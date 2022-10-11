ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox2detroit.com

DPD: Man drives into pole, fatally shot before crash

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police responded to the scene of a car that had struck a pole on the city's northeast side and discovered that the driver had been shot. Officials said at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday the man was driving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox when he struck a pole on Curtis St and Schaefer Hwy.
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
fox2detroit.com

Deadly four-car crash on I-696 closes freeway at Southfield Road

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 is currently closed at Southfield Road because of a deadly multiple-car crash. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway around 8:10 a.m. Four cars were involved in the crash, according to MSP. Troopers confirm the crash was fatal.
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating fatal 3 car crash

(CBS DETROIT) -   Michigan State Police is currently investigating a three car fatal crash that happened on Westbound I696 at the Southfield exit. The driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling slowly in the right lane when the driver of a semi truck rear ended itwith out any braking. The car was then pushed into the middle lane sideways with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.Unfortunately, the vehicle was suddenly struck by another passenger vehicle, resulting in the death of a 65 year-old woman fromRochester Hills. There were no other injuries. The driver of The investigation continues and I696 has reopened.
fox2detroit.com

Man killed trying to run across I-275 after getting flat tire

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia Police said man died Friday morning on I-275 when he hit by a car as he tried to cross the freeway after getting a flat tire. According to a press release from Livonia Police, the man was hit and killed as he tried to walk across the northbound lanes of the freeway at 7 Mile in Livonia.
