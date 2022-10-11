ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Liz Truss
NBC San Diego

Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers

Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
SILVER PEAK, NV
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week

Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Earnings Reports#Stock#Gm#Energy Production#Personal Computer#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Jpmorgan#Cnbc#The Federal Reserve#Delta Air Lines#Citigroup#The Bank Of England S
NBC San Diego

China's Xi Downplays Need for Rapid Growth, Proclaims Covid Achievements

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed Sunday the country's recent shift away from rapid growth and greater focus on national self-sufficiency, especially in technology. Xi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, held once every five years. His same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Tesla
NBC San Diego

UK's Royal Mail Reveals Plans to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs by Next Summer

Royal Mail revealed plans Friday to cut up to 6,000 jobs by next summer following a summer of strikes by postal workers in the U.K. The group on Friday reported a half-year adjusted operating loss of £219 million ($247.2 million), citing around £70 million of direct negative impact from three days of postal worker strikes.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy