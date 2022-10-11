Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Eldon Cole, 77, of Winterset
Visitation for Eldon Cole, 77, of Winterset, will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the New Bridge Church in Winterset. Funeral Services will take place at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the New Bridge Church. Burial will take place in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Curtis Frischmeyer, 36, of Carroll
Funeral services for Curtis Frischmeyer, 36, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Gary Antisdel, 85, of Bridgewater
Funeral services for Gary Antisdel, 85, of Bridgewater are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dennis R. Auen, 76, of Carroll
Funeral services for Dennis R Auen, age 76, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dale Christensen Obituary
Dale Christensen, age 67, of Cumberland, IA, passed away at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Funeral service for Dale will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be at Atlantic Cemetery, with a reception to follow in the community room of the funeral home.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Town Hall With Candidate Gary Overla In Guthrie Center Tuesday
There will be a candidate doing a town hall event in Guthrie Center next week. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Guthrie Center Activities Center at 6pm.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Troy Winters, 60, Waukee,IA formerly of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Troy Winters, 60, Waukee formerly of Perry will be held in November with date and times announced at a later date. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Tommi Winters of Waukee; son, Nathan (Megan) Winters and...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. A private family graveside service for Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Maple River.
RELATED PEOPLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Mary Jo Burchfield
Funeral services for Mary Jo Burchfield will be October 24th at St Brigid’s Catholic Church in Grand Junction. Mass will be at 10:30am with family present at 9am.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Volunteers Needed for Three Trees Plantings in Greene County Next Week
Anyone looking for ways to give back to the community will have several opportunities to do that in Jefferson. Trees Forever Coordinator with Jefferson Brad Riphagen tells Raccoon Valley Radio there will be three tree plantings that volunteers are needed for. The first one takes place on Tuesday, October 18th at 12:30pm at Spring Lake Park. The Greene County Conservation Board purchased 36 trees to plant in the park. A rain date is scheduled for October 25th. The second planting will be on Friday, October 21st at 12:30pm at Russell Park in Jefferson, where volunteers will plant about 25 trees. The final tree planting will be in Grand Junction on Saturday, October 22nd at 9am at the First Presbyterian Church.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 6-13, 2022
Leonard Channell, age 38, 516 Clearview Dr, Perry, was arrested on a warrant for Violated Probation Terms. Brandon Orlando, age 29, 2304 Hull Ave, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Criminal Mischief, Burglary, Operate Vehicle Without Owners Consent and Theft. Heather Graham, age 32, 1809 NW Pine Road,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Businesses Can Sign Up for Trick or Treat Around the Square in Jefferson
An annual Halloween event is happening later this month in Jefferson and there’s still time for businesses to get involved. Trick or Treat Around the Square is Thursday, October 27th from 4:30-6pm on the downtown square. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Executive Director Matt Wetrich says this event draws lots of attention to the downtown area where businesses hand out lots of candy to trick-or-treaters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Fresh/Soph Football Fall to Boone
Boone raced out to a quick start Thursday night and never looked back as the Toreadors defeated Perry 30-14 in a freshman and sophomore combined game at Dewey Field. A big crowd gathered to support the Perry football program following last week’s decision to cancel the season. Alec Burgin...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry PACES Invites Public to Lights on Afterschool Two-Evening Event
Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) invites the community for a two night celebration event later this week. Program Director Mary Hillman says this is the 23rd Annual National Lights On Afterschool event with the National Afterschool Alliance. Wednesday will be the fundraiser walk with Pledges for Paces, which Hillman says is always an enjoyable, family-friendly activity.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams to host Union on Friday in 2A Playoffs
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round football playoff pairings for the four smallest classes in the state on Saturday. Greene County is the 2A District 8 champion and Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams will host Union (La Porte City) on Friday at Linduska Field in Jefferson. Union is the fourth place team from District 4, which is in northeast Iowa.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County (10/13/2022)-Perry Fire Chief Chris Hinds
Perry Fire Chief Chris Hinds talks about prevention tips during National Fire Prevention Week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 11-13, 2022
2:00am: While on patrol an Officer located an open business door in the 600 block of East Lincoln Way. The Officer checked the property and secured the door. 3:50pm: An Officer was dispatched to the Greene County Jail, 204 South Chestnut Street for a female on the property with an active Greene County Arrest Warrant. Candice Marie Ortiz was placed under arrest for “Fail to Appear – Driving While Barred”
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (10/14/2022)-Jefferson Matters Executive Director Matt Wetrich
Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Executive Director Matt Wetrich gives us an update.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Fire Department Conducts Fire Safety Program at Greene Co Elementary
The Jefferson Fire Department continued an educational program with a visit to the Greene County Elementary School to wrap up National Fire Prevention Week. Fire Chief Jack Williams said firefighters visited the elementary classrooms on Friday and talked to the kids about “Stop, Drop and Roll” to put themselves out if they are on fire, what to do if there’s a fire inside your home and developing a safety plan to make sure all family members can get out of the home from a fire. Williams explained the importance of this program with the younger kids.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Shred Day Returns, Rock Candy Program with Perry Public Library
There are two events happening this weekend at the Perry Public Library. Library Director Mary Murphy says the popular shred day will be from 10am-noon in the south parking lot of the library tomorrow. This allows anyone to dispose of outdated personal documents in a safe and secure way for free. Murphy encourages residents to take advantage of this free service, however, she wants to keep the line of vehicles moving during that two hour time period.
Comments / 0