still making it onto city streets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Two people arrested after fight at Olympic High School football game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested on Friday night following a fight at Olympic High School, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) official said. According to the district, approximately 15 people were involved in the fight, which happened during a football game against South Meck around 9:15 p.m. Officials said...
CHARLOTTE, NC

