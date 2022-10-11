Storm Team 11: Tri-Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct 11

(WJHL) — Good morning Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Today : Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

Tonight : Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Wednesday : Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wednesday Night : Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday : Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday Night : Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Friday : Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Friday Night : Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday : Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday Night : Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday : Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday Night : Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Monday : Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.

