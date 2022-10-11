Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams to host Union on Friday in 2A Playoffs
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round football playoff pairings for the four smallest classes in the state on Saturday. Greene County is the 2A District 8 champion and Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams will host Union (La Porte City) on Friday at Linduska Field in Jefferson. Union is the fourth place team from District 4, which is in northeast Iowa.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Fresh/Soph Football Fall to Boone
Boone raced out to a quick start Thursday night and never looked back as the Toreadors defeated Perry 30-14 in a freshman and sophomore combined game at Dewey Field. A big crowd gathered to support the Perry football program following last week’s decision to cancel the season. Alec Burgin...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Football Prepares for Senior Night
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football is gearing up for senior night this evening in Adel, when ADM will be looking to reenter the win column when they take on the Knoxville Panthers. ADM comes into the matchup with a 6-1 record while Knoxville enters at 1-6. ADM will be honoring 17 seniors...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Volleyball to Play At Knoxville Tomorrow
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tiger volleyball will be playing in their final regular season event tomorrow, when they participate in a tournament in Knoxville against multiple teams. ADM comes into the matches with an 18-5 record. The matches will include Southeast Warren, Pella Christian, and the host Panthers. ADM will be looking to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Chargers Face Tough Loss Against Van Meter
Friday night the AC/GC Chargers played host to the reigning 2021 State Champion Van Meter Bulldogs. The Chargers played well, but unfortunately the Bulldogs played a better game. Van Meter kicked to start the game, but their defense made quick work of the AC/GC offense, and continued to do so for most of the game.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Cross Country Results From Conference Meet
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center cross country teams place high in the West Central Activities Conference Meet in Panora on Thursday. The Boys cross country team placed in second with 56 total points. Justin Reinhart finished in third place, Andrew Mahaffey placed 10th, Noah Kading crossed the finish line in 11th place and Gavin Sloss placed 15th.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
George Moore, 80, of Panora
Funeral services for George Moore, 80, of Panora, will be Friday, October 21st at 10:30 am at the Panora United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Morrisburg Cemetery near Stuart. Visitation will be Thursday, October 20th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora. Survivors include: Wife, Nancy. Daughters, Laura Moore of Colfax and Ruth Pearson of Monroe. 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Siblings, Ellen Foster of California, Mary Beaver of Arizona, Christine Miller of Colorado, Tom Moore of Cedar Rapids, Mike Moore of Menlo and Jim Moore of Corning.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Troy Winters, 60, Waukee,IA formerly of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Troy Winters, 60, Waukee formerly of Perry will be held in November with date and times announced at a later date. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Tommi Winters of Waukee; son, Nathan (Megan) Winters and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dennis R. Auen, 76, of Carroll
Funeral services for Dennis R Auen, age 76, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Eva Marie Coon, 96, of Grand Junction, Iowa
A Memorial Service for Eva Marie Coon, 96, of Grand Junction, Iowa will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. A private family burial will take place at Jefferson Cemetery in Jefferson. The family will greet friends on Wednesday at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas Co Sheriff Advises Patience and Caution During Harvest Time
It’s harvest time in Iowa and farmers are busy in the fields, and wide, slow-moving farm equipment are on our rock roads and highways. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante urges caution on area roadways. “Give them some space especially on bridges where they tend to take up the whole...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry PACES Invites Public to Lights on Afterschool Two-Evening Event
Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) invites the community for a two night celebration event later this week. Program Director Mary Hillman says this is the 23rd Annual National Lights On Afterschool event with the National Afterschool Alliance. Wednesday will be the fundraiser walk with Pledges for Paces, which Hillman says is always an enjoyable, family-friendly activity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Fire Department Conducts Fire Safety Program at Greene Co Elementary
The Jefferson Fire Department continued an educational program with a visit to the Greene County Elementary School to wrap up National Fire Prevention Week. Fire Chief Jack Williams said firefighters visited the elementary classrooms on Friday and talked to the kids about “Stop, Drop and Roll” to put themselves out if they are on fire, what to do if there’s a fire inside your home and developing a safety plan to make sure all family members can get out of the home from a fire. Williams explained the importance of this program with the younger kids.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Eldon Cole, 77, of Winterset
Visitation for Eldon Cole, 77, of Winterset, will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the New Bridge Church in Winterset. Funeral Services will take place at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the New Bridge Church. Burial will take place in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Town Hall With Candidate Gary Overla In Guthrie Center Tuesday
There will be a candidate doing a town hall event in Guthrie Center next week. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Guthrie Center Activities Center at 6pm.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 7-13, 2022
10:25am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of South 11th Street, Grand Junction. 10:18pm: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 1200 block of Head Street, Churdan. 10:55pm: A deputy assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop with several juveniles with alcohol on...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Stuart Fish Fry Raising Money For American Legion
The Stuart American Legion will be putting on a meal for the community coming up next week. The legion will have a fish fry on October 19th from 5 to 7pm at the Stuart Recreational Center and they will be serving fish, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and a dessert option. The cost of the meal will be $10 for an adult and ages 12 and under the cost will be $6. There will also be a Veteran’s Day raffle with prizes from an Alan Lazzard Greenbay Packers Jersey to Mossberg Bushmaster rifle.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Gary Antisdel, 85, of Bridgewater
Funeral services for Gary Antisdel, 85, of Bridgewater are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Businesses Can Sign Up for Trick or Treat Around the Square in Jefferson
An annual Halloween event is happening later this month in Jefferson and there’s still time for businesses to get involved. Trick or Treat Around the Square is Thursday, October 27th from 4:30-6pm on the downtown square. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Executive Director Matt Wetrich says this event draws lots of attention to the downtown area where businesses hand out lots of candy to trick-or-treaters.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 11-13, 2022
2:00am: While on patrol an Officer located an open business door in the 600 block of East Lincoln Way. The Officer checked the property and secured the door. 3:50pm: An Officer was dispatched to the Greene County Jail, 204 South Chestnut Street for a female on the property with an active Greene County Arrest Warrant. Candice Marie Ortiz was placed under arrest for “Fail to Appear – Driving While Barred”
Comments / 0