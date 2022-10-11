ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

local21news.com

Identity of driver killed in York County crash released

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have released the name of the driver killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning in York County. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township died in the Windsor Township Crash. Bygall was driving on Penn Street in the Borough...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in wrong-way crash on Route 283 in Dauphin County

A Dauphin County man is dead after causing a four-vehicle crash Thursday night while driving the wrong way down Route 283, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Walter D. Larson, 66, of Hershey, was driving his Hyundai Elantra westbound on Route 283 east when the crash happened around 10:18 p.m. at mile marker 0.4 in Lower Swatara Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Hershey Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash On Rt 283: Pennsylvania State Police

A 66-year-old Hershey man died at the scene of a four-vehicle wrong-way crash on Pennsylvania Route 283 on Thursday, Oct. 13, state police announced on Friday. Walter D. Larson, 66, of Hershey, was driving his 2020 Hyundai Elantra— west— on Route 283 east, when the crash happened at mile marker .4 in Lower Swatara Township around 10:18 p.m. at mile marker 0.4 in Lower Swatara Township.
HERSHEY, PA
Daily Voice

Fiery Crash Closes I-78 In Berks County

A major crash caused a fire and shut down both lanes of I-78 near Exit 35 in Berks County, according to authorities. Emergency personnel was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 35 in Greenwich Township just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Transportation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two-alarm fire damages barn: Report

A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night, according to a news report. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. and the fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm, according to WGAL.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309

LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man dies in Pa. crash involving ambulance

Thursday afternoon’s crash involving an ambulance on Route 309 in Lehigh County claimed the life of an Allentown man, county Coroner Daniel Buglio reports. The 58-year-old was the driver of a vehicle that collided with the ambulance and another vehicle about 12:30 p.m. in Lynn Township, the coroner said in a news release.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Life Lost In York County Crash

YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. State Police responded yesterday around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 20 N. Penn Street in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, a 77-year-old man was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. The unidentified man died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental. His identity is to be released later today.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Cause of Lebanon County fire under investigation

Crews in Lebanon County were called to a building fire early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township. Tankers were called in for additional water. Some roads around Klinger Lane were shut down, according to emergency dispatchers. Police...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire damages two homes in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged two homes in Harrisburg. Crews were called around 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 2300 block of North Fifth Street. No one was hurt, authorities said. Two people were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night

A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

15-year-old to be tried as adult in fatal shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 15-year-old will be tried as an adult for a deadly shooting in Lancaster. Elijahuwon Brown has withdrawn a motion to transfer the case to juvenile court, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office. Brown is charged with killing Rolando Rivera in the 500 block...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

