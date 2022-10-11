Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Manchester man caught in grain bagger dies
MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man died in a farm accident Thursday at a farm three miles north of Hopkinton. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says at 11 a.m. Randall Wulfenkuhle, 68, was operating a grain bagger and while checking or adjusting the machine, his clothing got caught in a drive shaft.
cbs2iowa.com
Closure on I-380 northbound on-ramp in Cedar Rapids through the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Starting Friday, October 14, at 2:00 p.m., the Iowa Department of Transportation will close an on-ramp on I-380 in Cedar Rapids. The I-380 northbound on-ramp at A Avenue and 1st Street NE will close for road construction. The on-ramp will re-open by...
cbs2iowa.com
Delaware County put under burn ban
The State Fire Marshal’s Office, in conjunction with Delaware County Emergency. Management and the Chiefs of Delaware County fire departments, has issued a burn. ban effective October 15, 2022 at 9 am. Conditions, which include negligible amounts of rain, coupled with gusty, dry winds have. created a situation where...
cbs2iowa.com
One of the Taboo Nightclub shooting suspects plans to argue self defense
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect plans to argue he shot and killed one person in self defense, new court filings show. The document, filed Friday, says Dimione Walker plans to rely on self-defense. Walker is accused of shooting and killing Michael Valentine at the club...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Wilson Middle School investigates fight at volleyball game
The Cedar Rapids Community School District is investigating a physical altercation with the Wilson Middle School volleyball team and coach. Coralville Police were dispatched but CRCSD will be handling the investigation internally. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is also involved and did confirm that they are investigating an assault in...
cbs2iowa.com
Dance Challenge's 2nd Annual Competition comes to Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, The Dance Challenge Team announced they will be kicking off their Second Annual Dance Competition Tour in Cedar Rapids. The Dance Competition Tour is a competition for school and studio dance teams, with tour stops across Iowa and in West Virginia. Founded in 2021,...
cbs2iowa.com
University of Dubuque Nursing Department ranked among top in the state
The University of Dubuque’s Department of Nursing has been named one of the best registered nursing programs in the state for the sixth year in a row. They placed second on the nursing advocacy organization’s 2023 Best RN Programs in Iowa list. "We are delighted and proud of...
cbs2iowa.com
Foundation 2 Crisis Services hosts walk-in Semicolon Tattoo Event
Marion — Saturday at noon, Foundation 2 Crisis hosted a walk-in Semicolon Tattoo Event at Art With Lin. No appointment was necessary, and all proceeds support Foundation 2 Crisis Services’ mission to be a trusted support for people struggling. The semicolon tattoo is an affirmation of strength through...
Comments / 0