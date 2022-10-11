ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Manchester man caught in grain bagger dies

MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man died in a farm accident Thursday at a farm three miles north of Hopkinton. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says at 11 a.m. Randall Wulfenkuhle, 68, was operating a grain bagger and while checking or adjusting the machine, his clothing got caught in a drive shaft.
MANCHESTER, IA
Delaware County put under burn ban

The State Fire Marshal’s Office, in conjunction with Delaware County Emergency. Management and the Chiefs of Delaware County fire departments, has issued a burn. ban effective October 15, 2022 at 9 am. Conditions, which include negligible amounts of rain, coupled with gusty, dry winds have. created a situation where...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Wilson Middle School investigates fight at volleyball game

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is investigating a physical altercation with the Wilson Middle School volleyball team and coach. Coralville Police were dispatched but CRCSD will be handling the investigation internally. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is also involved and did confirm that they are investigating an assault in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Dance Challenge's 2nd Annual Competition comes to Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, The Dance Challenge Team announced they will be kicking off their Second Annual Dance Competition Tour in Cedar Rapids. The Dance Competition Tour is a competition for school and studio dance teams, with tour stops across Iowa and in West Virginia. Founded in 2021,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Foundation 2 Crisis Services hosts walk-in Semicolon Tattoo Event

Marion — Saturday at noon, Foundation 2 Crisis hosted a walk-in Semicolon Tattoo Event at Art With Lin. No appointment was necessary, and all proceeds support Foundation 2 Crisis Services’ mission to be a trusted support for people struggling. The semicolon tattoo is an affirmation of strength through...
MARION, IA

