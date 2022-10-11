Read full article on original website
Rams to host Union on Friday in 2A Playoffs
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round football playoff pairings for the four smallest classes in the state on Saturday. Greene County is the 2A District 8 champion and Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams will host Union (La Porte City) on Friday at Linduska Field in Jefferson. Union is the fourth place team from District 4, which is in northeast Iowa.
Jayette Volleyball Falls on the Road
The Perry volleyball team dropped a straight set Heart of Iowa matchup Tuesday night at South Hamilton 25-17, 25-17 and 25-19. Perry falls to 9-26 on the season and will travel to Nevada tonight. Complete stats are posted below. Offense.
With District title clinched, Rams host Clarke
Greene County hosts Clarke (Osceola) tonight in Class 2A District 8 football at Linduska Field in Jefferson. The Rams are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the district with the district title clinched. Clarke has the fourth playoff spot from the district sewed up and the Indians are 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in district play.
ADM Volleyball to Play At Knoxville Tomorrow
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tiger volleyball will be playing in their final regular season event tomorrow, when they participate in a tournament in Knoxville against multiple teams. ADM comes into the matches with an 18-5 record. The matches will include Southeast Warren, Pella Christian, and the host Panthers. ADM will be looking to...
Perry Fresh/Soph Football Fall to Boone
Boone raced out to a quick start Thursday night and never looked back as the Toreadors defeated Perry 30-14 in a freshman and sophomore combined game at Dewey Field. A big crowd gathered to support the Perry football program following last week’s decision to cancel the season. Alec Burgin...
AC/GC Football Plays For District Championship Tonight
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center finds themselves in the same position as last year with a matchup against Van Meter for the District 7 football championship game. AC/GC is tied with Van Meter at the top of the district with a (6-1) record and a (4-0) district record. The Chargers lost in this same scenario last year (34-13) while giving up 14 unanswered points in that second half of that game. AC/GC is coming off a dominating victory over Panorama (48-26) where they rushed for 510 yards and 5 touchdowns along with passing the ball for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns. They will need to stop a Van Meter offense that rushes for an average of 223 yards per game and passes for an average of 117 yards per game. Their defense has only allowed 10 points in district play. Players to look out for are AC/GC’s senior Quaterback Brock Littler who has rushed for 745 yards and 11 touchdowns this year and for Van Meter the player to look for is senior quarterback Ben Gilliland.
George Moore, 80, of Panora
Funeral services for George Moore, 80, of Panora, will be Friday, October 21st at 10:30 am at the Panora United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Morrisburg Cemetery near Stuart. Visitation will be Thursday, October 20th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora. Survivors include: Wife, Nancy. Daughters, Laura Moore of Colfax and Ruth Pearson of Monroe. 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Siblings, Ellen Foster of California, Mary Beaver of Arizona, Christine Miller of Colorado, Tom Moore of Cedar Rapids, Mike Moore of Menlo and Jim Moore of Corning.
Chargers Face Tough Loss Against Van Meter
Friday night the AC/GC Chargers played host to the reigning 2021 State Champion Van Meter Bulldogs. The Chargers played well, but unfortunately the Bulldogs played a better game. Van Meter kicked to start the game, but their defense made quick work of the AC/GC offense, and continued to do so for most of the game.
AC/GC Cross Country Results From Conference Meet
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center cross country teams place high in the West Central Activities Conference Meet in Panora on Thursday. The Boys cross country team placed in second with 56 total points. Justin Reinhart finished in third place, Andrew Mahaffey placed 10th, Noah Kading crossed the finish line in 11th place and Gavin Sloss placed 15th.
Troy Winters, 60, Waukee,IA formerly of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Troy Winters, 60, Waukee formerly of Perry will be held in November with date and times announced at a later date. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Tommi Winters of Waukee; son, Nathan (Megan) Winters and...
Curtis Frischmeyer, 36, of Carroll
Funeral services for Curtis Frischmeyer, 36, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Dennis R. Auen, 76, of Carroll
Funeral services for Dennis R Auen, age 76, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Dallas Co Sheriff Advises Patience and Caution During Harvest Time
It’s harvest time in Iowa and farmers are busy in the fields, and wide, slow-moving farm equipment are on our rock roads and highways. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante urges caution on area roadways. “Give them some space especially on bridges where they tend to take up the whole...
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 7-13, 2022
10:25am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of South 11th Street, Grand Junction. 10:18pm: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 1200 block of Head Street, Churdan. 10:55pm: A deputy assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop with several juveniles with alcohol on...
Town Hall With Candidate Gary Overla In Guthrie Center Tuesday
There will be a candidate doing a town hall event in Guthrie Center next week. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Guthrie Center Activities Center at 6pm.
Gary Antisdel, 85, of Bridgewater
Funeral services for Gary Antisdel, 85, of Bridgewater are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Jefferson Police Report October 11-13, 2022
2:00am: While on patrol an Officer located an open business door in the 600 block of East Lincoln Way. The Officer checked the property and secured the door. 3:50pm: An Officer was dispatched to the Greene County Jail, 204 South Chestnut Street for a female on the property with an active Greene County Arrest Warrant. Candice Marie Ortiz was placed under arrest for “Fail to Appear – Driving While Barred”
Des Moines Man Sentenced to Jail/Probation for an August Chase Incident in Jefferson
A Des Moines man was recently sentenced to jail time and probation for a Greene County incident. According to court documents, 42-year-old Ian Patterson pled guilty to a Class D Felony for eluding-injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony and an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of a controlled substance. He had a five year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years for the felony charge and was sentenced to 30 days in the Greene County Jail and two years of probation for the misdemeanor.
ADM School Board Approves Esports as Activity
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board met Monday in regular session. The Board approved Esports as a school-related activity and club and students will be allowed to compete later this school year. They also approved adding one high school boys assistant track coach and a middle school track coach for the upcoming spring season, a special education teacher position at Meadow View Elementary to start in January once the individual has been hired, a district copier four-year lease agreement with Access Systems for $153,254, and they approved naming the Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust account as a depository.
Perry PACES Invites Public to Lights on Afterschool Two-Evening Event
Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) invites the community for a two night celebration event later this week. Program Director Mary Hillman says this is the 23rd Annual National Lights On Afterschool event with the National Afterschool Alliance. Wednesday will be the fundraiser walk with Pledges for Paces, which Hillman says is always an enjoyable, family-friendly activity.
