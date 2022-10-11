ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

First Lady Jill Biden traveling to Milwaukee for teachers union event

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVdVT_0iUI5uBp00

First Lady Jill Biden is traveling to Milwaukee on Wednesday for an event with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, the White House says.

Dr. Biden will speak at Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner" event around 5:30 p.m. She will then visit students, parents, and educators.

MPS' Milwaukee Board of School Directors may attend a visit from Dr. Biden. According to the Office of Board Governance, Dr. Biden will deliver remarks to the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association at the Washington Park Senior Center at 5 p.m.

The White House did not give any details on what Biden will be specifically doing during the events.

Jill Biden is also traveling to Tennessee, Georgia and Florida as midterm elections reach the final weeks.

This comes about three weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee to meet with local Democrats and Latino leaders.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMJ4 News

Former President Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee ahead of midterms

MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama will be heading to Milwaukee to show support for Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and Attorney General Josh Kaul. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is hosting a rally on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Milwaukee with Obama as the headliner. Obama will be joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and other Wisconsin Democrats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheDailyBeast

Obama Admits Democrats Can Sometimes Be a ‘Buzzkill’

Former President Barack Obama chastised how Democrats can sometimes be a “buzzkill,” too often framing issues through the lens of identity politics that force people to feel as though they’re “walking on eggshells.” “Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells, and they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes,” he said on the podcast “Pod Save America.” He later added: “I think where we get into trouble sometimes is where we try to suggest that some...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy