The Raccoon Valley Radio area continues to see drought conditions. According to the US Drought Monitor,the northwest portion of Dallas County is abnormally dry while the southeast corner of the county is in a moderate drought. The entire county of Guthrie is abnormally dry. All of Greene County is in a moderate drought except for a tiny piece of the southern part of the county that is abnormally dry. The majority of Adair County is in a moderate drought.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO