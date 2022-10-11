Read full article on original website
Related
74-year-old man killed in Friday morning single-car crash
A 74-year-old man was killed in a one-car crash on Friday morning in Schuylkill County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. John J. Vanderhoff Jr. of Glen Lyon, Luzerne County was driving a Mack Truck north on state route 895 near Millers Crossings Road in West Brunswick Township, according to state police.
local21news.com
Identity of driver killed in York County crash released
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have released the name of the driver killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning in York County. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township died in the Windsor Township Crash. Bygall was driving on Penn Street in the Borough...
Coroner identifies 77-year-old man killed in single car crash
A 77-year-old man died in a single car crash in York County this week. James Bygall of Chanceford Township, York County died in a crash on Thursday on North Penn Street in Windsor, according to the York County Coroner’s office. The driver was traveling north on Penn Street negotiating...
Man killed in wrong-way crash on Route 283 in Dauphin County
A Dauphin County man is dead after causing a four-vehicle crash Thursday night while driving the wrong way down Route 283, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Walter D. Larson, 66, of Hershey, was driving his Hyundai Elantra westbound on Route 283 east when the crash happened around 10:18 p.m. at mile marker 0.4 in Lower Swatara Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hershey Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash On Rt 283: Pennsylvania State Police
A 66-year-old Hershey man died at the scene of a four-vehicle wrong-way crash on Pennsylvania Route 283 on Thursday, Oct. 13, state police announced on Friday. Walter D. Larson, 66, of Hershey, was driving his 2020 Hyundai Elantra— west— on Route 283 east, when the crash happened at mile marker .4 in Lower Swatara Township around 10:18 p.m. at mile marker 0.4 in Lower Swatara Township.
Vehicle crashes ‘well into the front’ of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store
A vehicle crashed into Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street in Penn Township, York County late Thursday night, according to Hanover Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue. “Engine 79-2 arrived and found one vehicle well into the front of a store, with one occupant still in...
Fiery Crash Closes I-78 In Berks County
A major crash caused a fire and shut down both lanes of I-78 near Exit 35 in Berks County, according to authorities. Emergency personnel was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 35 in Greenwich Township just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Two-alarm fire damages barn: Report
A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night, according to a news report. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. and the fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm, according to WGAL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical issue led to crash that killed central Pa. driver: coroner
A 77-year-old man died in a car crash in York County on Thursday, according to the coroner’s office. The man, who was not identified by officials, was driving north on Penn Street in Windsor Borough just before noon, the York County Coroner’s Office said. Investigators believe the man...
4th person charged in deadly N.J. car rally that killed central Pa. woman
Police have arrested a fourth individual in connection with the H2oi car rally in Wildwood last month that left two people dead and another seriously injured, authorities said. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer at the weekend rally on Sept. 24, according...
Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309
LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
Man dies in Pa. crash involving ambulance
Thursday afternoon’s crash involving an ambulance on Route 309 in Lehigh County claimed the life of an Allentown man, county Coroner Daniel Buglio reports. The 58-year-old was the driver of a vehicle that collided with the ambulance and another vehicle about 12:30 p.m. in Lynn Township, the coroner said in a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdac.com
Life Lost In York County Crash
YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. State Police responded yesterday around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 20 N. Penn Street in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, a 77-year-old man was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. The unidentified man died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental. His identity is to be released later today.
WGAL
Cause of Lebanon County fire under investigation
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a building fire early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township. Tankers were called in for additional water. Some roads around Klinger Lane were shut down, according to emergency dispatchers. Police...
Hershey man dies in 4-vehicle Dauphin County crash
One man died in a four-vehicle crash on the night of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg said Friday.
WGAL
Fire damages two homes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged two homes in Harrisburg. Crews were called around 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 2300 block of North Fifth Street. No one was hurt, authorities said. Two people were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WGAL
Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night
A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
WGAL
15-year-old to be tried as adult in fatal shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A 15-year-old will be tried as an adult for a deadly shooting in Lancaster. Elijahuwon Brown has withdrawn a motion to transfer the case to juvenile court, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office. Brown is charged with killing Rolando Rivera in the 500 block...
abc27.com
York man charged after armed Nike shoes robbery in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been charged for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of Nike Air Jordan shoes. On September 28 Manheim Township Police say officers responded to a reported armed robbery. The victim told police two men robbed him at gunpoint...
3 injured in York County crash involving pickup truck and car
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Lower Chanceford Township has left three injured, according to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services. The crash reportedly occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Norris and Delta Roads. According to Czech, the crash was a head-on collision involving...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1