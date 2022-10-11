ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, NY

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Miracle in Croton After Devastating Crash

A crash left a heap of twisted metal and broken trees in Croton-on-Harmon Monday night, with the responding firefighters working for hours just to free the vehicle from its final resting place. What happened to the driver, however, was nothing short of a miracle. Crash in Croton-on-Harmon, NY. "Shortly after...
CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York

The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
TRAVEL
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes

More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as "LIHEAP", will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Everyone In New York Is Talking About This Jackpot

If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Nobody got the Powerball draw correct on Wednesday and...
LOTTERY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Say It Ain't Snow! Can New Yorkers Expect A Mild Winter?

We all know what to typically expect when it comes to Winter here in New York. Although the season doesn't technically begin until December 21, we're used to seeing it around Halloween. And let's face it, a nor'easter is normal during Thanksgiving. It's just a part of living where we live. But, could it be true? Could we here in New York expect to have a MILD winter? That's what forecasters with Accuweather are suggesting.
ENVIRONMENT
Sports Radio 1360 AM

PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York's Most Delicious Candy Apples

Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
TRAVEL
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Animal Killed Confirmed As Wolf, Only 3rd Found In New York State In 25 Years

An animal that was killed by a hunter in New York State has now been confirmed as a wolf. There have only been three official wolf-spottings in the state in 25 years. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed that the animal, which had been taken by a hunter in Otsego County, was a wolf. The animal had been killed in Cherry Valley during the coyote hunting season in 2021. The NYSDEC recently received DNA confirmation that the animal was a wolf.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State

There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
POLITICS
Sports Radio 1360 AM

NO THANKS: 13 of the Gnarliest Used Couches for Sale in CNY

So you need a new couch, but don't want to break the bank. Hey, I get it. There's nothing wrong with buying secondhand... in most cases. I've always been a little wary about buying a used couch. Unless you know the previous owner, who knows what atrocities have been committed on there? If it's been sat on, it's been farted on. If it's been slept on, it's been drooled on. If it's been "shagged" on... god, I don't even want to imagine it.
HOME & GARDEN
Sports Radio 1360 AM

This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA

According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you're up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you'll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Binghamton, NY
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

