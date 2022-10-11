Read full article on original website
Rams to host Union on Friday in 2A Playoffs
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round football playoff pairings for the four smallest classes in the state on Saturday. Greene County is the 2A District 8 champion and Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams will host Union (La Porte City) on Friday at Linduska Field in Jefferson. Union is the fourth place team from District 4, which is in northeast Iowa.
AC/GC Cross Country Results From Conference Meet
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center cross country teams place high in the West Central Activities Conference Meet in Panora on Thursday. The Boys cross country team placed in second with 56 total points. Justin Reinhart finished in third place, Andrew Mahaffey placed 10th, Noah Kading crossed the finish line in 11th place and Gavin Sloss placed 15th.
Chargers Face Tough Loss Against Van Meter
Friday night the AC/GC Chargers played host to the reigning 2021 State Champion Van Meter Bulldogs. The Chargers played well, but unfortunately the Bulldogs played a better game. Van Meter kicked to start the game, but their defense made quick work of the AC/GC offense, and continued to do so for most of the game.
Jayette Volleyball Falls on the Road
The Perry volleyball team dropped a straight set Heart of Iowa matchup Tuesday night at South Hamilton 25-17, 25-17 and 25-19. Perry falls to 9-26 on the season and will travel to Nevada tonight. Complete stats are posted below. Offense.
With District title clinched, Rams host Clarke
Greene County hosts Clarke (Osceola) tonight in Class 2A District 8 football at Linduska Field in Jefferson. The Rams are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the district with the district title clinched. Clarke has the fourth playoff spot from the district sewed up and the Indians are 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in district play.
ADM Football Prepares for Senior Night
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football is gearing up for senior night this evening in Adel, when ADM will be looking to reenter the win column when they take on the Knoxville Panthers. ADM comes into the matchup with a 6-1 record while Knoxville enters at 1-6. ADM will be honoring 17 seniors...
ADM Volleyball to Play At Knoxville Tomorrow
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tiger volleyball will be playing in their final regular season event tomorrow, when they participate in a tournament in Knoxville against multiple teams. ADM comes into the matches with an 18-5 record. The matches will include Southeast Warren, Pella Christian, and the host Panthers. ADM will be looking to...
Perry Fresh/Soph Football Fall to Boone
Boone raced out to a quick start Thursday night and never looked back as the Toreadors defeated Perry 30-14 in a freshman and sophomore combined game at Dewey Field. A big crowd gathered to support the Perry football program following last week’s decision to cancel the season. Alec Burgin...
George Moore, 80, of Panora
Funeral services for George Moore, 80, of Panora, will be Friday, October 21st at 10:30 am at the Panora United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Morrisburg Cemetery near Stuart. Visitation will be Thursday, October 20th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora. Survivors include: Wife, Nancy. Daughters, Laura Moore of Colfax and Ruth Pearson of Monroe. 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Siblings, Ellen Foster of California, Mary Beaver of Arizona, Christine Miller of Colorado, Tom Moore of Cedar Rapids, Mike Moore of Menlo and Jim Moore of Corning.
Dennis R. Auen, 76, of Carroll
Funeral services for Dennis R Auen, age 76, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Troy Winters, 60, Waukee,IA formerly of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Troy Winters, 60, Waukee formerly of Perry will be held in November with date and times announced at a later date. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Tommi Winters of Waukee; son, Nathan (Megan) Winters and...
Eldon Cole, 77, of Winterset
Visitation for Eldon Cole, 77, of Winterset, will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the New Bridge Church in Winterset. Funeral Services will take place at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the New Bridge Church. Burial will take place in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Updated Drought Conditions In Raccoon Valley Radio Area
The Raccoon Valley Radio area continues to see drought conditions. According to the US Drought Monitor,the northwest portion of Dallas County is abnormally dry while the southeast corner of the county is in a moderate drought. The entire county of Guthrie is abnormally dry. All of Greene County is in a moderate drought except for a tiny piece of the southern part of the county that is abnormally dry. The majority of Adair County is in a moderate drought.
ADM School Board Approves Esports as Activity
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board met Monday in regular session. The Board approved Esports as a school-related activity and club and students will be allowed to compete later this school year. They also approved adding one high school boys assistant track coach and a middle school track coach for the upcoming spring season, a special education teacher position at Meadow View Elementary to start in January once the individual has been hired, a district copier four-year lease agreement with Access Systems for $153,254, and they approved naming the Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust account as a depository.
Eva Marie Coon, 96, of Grand Junction, Iowa
A Memorial Service for Eva Marie Coon, 96, of Grand Junction, Iowa will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. A private family burial will take place at Jefferson Cemetery in Jefferson. The family will greet friends on Wednesday at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
Reminder: Perry Chamber’s Fall Farmers Market Begins Today
A reminder of a popular event returns beginning today with the Perry Chamber. The Fall Farmers Market is from 10:30am-1pm today in the Perry Library Community Room. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti points out people coming to today’s farmers market shouldn’t expect the same items as their summer market.
Town Hall With Candidate Gary Overla In Guthrie Center Tuesday
There will be a candidate doing a town hall event in Guthrie Center next week. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Guthrie Center Activities Center at 6pm.
Perry PACES Invites Public to Lights on Afterschool Two-Evening Event
Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) invites the community for a two night celebration event later this week. Program Director Mary Hillman says this is the 23rd Annual National Lights On Afterschool event with the National Afterschool Alliance. Wednesday will be the fundraiser walk with Pledges for Paces, which Hillman says is always an enjoyable, family-friendly activity.
Information For The Harvest Hall Ball Dinner To Go
An annual dinner looks to serve citizens of Guthrie Center and surrounding communities. Main Street Guthrie Center is hosting a “Ham Ball Harvest Dinner To Go,” that the money raised will go towards downtown Guthrie Center projects. The Harvest dinner will be served at the Guthrie Center Activity...
Dallas Co Sheriff Advises Patience and Caution During Harvest Time
It’s harvest time in Iowa and farmers are busy in the fields, and wide, slow-moving farm equipment are on our rock roads and highways. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante urges caution on area roadways. “Give them some space especially on bridges where they tend to take up the whole...
