Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
KGW
Oregon salmon prepared various ways: 3 recipes to enjoy
ASTORIA, Ore. — We head indoors this week to share some dining delights and an Oregon specialty: fresh smoked salmon. Last August and lasting for several weeks, the miles-wide Columbia River was center stage for a silvery rush of salmon that migrated up-river past a sports fishing mecca called Buoy 10 near Astoria.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Oregon Skyline Trail first trail along Cascades summit
Was the precursor of the Pacific Crest Trail, although it frequently did not follow the Pacific Crest The original Oregon Skyline Trail traversed from Crater Lake to Mt. Hood. It was the precursor of the Pacific Crest Trail, and although called the Oregon Skyline Trail, it frequently did not follow the Pacific Crest and had deviations down the slopes on both sides of the Cascade crest. The original trail had segments begun as early as 1909, and by 1920, a system of interconnecting links was completed. A United States Forest Service team, led by ranger Fredrick William Cleator, explored and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parts of Oregon have smokiest air in the nation, as state issues air quality advisory that includes Portland
Warm, dry autumn weather and persistent Northwest wildfires have created the worst air quality in the nation in parts of Oregon – prompting officials to issue an advisory Friday that includes Portland and the Willamette Valley. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality warned that smoky air could linger into...
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
New report analyzes how best to revitalize upper floors in Oregon's historic downtowns
LEBANON, Oregon — Downtown areas across Oregon have been working to revitalize their main streets, even before the pandemic's challenges. As communities restore storefronts and work to attract new business, a new study found there's a big opportunity to breathe new life into downtown regions by making use of the often unused upper floors of buildings.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beachconnection.net
Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today
(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
Red Flag Warning issued across Oregon, Washington this weekend
A Red Flag Warning was issued on Friday ahead of the gusty winds and relatively low humidity forecasted for this weekend in areas west of the Cascade Mountain Range in Oregon and Washington.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what it means for Oregon
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
Oregon Humane Society opens photo contest
The Oregon Humane Society is looking for some of the most photogenic pets and barnyard animals to participate in their annual Photo Contest for a chance to be on the cover of their quarterly magazine, appear in their 2023 calendar, or win one of many other prizes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon has 62 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Oregon using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
centraloregondaily.com
Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them
As we get into the peak season of vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, the state fish and wildlife and transportation departments are reminding drivers to be cautious. And they’re reminding folks that while salvaging roadkill is OK, there are still rules to be followed. Oregon Department...
pdxmonthly.com
Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?
Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
columbiagorgenews.com
Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oregon gun control Measure 114 attracts national attention as one of strictest in U.S.
One of the nation’s strictest gun control measures will go before Oregon voters next month because of volunteer signature gatherers as young as 11 and as old as 94. Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Health officials urge Oregonians to get new booster ahead of fall COVID surge
State health officials on Thursday urged Oregonians to get a shot of the new ‘bivalent’ coronavirus vaccine booster ahead of an expected wave of infections this fall and winter. While the forecasted surge of cases and hospitalizations is unlikely to put as severe a strain on the state’s...
focushillsboro.com
Attorney And Former Legislator Desire To Become Oregon’s Labour Commissioner
The position of director of the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries is up for grabs between a lawyer and a former state legislator. The office is a watchdog for civil rights that enforces several laws, educates businesses on those laws, and looks into civil rights abuses in workplaces, housing, and public places.
4 Great Steakhouse in Oregon
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also live in Oregon, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, in an even more amazing setting, so definitely make time to visit them, next time you want to go to a nice restaurant.
Comments / 0