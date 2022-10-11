ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Kicking Cancer in Cullman offers boot scootin’ good time

By Amy Leonard
 5 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Active Adult Center Dancers and Kickers will host Kicking Cancer in Cullman, a line dancing workshop and social, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with an hour lunch break. Proceeds will benefit the Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation, a local nonprofit helping Cullman residents during their battles with cancer.

The workshop is appropriate for all levels of dancers, from beginners to experts and will be taught by cancer survivors Jackie Talley, Helen Woods, Patra Bowman and Sherry Boatright. Early registration is available until Oct. 20 for $20. After that date, registration will be $25.

The workshop will be held at the Active Adult Center, located at 1625 Cleveland Ave. SW. Gym shoes, dance shoes or tennis shoes are required on the wooden dance floor. No street shoes or boots will be allowed due to scuffing and denting concerns.

The Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation was founded in 2013 to financially assist those fighting cancer who live in Cullman County. Even cancer patients with health insurance suffer financial hardships during their treatments due to lost work, insurance copays and personal needs. Regardless of where the resident seeks treatment, Bosom Buddies is available to help with rent or mortgage payments, groceries, utility bills and transportation costs to and from treatment.

The process to qualify is as follows: “To qualify for assistance, patients must complete an application and provide supporting documentation for income and expenses. Each application is reviewed carefully according to the predetermined guidelines by a Nurse Navigator at Cullman Regional Medical Center. Once a determination is made, the patient is then notified. Payment is made directly to the creditor on behalf of the patient by Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation.”

For more information on the Kicking Cancer in Cullman workshop, contact Sherry Boatright at 256-352-5080 or duckcreek@bellsouth.net .

For more information on the Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation, visit www.cullmanbosombuddies.com .

