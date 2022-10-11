Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miracle in Croton After Devastating Crash
A crash left a heap of twisted metal and broken trees in Croton-on-Harmon Monday night, with the responding firefighters working for hours just to free the vehicle from its final resting place. What happened to the driver, however, was nothing short of a miracle. Crash in Croton-on-Harmon, NY. "Shortly after...
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes
More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
3 New York Towns Ranked As The Coziest In The United States
If you're looking for a cozy place to escape and have fun at, good news for New York. 3 towns just made the list of the coziest in the United States. My Dating Advisor took a look at America to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
Moving! Little Free Library To Honor 12-Year-Old Girl
I remember hearing about this story in April and the first thing I thought of was my daughters. If this had happened to Riley or Tara, I would have been crushed and it would feel like my world had come to an end. I wouldn't have any peace in my...
Is Your New York State License Plate Peeling? Get A Free Replacement
If your New York State license plate is peeling, you can get it replaced for free. The Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that it will provide new plates to residents whose current plates are peeling. There is an exception though. New York State Offering Free...
Check Out 12 Of The Most Haunted Locations in Central New York
Are you into the stories and legends of haunted places? Where deaths happened, and paranormal activity allegedly takes place? Good news - we have some spots like that right here in Central New York. There's some places you may have been to before that are said to be haunted. Check...
This Upstate NY ‘Phantom Town’ is so Mysterious, You’ll Never Find It!
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
Everyone In New York Is Talking About This Jackpot
If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Nobody got the Powerball draw correct on Wednesday and...
Say It Ain’t Snow! Can New Yorkers Expect A Mild Winter?
We all know what to typically expect when it comes to Winter here in New York. Although the season doesn't technically begin until December 21, we're used to seeing it around Halloween. And let's face it, a nor'easter is normal during Thanksgiving. It's just a part of living where we live. But, could it be true? Could we here in New York expect to have a MILD winter? That's what forecasters with Accuweather are suggesting.
The Largest Private Landowners In The State Of New York & Pennsylvania
How are we judged in 2022 as far as our worth is concerned? Well, there are many factors to weigh for that answer I suppose. Wasn't it true that in the old, old times that a person's worth was measured in how much land they owned? Didn't someone once say the more land you own, the richer you will be? Maybe I got that wrong.
Stolen Yankees Memorabilia and More On Facebook! Can You Help NYS Police?
Have you ever purchased something on Facebook Marketplace, eBay or Craig's List? If you purchased something from the Hudson Valley recently, the items you bargained for might be stolen. Now, New York State Police are asking for your help to locate these items and the people that sold them. Facebook...
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Animal Killed Confirmed As Wolf, Only 3rd Found In New York State In 25 Years
An animal that was killed by a hunter in New York State has now been confirmed as a wolf. There have only been three official wolf-spottings in the state in 25 years. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed that the animal, which had been taken by a hunter in Otsego County, was a wolf. The animal had been killed in Cherry Valley during the coyote hunting season in 2021. The NYSDEC recently received DNA confirmation that the animal was a wolf.
The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State
There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
NO THANKS: 13 of the Gnarliest Used Couches for Sale in CNY
So you need a new couch, but don't want to break the bank. Hey, I get it. There's nothing wrong with buying secondhand... in most cases. I've always been a little wary about buying a used couch. Unless you know the previous owner, who knows what atrocities have been committed on there? If it's been sat on, it's been farted on. If it's been slept on, it's been drooled on. If it's been "shagged" on... god, I don't even want to imagine it.
How To Find Out if Someone Has Died in Your House in New York
If you’ve ever been house hunting (or just walked into an open house because you were feeling nosey), then you’ve probably found yourself wondering as you wandered if anything scandalous happened within the four walls, right?. Did you know that in the state of New York, if a...
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA
According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
