Newborn dies at hospital nearly 1 month after rollover crash
Authorities announced Friday that the newborn involved in a fatal rollover crash last month has died.
DUII ARREST, COCAINE, HEROIN, PSILOCYBIN, CASH SEIZED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON U.S. HIGHWAY 30 IN CLATSOP COUNTY, OREGON
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (October 10, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at about 2:42 P.M., an Oregon State Trooper assigned to the Astoria Area Command stopped a black van for several traffic violations on U.S. Highway 30 westbound near milepost 89. During...
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office & Oregon State Police Traffic Stop Turns Up Weapons, Drugs
On Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, TCSO Corporal Chris Barnett responded to assist OSP Trooper Tom Mayne with a traffic stop near the Beaver Shell station, with a person that had several outstanding warrants. Michael Boisa, 24, of Hebo, had warrants for Violating his Release agreement for Unlawful Possession of...
Are the warped beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge a safety concern?
Some of the metal supports on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that spans the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview are not the straight rods they used to be. Instead, they’re starting to warp and people traveling across the bridge have noticed.
Alleged DUII driver jailed after heroin, fentanyl found in van
A man suspected of driving impaired was arrested Thursday after police discovered a large amount of drugs, including fentanyl, inside his vehicle on Highway 30 in Clatsop County.
