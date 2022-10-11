ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Comments / 21

Texas Roads
5d ago

Haiti is nothing new with violence. Centuries have passed and there still fighting against each other. There is no unity and this is the same story. I'm sure no country will put there resources when they themselves are hurting themselves.

Reply
15
Jt
5d ago

So let France or an African state bail out Haiti, the US and UN have tried for years.

Reply(1)
11
Ncnovembergirl
5d ago

Looting, destruction of property, vandalism. Sounds familiar.

Reply(2)
16
Related
CBS News

Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows

Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
POLITICS
BBC

Venezuela landslides: Dozens killed as homes swept away

The number of people killed has risen to 36, and 56 others are missing, after landslides swept away their homes in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías. About 1,000 emergency personnel are taking part in search and rescue operations. "We're trying to save whoever we can and are expressing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Looting#Mercenaries#Cholera#Protest#Bbc News#Haitians#Reuters#Afp
Andrei Tapalaga

How Did the 12 Apostles Die?

The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
americanmilitarynews.com

Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
PROTESTS
People

Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Trip to 'Witness the Devastation' of the Pakistani Floods

"The level of trauma and compound trauma is severe," Angelina Jolie posted about the impact that severe flooding has had on 33 million people in Pakistan Angelina Jolie is giving fans insight into a recent trip to Pakistan, where she was able to witness the "devastation caused by severe flooding." Jolie, 47, shared several photos and infographics on social media Thursday, detailing the recent flooding that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called "the worst in the country's history," per CNN. The floods have left 1,100 people dead since mid-June,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year

Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

US immigration: Why Indians are fleeing halfway around the world

As an openly gay man living in a deeply conservative part of India's Punjab, life had long been hard for Jashan Preet Singh. Over the years, Mr Singh, 24, had grown accustomed to daily discrimination in his hometown of Jalandhar - harassment and beatings doled out by his neighbours, and a family that had largely turned its back on him.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy