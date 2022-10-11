Read full article on original website
Rams to host Union on Friday in 2A Playoffs
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round football playoff pairings for the four smallest classes in the state on Saturday. Greene County is the 2A District 8 champion and Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams will host Union (La Porte City) on Friday at Linduska Field in Jefferson. Union is the fourth place team from District 4, which is in northeast Iowa.
AC/GC Cross Country Results From Conference Meet
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center cross country teams place high in the West Central Activities Conference Meet in Panora on Thursday. The Boys cross country team placed in second with 56 total points. Justin Reinhart finished in third place, Andrew Mahaffey placed 10th, Noah Kading crossed the finish line in 11th place and Gavin Sloss placed 15th.
Perry Fresh/Soph Football Fall to Boone
Boone raced out to a quick start Thursday night and never looked back as the Toreadors defeated Perry 30-14 in a freshman and sophomore combined game at Dewey Field. A big crowd gathered to support the Perry football program following last week’s decision to cancel the season. Alec Burgin...
ADM Locks Up Senior Night Win
ADM Tigers football was looking to put up a nice performance when they honored 17 seniors before the game, and then were able to go out and put together a sharp performance in a 56-3 victory over Knoxville. ADM moves to 7-1 while Knoxville falls to 1-7. The Tigers were...
Troy Winters, 60, Waukee,IA formerly of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Troy Winters, 60, Waukee formerly of Perry will be held in November with date and times announced at a later date. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Tommi Winters of Waukee; son, Nathan (Megan) Winters and...
Chargers Face Tough Loss Against Van Meter
Friday night the AC/GC Chargers played host to the reigning 2021 State Champion Van Meter Bulldogs. The Chargers played well, but unfortunately the Bulldogs played a better game. Van Meter kicked to start the game, but their defense made quick work of the AC/GC offense, and continued to do so for most of the game.
George Moore, 80, of Panora
Funeral services for George Moore, 80, of Panora, will be Friday, October 21st at 10:30 am at the Panora United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Morrisburg Cemetery near Stuart. Visitation will be Thursday, October 20th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora. Survivors include: Wife, Nancy. Daughters, Laura Moore of Colfax and Ruth Pearson of Monroe. 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Siblings, Ellen Foster of California, Mary Beaver of Arizona, Christine Miller of Colorado, Tom Moore of Cedar Rapids, Mike Moore of Menlo and Jim Moore of Corning.
Dallas Co Sheriff Advises Patience and Caution During Harvest Time
It’s harvest time in Iowa and farmers are busy in the fields, and wide, slow-moving farm equipment are on our rock roads and highways. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante urges caution on area roadways. “Give them some space especially on bridges where they tend to take up the whole...
Eva Marie Coon, 96, of Grand Junction, Iowa
A Memorial Service for Eva Marie Coon, 96, of Grand Junction, Iowa will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. A private family burial will take place at Jefferson Cemetery in Jefferson. The family will greet friends on Wednesday at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
Updated Drought Conditions In Raccoon Valley Radio Area
The Raccoon Valley Radio area continues to see drought conditions. According to the US Drought Monitor,the northwest portion of Dallas County is abnormally dry while the southeast corner of the county is in a moderate drought. The entire county of Guthrie is abnormally dry. All of Greene County is in a moderate drought except for a tiny piece of the southern part of the county that is abnormally dry. The majority of Adair County is in a moderate drought.
Stuart Fish Fry Raising Money For American Legion
The Stuart American Legion will be putting on a meal for the community coming up next week. The legion will have a fish fry on October 19th from 5 to 7pm at the Stuart Recreational Center and they will be serving fish, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and a dessert option. The cost of the meal will be $10 for an adult and ages 12 and under the cost will be $6. There will also be a Veteran’s Day raffle with prizes from an Alan Lazzard Greenbay Packers Jersey to Mossberg Bushmaster rifle.
Dennis R. Auen, 76, of Carroll
Funeral services for Dennis R Auen, age 76, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Curtis Frischmeyer, 36, of Carroll
Funeral services for Curtis Frischmeyer, 36, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Volunteers Needed for Three Trees Plantings in Greene County Next Week
Anyone looking for ways to give back to the community will have several opportunities to do that in Jefferson. Trees Forever Coordinator with Jefferson Brad Riphagen tells Raccoon Valley Radio there will be three tree plantings that volunteers are needed for. The first one takes place on Tuesday, October 18th at 12:30pm at Spring Lake Park. The Greene County Conservation Board purchased 36 trees to plant in the park. A rain date is scheduled for October 25th. The second planting will be on Friday, October 21st at 12:30pm at Russell Park in Jefferson, where volunteers will plant about 25 trees. The final tree planting will be in Grand Junction on Saturday, October 22nd at 9am at the First Presbyterian Church.
Town Hall With Candidate Gary Overla In Guthrie Center Tuesday
There will be a candidate doing a town hall event in Guthrie Center next week. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Guthrie Center Activities Center at 6pm.
Eldon Cole, 77, of Winterset
Visitation for Eldon Cole, 77, of Winterset, will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the New Bridge Church in Winterset. Funeral Services will take place at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the New Bridge Church. Burial will take place in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Perry Chamber Coffee, Ribbon Cutting at Harland Ace Hardware
The October Chamber Coffee with the Perry Chamber of Commerce was held Friday with a ribbon cutting at Harland Ace Hardware. Owners Ron and Andy Harland told chamber members that the new location has allowed them to expand their selection of merchandise, and give the customers extra room in the aisles. The current location’s backroom area is equivalent to the last location’s floor span, which doubled the retail space, and has tripled the size of the entire store. Ron’s father, and Andy’s Grandfather, Max started the business in 1969. It was originally located on the first floor of Hotel Pattee before moving to South First Avenue in 1986, and in November of 2020, they moved into their current location off 141 next to Hy-Vee. Ron said that the store is either the first or second in the state of Iowa to upgrade to this particular store layout, which has since been adopted by other stores. The next Chamber Coffee is slated to be in November at the Perry Hy-Vee.
Perry PACES Invites Public to Lights on Afterschool Two-Evening Event
Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) invites the community for a two night celebration event later this week. Program Director Mary Hillman says this is the 23rd Annual National Lights On Afterschool event with the National Afterschool Alliance. Wednesday will be the fundraiser walk with Pledges for Paces, which Hillman says is always an enjoyable, family-friendly activity.
Let’s Talk Greene County (10/13/2022)-Jefferson Public Works Director Dave Morlan
Jefferson Public Works Director Dave Morlan talks about the spring and summer projects, as well as current projects in the fall season.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 7-13, 2022
10:25am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of South 11th Street, Grand Junction. 10:18pm: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 1200 block of Head Street, Churdan. 10:55pm: A deputy assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop with several juveniles with alcohol on...
