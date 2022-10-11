Read full article on original website
Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Any Chance to Sell Stocks During a Busy Week of Earnings
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to...
Cloud Stocks Just Wrapped Up Their Worst Week Since January, Led by Plunge in Five9 and SentinelOne
The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund dropped 11% this week, its steepest decline since January. Five9 led the retreat after the surprise departure of CEO Rowan Trollope. The group is trading at its lowest since March 2020. Cloud stocks plummeted 11% this week, the steepest drop since January, as executive departures...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Albertsons, JPMorgan Chase, Beyond Meat and More
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – JPMorgan Chase shares added 2.3% in the premarket after beating top and bottom line estimates for the third quarter. The bank's results were boosted by higher net interest income, helping offset lower deal-making revenue and higher loan loss reserves. Wells Fargo (WFC) – Wells Fargo...
Citigroup Reports 25% Decline in Third-Quarter Profits But Tops Revenue Expectations
The bank reported $18.51 billion in revenue versus the $18.25 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. This was up 6% year over year. Net income fell 25% year over year. Citigroup shares have slumped 29% this year, leaving it by far the lowest-valued among its U.S. peers. Citigroup said...
Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Morgan Stanley Shares Drop 4% After Missing Profit Estimate as Investment Banking Revenue Collapses
Here are the numbers: Earnings of $1.47 a share, compared with $1.49 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $12.99 billion, compared with the $13.3 billion estimate. Shares of the bank slumped 4.8%. Morgan Stanley on Friday posted third-quarter results that missed analysts' expectations as investment banking revenue collapsed...
Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
Consumer Spending Was Flat in September and Below Expectations as Inflation Takes Toll
Retail and food services sales in total were little changed in September against the estimate for a 0.3% gain. Excluding autos, sales rose 0.1%, vs. the estimate for spending to be unchanged. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation, indicating that consumer spending slowed. Consumer spending was flat in September...
China's Xi Downplays Need for Rapid Growth, Proclaims Covid Achievements
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed Sunday the country's recent shift away from rapid growth and greater focus on national self-sufficiency, especially in technology. Xi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, held once every five years. His same...
‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
Apple Workers in Oklahoma Vote for Company's Second U.S. Union Store
Employees at an Apple store in Oklahoma City Apple store voted on Friday to join a union. The tally was 56 votes in favor and 32 opposed. The National Labor Relations Board will certify the votes in the coming week. After that, Apple is required to bargain with the union over working conditions.
UK PM Liz Truss Announces Another Huge U-Turn and Names Jeremy Hunt as Finance Minister
Truss scrapped the pledge to reverse predecessor Boris Johnson's hike of corporation tax from 19% to 25%, a decision estimated to restore around £18 billion ($20.1 billion) to the U.K. Treasury's coffers by 2026. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng was fired earlier on Friday after less than six weeks in...
U.K.・
Xi Warns Against Foreign Interference in Taiwan, Says China Will ‘Never Promise to Renounce' Force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi was...
UK's Royal Mail Reveals Plans to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs by Next Summer
Royal Mail revealed plans Friday to cut up to 6,000 jobs by next summer following a summer of strikes by postal workers in the U.K. The group on Friday reported a half-year adjusted operating loss of £219 million ($247.2 million), citing around £70 million of direct negative impact from three days of postal worker strikes.
Biden Administration Asked Saudi Arabia to Postpone OPEC Decision by a Month, Saudis Say
The Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of oil producer group OPEC, to delay its decision on oil output by a month, the kingdom said in a statement. Notably, Biden's request would have delayed the decision until after the U.S. midterm elections. In a statement, the Saudi government...
