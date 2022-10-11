Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center finds themselves in the same position as last year with a matchup against Van Meter for the District 7 football championship game. AC/GC is tied with Van Meter at the top of the district with a (6-1) record and a (4-0) district record. The Chargers lost in this same scenario last year (34-13) while giving up 14 unanswered points in that second half of that game. AC/GC is coming off a dominating victory over Panorama (48-26) where they rushed for 510 yards and 5 touchdowns along with passing the ball for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns. They will need to stop a Van Meter offense that rushes for an average of 223 yards per game and passes for an average of 117 yards per game. Their defense has only allowed 10 points in district play. Players to look out for are AC/GC’s senior Quaterback Brock Littler who has rushed for 745 yards and 11 touchdowns this year and for Van Meter the player to look for is senior quarterback Ben Gilliland.

VAN METER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO