'The hell with it': Elon Musk tweets SpaceX will 'keep funding Ukraine govt for free' amid Starlink controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
Musk says SpaceX cannot fund Starlink in Ukraine 'indefinitely' after report he asked Pentagon to pay
Elon Musk said Friday that SpaceX cannot continue to fund Starlink terminals in Ukraine "indefinitely." It follows a CNN report that SpaceX told the U.S. government it could no longer fund Starlink services in Ukraine, citing documents obtained from the Pentagon. Last week, Musk tweeted that the operation had cost...
Putin says mobilization to end in two weeks; Musk says SpaceX will stop funding Starlink in Ukraine
This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that SpaceX will no longer fund donated Starlink internet terminals in Ukraine. It follows a CNN report that SpaceX was pulling funding for the terminals, citing documents obtained from...
Biden administration is killing oil and gas production jobs, says Sen. Bill Cassidy
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the potential impact of a production cut from OPEC+ on the U.S. economy and the Biden administration's energy policy.
Trump Media fired executive whistleblower after he spoke to Washington Post, shared documents
Donald Trump's media company fired an executive after he shared internal documents from an SEC whistleblower complaint with The Washington Post. Wilkerson filed the SEC whistleblower complaint in August, alleging that the company relied on "fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws." The report comes as Trump...
Biden has ‘no plans’ to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit, Sullivan says
President Biden doesn't plan to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the upcoming G20 summit, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.
Jamie Dimon says expect 'other surprises’ from choppy markets after U.K. pensions nearly imploded
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investors should expect more blowups after a crash in U.K. government bonds last month nearly caused the collapse of hundreds of that country's pension funds. "My experience in life has been when you have things like what we're going through today, there are going...
Alphabet, Moderna, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management, and Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
Treasury's Yellen says Russia's war has weakened its economy 'for years to come'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia's economy is projected to contract "this year and the next" due to historic sanctions. Russia's GDP is expected to contract by 6.2% this year and 4.1% in 2023. The Russian military has had to rely on Iran and North Korea for military gear amid...
Xi wanted China to be at the tech frontier. 5 years on, tensions with the U.S. have dented that goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump
The January 6th Committee closed out its grand finale with an extraordinary and historic move: an unanimous vote to subpoena none other than former President Trump himself. CNBC's Shepard Smith reports on more details on the Committee’s 9th public hearing.
Upcoming Russian nuclear exercises a challenge for the West
Russia typically holds major annual nuclear exercises around this time of year, and U.S. and Western officials expect them perhaps in just days. They will likely include the test launch of ballistic missiles, U.S. officials say. With Russia expected to soon carry out large-scale drills of its nuclear forces as...
