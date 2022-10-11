Real Madrid and Barcelona Could Sign Manchester City’s ‘World-Class Goal Machine’ Amid Release Clause Revelation

Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
Former Chelsea Manager Interested in Replacing Gareth Southgate as England Manager
Thomas Tuchel would be interested in becoming the manager of the England national team after the Qatar World Cup, according to The Telegraph. The German coach was sacked by Chelsea last month, but wants to come back to football management in a slightly different role. Thomas Tuchel Interested in England...
Chelsea Close to Appointing Director Who Discovered Jadon Sancho
Chelsea are nearing an agreement to bring Joe Shields from Southampton to be their new Director of Recruitment, confirms Fabrizio Romano. This is part of Todd Boehly’s plan to change up the internal structure at the club. Chelsea Nearing Agreement to Appoint Joe Shields as Recruitment Head. Chelsea Highly...
Arsenal Dealt Blow as Target Signs New Aston Villa Contract
Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Arsenal are considering bolstering their midfield in the January transfer window, with Douglas Luiz, a player for whom they had three different bids rejected by Aston Villa on deadline day, on that shortlist. However, Luiz no longer appears to be a viable option for the...
‘Maybe I Spoke About Him’: Agent of Chelsea Star Once Called ‘Best Midfielder in the World’ Hints at Barcelona Talks
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos has hinted at having talks with Barcelona over a possible transfer next year. He’s also stated that the Italian international is currently aiming to stay at the London side for the near future and hold talks over his contract. Jorginho’s Agent Drops...
Jurgen Klopp Claims Liverpool Can’t Match Up to Rivals That Spent £125 Million in Summer
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he doesn’t believe his side can financially compete with Premier League rivals Manchester City in the transfer market. This comes ahead of the Reds’ clash against Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday. Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Makes Admission About Manchester City.
Premier League Predictions Matchweek 11 – Manchester United Shock and Arsenal Impressive
As some teams move into double-digit matches played this weekend, we are starting to get a sense of what will characterise this year’s Premier League table. Among these seem to be the dominance of Manchester City and surprise package Arsenal, as well as struggles for Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, despite the languishing pair having had starkly opposing summer transfer windows. Even considering a couple of very impressive results, Liverpool have also not been on the pace this campaign, and currently sit in tenth place behind two of the three newly promoted sides, albeit with a game in hand on both of them. This matchweek, Last Word on Football once again provides our Premier League predictions, with the potential for some huge upsets.
European Club ‘Keen to Sign’ Chelsea Midfield Duo
Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard has issued a report on Barcelona and their intent to sign the Chelsea midfield duo of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho. The pair are out of contract in the summer of 2023, which means they would be available on free transfers – something the Spanish side have been forced to focus on since their spending has been limited by La Liga rules.
Diego Simeone: Impossible to See Cristiano Ronaldo at Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone has said he cannot see Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo ever representing Atletico Madrid, describing the 37-year-old as an “absolute benchmark” for Atleti’s city rivals Real Madrid. The Atletico Madrid manager has faced repeated questioning over the possibility of Ronaldo making a shock return to Spanish...
£60 Million Manchester United Star Opens up on Whether the English Premier League Is More Competitive
Five-time UEFA Champions League winner and current Manchester United star Casemiro recently opened up on whether the English Premier League is more competitive compared to La Liga. Casemiro joined United this summer after spending nine years at Real Madrid. At the Spanish club, he won three La Liga titles, one...
Analysing Graham Potter’s First Five Games at Chelsea
With a Champions League win at the San Siro complete, Graham Potter passed the five-game mark as head coach at Chelsea. In this article, we will be taking a look at how his presence has impacted the team and whether or not he’s turned things around. Graham Potter’s First...
Sunderland’s Young Stars Could Be Unleashed Against Wigan Athletic
Strikerless Sunderland head into their game at home to Wigan Athletic on the back of three draws and one defeat from the last four outings. Head coach Tony Mowbray will be looking at ways to get his side back to winning ways as without his two main strikers in Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, Mowbray has struggled to find a solution to their lack of firepower. So far he has been reluctant to start Sunderland’s young stars who were brought in during the transfer window. Now may be the time they are unleashed.
The Trivalry: Part III – The Federer-Djokovic Rivalry
In the third of his four-part series examining the extraordinary three-way “Trivalry” between Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, which has ended with Federer’s retirement, Martin Keady, our resident tennis historian, looks back at the specific rivalry between Federer and Djokovic. Some might argue that the Federer-Djokovic rivalry was...
