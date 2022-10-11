Read full article on original website
Farmington Hills police confirm at least 1 fatality in traffic crash on 12 Mile Road
Police were at the scene of a fatal Saturday morning traffic crash along 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, authorities said. Farmington Hills police told WXYZ that officers responded to reports of the crash between Inkster and Middlebelt
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Man drives into pole, fatally shot before crash
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police responded to the scene of a car that had struck a pole on the city's northeast side and discovered that the driver had been shot. Officials said at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday the man was driving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox when he struck a pole on Curtis St and Schaefer Hwy.
Semi truck driver slams into vehicle 'without any braking', kills 65-year-old woman on WB I-696: MSP
A semi truck driver who failed to brake for a vehicle slowing down in traffic state caused a major crash on I-696, ultimately causing the death of a 65-year-old woman, police said.
fox2detroit.com
33-year-old Pontiac man killed in hit-and-run crash in Farmington hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that left a man dead on Saturday. The crash happened on Twelve Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, which is located between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at...
fox2detroit.com
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
Dearborn Heights Police investigating after 12-year-old hit, killed by driver
Police in Dearborn Heights are investigating after a driver hit and killed a 12-year-old boy Friday night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
MSP investigating wild scene on I-94 after Jeep driver pulls up, interferes with trooper trying to make arrest
An investigation is underway after a wild scene unfolded on a Detroit freeway ramp, ending with the initial suspect fleeing in a stolen Jeep and another person in custody for interfering.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report. According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old teenager from Detroit was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old car thief jumps off bridge while running from police
A 14-year-old jumped off a 25-foot high bridge while trying to escape Brownstown police. He had been caught driving a stolen Mustang, but ran out of gas in Detroit so he took off on foot.
Have you seen Deshanae? Southfield police looking for teen last seen in McDonald's uniform
Police in Southfield are asking for help from the public in locating a 16-year-old who went missing overnight. Police say Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, was last seen around midnight on Saturday, Oct. 15 at her home in Southfield.
fox2detroit.com
Police: 12-year-old boy fatally hit by car while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7th-grade Dearborn Heights student died from his injuries after being struck by a car Friday night. The D7 School District said he was riding his bike home from a high school football game when he was hit. "We are shocked and saddened by...
fox2detroit.com
Deadly four-car crash on I-696 closes freeway at Southfield Road
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 is currently closed at Southfield Road because of a deadly multiple-car crash. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway around 8:10 a.m. Four cars were involved in the crash, according to MSP. Troopers confirm the crash was fatal.
Fatal crash involving four vehicles shuts down West I-696 in Oakland County, MSP on scene
Troopers have closed all westbound lanes of the freeway at Evergreen Road in Southfield near Lathrup Village as they investigate into the four-vehicle wreck that happened just after 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 15.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: 14-year-old in stolen Mustang runs out of gas, jumps from I-75 bridge to run from Brownstown Police
The Brownstown Police Department said a 14-year-old who stole one of three Mustang Shelby GT500s on Wednesday tried to escape arrest by jumping from an I-75 overpass after the stolen car ran out of gas. According to police, just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Woodhaven Police put out a report...
MSP investigating fatal 3 car crash
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police is currently investigating a three car fatal crash that happened on Westbound I696 at the Southfield exit. The driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling slowly in the right lane when the driver of a semi truck rear ended itwith out any braking. The car was then pushed into the middle lane sideways with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.Unfortunately, the vehicle was suddenly struck by another passenger vehicle, resulting in the death of a 65 year-old woman fromRochester Hills. There were no other injuries. The driver of The investigation continues and I696 has reopened.
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect injured after jumping off freeway during Mustang theft investigation, police say
(WXYZ) — A vehicle theft suspect was injured after jumping off an overpass to escape police during a stolen vehicle investigation, the Brownstown Township Police Department says. Police say Wednesday evening, they received a report from the Woodhaven Police Department that three Mustangs were stolen from a Ford Flat...
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County, freeway closed as police investigate
Another freeway closure in Metro Detroit is causing major traffic headaches after a dead body was discovered along I-94 on Friday morning, Charlie Langton reports
fox2detroit.com
Man killed trying to run across I-275 after getting flat tire
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia Police said man died Friday morning on I-275 when he hit by a car as he tried to cross the freeway after getting a flat tire. According to a press release from Livonia Police, the man was hit and killed as he tried to walk across the northbound lanes of the freeway at 7 Mile in Livonia.
