The West Central Valley football team will be looking to finish off the regular season today, as they head to Truro to take on the Interstate 35 Roadrunners. Going into the game, the Wildcats are 4-3, while the Roadrunners are 3-4. West Central Valley is coming off a two game winning streak, beating Panorama for Homecoming, and Nodaway Valley for Seniors Night last week, while Interstate 35 is coming in on a two game losing streak.

TRURO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO