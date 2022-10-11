ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yachats, OR

kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
KGW

Oregon salmon prepared various ways: 3 recipes to enjoy

ASTORIA, Ore. — We head indoors this week to share some dining delights and an Oregon specialty: fresh smoked salmon. Last August and lasting for several weeks, the miles-wide Columbia River was center stage for a silvery rush of salmon that migrated up-river past a sports fishing mecca called Buoy 10 near Astoria.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Oregon Skyline Trail first trail along Cascades summit

Was the precursor of the Pacific Crest Trail, although it frequently did not follow the Pacific Crest The original Oregon Skyline Trail traversed from Crater Lake to Mt. Hood. It was the precursor of the Pacific Crest Trail, and although called the Oregon Skyline Trail, it frequently did not follow the Pacific Crest and had deviations down the slopes on both sides of the Cascade crest. The original trail had segments begun as early as 1909, and by 1920, a system of interconnecting links was completed. A United States Forest Service team, led by ranger Fredrick William Cleator, explored and...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today

(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Oregon Humane Society opens photo contest

The Oregon Humane Society is looking for some of the most photogenic pets and barnyard animals to participate in their annual Photo Contest for a chance to be on the cover of their quarterly magazine, appear in their 2023 calendar, or win one of many other prizes.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them

As we get into the peak season of vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, the state fish and wildlife and transportation departments are reminding drivers to be cautious. And they’re reminding folks that while salvaging roadkill is OK, there are still rules to be followed. Oregon Department...
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?

Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouse in Oregon

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also live in Oregon, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, in an even more amazing setting, so definitely make time to visit them, next time you want to go to a nice restaurant.
OREGON STATE

