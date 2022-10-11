Read full article on original website
BBC
Trio jailed for Birmingham shooting which paralysed boy
Two men and a teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham, as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann Edwards,...
BBC
Lincoln: Man jailed after £22k of heroin found in home
A man caught with £22,000 of heroin and £400 of cocaine has been jailed for four years and 10 months. Police found the drugs together with weapons, including a knife and taser, when they raided Paul Meenaghan's home in Elder Street, Lincoln, on 17 May. One officer involved...
BBC
Girl fought off masked robber who tied up her and her brother
A teenage girl fought off a masked robber who broke into her Glasgow home. The 16-year-old and her brother, 13, were tied up while two men ransacked their parents' home in Baillieston in December last year. The whole ordeal was overheard by a friend of the girl who had been...
BBC
James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident
A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police. James Taplin from Gloucestershire, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding. He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently...
BBC
Teenager charged over serious assault on girl, 12
A teenager has been charged following an attack on a 12-year-old girl near a park in Glasgow. Police Scotland said the 13-year-old girl was arrested over a serious assault in Southdeen Avenue, near Southdeen Park, Drumchapel, on Tuesday. A spokesperson said: "She has been released on an undertaking to appear...
BBC
Police still baffled by 2012 murder of Harlow family
The detective leading an investigation into the murder of a mother and her five children said there remained "facts in this case that don't add up". Dr Abdul Shakoor's wife Dr Sabah Usmani, sons Muneeb, nine, and Rayyan, six, and daughter Hira, 12, died in a fire at their Harlow home in 2012.
BBC
Leeds fire: Emergency crews tackle city centre blaze
Fire crews in Leeds tackled a large blaze in a city centre building on Saturday night. It broke out on the top floors of a derelict high rise building in Cookridge Street, near the city's Millennium Square, at about 19:50 BST. A number of nearby pubs and restaurants were evacuated,...
BBC
Boy, 11, is Blackpool crime spree ringleader, MP says
An 11-year-old boy who attacked a police officer is the "ringleader" of a crime spree, an MP has said. Conservative MP Scott Benton said a gang of youths had committed "hundreds of crimes" in Blackpool in recent weeks. He said police attempts to bring the ringleader to justice had been...
BBC
Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault. The forward was arrested in January following allegations that emerged in images and videos posted online. He was arrested again on Saturday for allegedly breaching his bail. Prosecutors said the charges all related...
FIFA・
BBC
Two stabbed in Handsworth restaurant disorder
Two people have been stabbed and several others injured after disorder erupted at a Birmingham restaurant. The trouble flared at a restaurant on Soho Road in Handsworth at about 23:00 BST on Friday. A number of people were hurt, with some requiring hospital treatment. The two people who were stabbed...
BBC
Wife's 'nightmare' as man waits four years for trial
The wife of a man who has been told he will spend at least four years and four months in jail before standing trial says she is living in a "nightmare". Voja Petkovic, 36, was arrested in January 2019 and remains on remand despite not facing trial. He denies supplying...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Boston poultry worker denies using butchery skills to dismember ex
A poultry worker accused of murdering his estranged partner has denied using his butchery skills to dismember her body. Body parts belonging to mother-of-one Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Prosecutors allege Kamil Ranoszek, 42, bludgeoned her to death and then mutilated her...
BBC
Stop and search handcuffing unjustified, says report
A police force was "unjustified" in handcuffing compliant people during stop and searches, inspectors said. Norfolk Police was praised in its latest inspection, with an "outstanding" rating for good use of resources and "good" for preventing crime. But a report found it "requires improvement" in its treatment of the...
BBC
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
BBC
Ryarsh: Girl, 15, in critical condition after crash
A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital after a road traffic crash in Kent. It happened in Ryarsh, near West Malling, at around 16:00 GMT on Saturday, police said. The teenager had been a motorcycle pillion passenger before the crash but was on foot when she was involved...
BBC
Kyron Lee murder: Sixth man arrested in murder investigation
Another person has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a man in Berkshire. Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on 2 October at about 20:50 BST after being stabbed in his right leg. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a...
BBC
Man jailed for starting fire in historic Partick church
A man has been jailed for more than five years for starting a fire at a historic church in Glasgow. Ryan Haggerty admitted setting St Simon's in Partick alight in July 2021, leaving it almost completely destroyed. The 26-year-old was seen coming from the direction of the church with soot...
BBC
Accrington Bypass: Woman dies after car lands on roof
A woman has died after two cars were involved in a crash, police have said. The victim, in her 20s, was a passenger in a Toyota which was in a collision with a Mercedes on the A56 Accrington Easterly Bypass before 20:00 BST on Thursday, Lancashire Police said. The Toyota...
