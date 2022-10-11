First Lady Jill Biden traveling to Milwaukee for teachers union event

First Lady Jill Biden is traveling to Milwaukee on Wednesday for an event with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, the White House says.

Dr. Biden will speak at Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner" event around 5:30 p.m. She will then visit students, parents, and educators.

MPS' Milwaukee Board of School Directors may attend a visit from Dr. Biden. According to the Office of Board Governance, Dr. Biden will deliver remarks to the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association at the Washington Park Senior Center at 5 p.m.

The White House did not give any details on what Biden will be specifically doing during the events.

Jill Biden is also traveling to Tennessee, Georgia and Florida as midterm elections reach the final weeks.

This comes about three weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee to meet with local Democrats and Latino leaders.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

