Indianola Volleyball Draws Home Road to State
The #5 Indianola volleyball team will have home court advantage all the way through to the state tournament, with regional play beginning Tuesday where the Indians will learn their semifinal opponent. The Indians will take on the winner of Winterset and Creston, who have a combined six wins on the season, and will have to fight through what is likely a matchup with #12 ADM in the regional final in order to punch their ticket to the final eight in Cedar Falls.
Norwalk sweeps the field, places first at Winterset Volleyball Tournament
The Norwalk volleyball team swept their way to a first-place finish at Saturday’s Winterset Tournament, closing out the regular season with five wins and a set record of 10-0. The Class 4A eighth-ranked Warriors cruised through pool play, defeating Chariton 21-9, 21-10, Gilbert 21-18, 21-17 and South Central Calhoun...
Pella Swimmers Contribute to Conference Meet
The Pella swimmers were part of a 2nd place team finish in the first of two conference meets for the NCMP Aquagirls Saturday. Maylei Ruggles placed 2nd in the 100 fly (1:06.44), falling by three-tenths of a second. She was also on the victorious 200 yard relay (26.13 split on 1:56.09 relay) and the runner-up 400 yard freestyle relay (58.02 on 3:52.03 relay).
Marching Band Competition Season Ends in Pella, Ankeny
The Iowa High School marching band competition season has ended, and area schools celebrated another special fall of performances across central Iowa. For the 46th consecutive season, the Pella Marching Dutch earned a Division I “Superior” score at the Iowa High School Music Association state festival, one of the longest ongoing streaks in Iowa. In the evening, Pella claimed 1st place in Class 3A and overall at the Mid Iowa Band Championships in Ankeny. This fall, the Marching Dutch outscored every Iowa school they competed against head-to-head.
Indianola Volleyball Wins Little Hawkeye Conference Tournament
The #5 Indianola volleyball team took home a first place finish in the Little Hawkeye Conference tournament hosted at the Blake Fieldhouse at Indianola Middle School Thursday, sweeping group play and defeating Oskaloosa in the finals. The Indians took first place in Group A going 3-0, defeating Grinnell 2-0 (21-10,...
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Heads To WACO For Regional Opener
It has not been a great season for the Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad, but just like everyone else starting class 1A regional play, the Saints get a clean slate and a chance to make a run. However that will be easier said than done as Melcher-Dallas will travel to WACO on Monday. The Saints come in at 5-16 on the season and will take on a Warriors squad that finished 2nd in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division and hold a 25-6 record. First serve is scheduled for 7:00. The winner gets the survivor of the North Mahaska and Mormon Trail match on Wednesday.
Central Football Team Searching for Bounce Back Victory
The Central College football team is in Storm Lake today for American Rivers Conference action against Buena Vista University. The Dutch are 3-2 and 1-2 in the ARC, coming off of a last second 35-28 loss to Wartburg that likely knocked Central out of the league title picture and will prevent them from making a third straight trip to the playoffs. Coach Jeff McMartin says that they talked with their guys about it on Monday, put it behind them, and have a singular focus on today’s game with the Beavers.
Pella Football Seeking a Winning Streak, Hosting CCA
While slim playoff hopes remain for the Pella football team, they will focus building a winning streak as they return home for the final two regular season games, the first of which is tonight against Clear Creek-Amana. The Dutch are fresh off of a 49-0 blowout of Oskaloosa to earn...
Pella Christian Clinches Home Playoff Game with 48-14 win at Central Decatur
The Class 1A #7 ranked Pella Christian football team overcame an unusual slow start Friday night to clinch a home playoff game next week with a 48-14 win at Central Decatur, heard live on 92.1 KRLS. While the Cardinals moved the ball more consistently throughout the first quarter, it was...
Bondurant-Farrar Defeats Indianola on Chilly Friday Night
The Bluejays of Bondurant-Farrar and the cold weather defeated the Indianola football team Friday night 28-14 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians traded blows with the Bluejays throughout the first half, falling behind 7-0 before tying the score on a Matt Edgington 16-yard scamper, then again 14-7 before again Edgington found paydirt on a 26-yard run to tie the score at 14 going into halftime.
Pleasantville Volleyball and Cross Country Compete at Conference Championships Tonight
Pleasantville volleyball wrapped up the first ever West Central Conference Tournament at Des Moines Christian Thursday, while the cross country teams ran in the conference meet at Panorama. Beginning the night in the semifinal round, the Trojans volleyball squad was swept 2-0 by the tournament’s top seed and Class 3A...
Whalen, Brant Make it to ARC Women’s Tennis Semifinals
Central College women’s tennis players Madi Whalen and Ashlynn Brant advanced to the semifinals of their brackets at the American Rivers Conference individual championships. The Dutch had 15 players in action Friday across three flights of singles and two flights of doubles. Alex Griggs was an 8-4 winner in her first A-Flight singles match against Alyssa Stevenson from the University of Dubuque. Brianna Lindstrom won 8-3 in her first A-Flight singles match against Greta Wostoupal of Nebraska Wesleyan University. Both Dutch players lost their second-round match. Whalen took down all three opponents she faced Friday, including a seeded player from Loras College. Brant won a pair of matches and advanced in the second round after her schedule opponent withdrew from competition.
Simpson Football Can’t Keep Up with Duhawks on Homecoming
The Simpson football team couldn’t keep up with the Loras at Buxton Stadium Saturday in a 63-21 loss on homecoming as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Duhawks jumped out to an early lead, taking advantage of a blocked punt and a short field to earn a 7-0 advantage, then took a Storm fumble into the endzone for a 14-0 advantage. After another Storm drive ended in a punt, the Duhawks punched it into the endzone to earn a 22-0 lead before Simpson could find the endzone. Quarterback J Jensen hit Reed Worth for a 60-yard score to keep the Storm in it, but the Duhawks scored once more before halftime to lead 29-7 at the break.
Carlisle tops Warriors 49-28, clinching District 5 title
Unable to slow down Carlisle’s triple-option rushing attack in the second half, the Norwalk football team was defeated by the Class 4A sixth-ranked Wildcats 49-28 Friday night in a game heard live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3). Carlisle outscored the Warriors 35-14 in the second half to break a 14-14 halftime...
Twin Cedars Heads To Baxter Tonight
After winning on the field last week for the first time in two seasons, the Twin Cedars Football Squad looks to Baxter. The Bolts are coming off their first loss of the season last week against Montezuma and routinely have put up loads of points. A confident Sabers Coach Cam Parker tells KNIA/KRLS Sports that he hopes his guys buy into the game plan knowing how tough it will be to solve the Bolts puzzle tonight.
Norwalk faces Week 8 test at Carlisle
With two regular season games still remaining for the Norwalk football team, it almost feels like the playoffs have already begun. The Warriors face a big test and have a big opportunity tonight when they make the short trip to Carlisle to face the red-hot Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3), with pregame coverage starting at 6:30.
Simpson College Homecoming Today
Today is Simpson College homecoming, welcoming all alumni to Buxton Stadium for the football game and Hall of Fame class induction. The original Simpson College softball team from 1972 will also be honored at halftime, along with all current and former softball players. The game begins at 1pm at Buxton Stadium. For a full list of activities, click below.
Melcher-Dallas Travels To BGM Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Football Squad will travel to BGM tonight as the Saints play one of the strongest programs in eight-man football. The Bears in their five wins have scored no lower than 74 points, but have been limited to 50 and 44 in their respective losses to Montezuma and Baxter. Easier said than done says Coach Pat Ferguson, who adds they will go to Brooklyn tonight hoping they can play well, but knowing they need to stay healthy for next week’s season ending game.
Karen Kay (Farrington) Bain
A visitation/celebration of life for Karen Kay (Farrington) Bain, age 52, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Lovilia and Albia, IA, will be held from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia. Karen’s family will be present to greet family and friends. A memorial has been established to New Hope Counseling Center, P.O. Box 151, Centerville, IA 52544. Condolences and memories to the family may be left online at www.tharpfh.com. Tharp Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Larry E. Myers
Funeral services for Larry E. Myers age 84, of Pella will be held Monday, October 17th at 10:00am. First Church, Pella in Iowa. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday with the family present from 3:00-5:00pm at Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are preferred for the Hospice of Pella Comfort House.
