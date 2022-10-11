Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily
Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
U.K.・
Man finds $6 and wholesome note slipped under the door from person who stole crackers from his shop
The person realized their mistake and immediately did what they could to rectify it.
BBC
Leeds fire: Emergency crews tackle city centre blaze
Fire crews in Leeds tackled a large blaze in a city centre building on Saturday night. It broke out on the top floors of a derelict high rise building in Cookridge Street, near the city's Millennium Square, at about 19:50 BST. A number of nearby pubs and restaurants were evacuated,...
BBC
Pilot's public road take-off near Duns ends with plane in hedge
A pilot who tried to take off in his light aircraft from a public road in the Borders ended up on top of a hedge. The incident - contained in an Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) report - happened on the A6105 near Duns in March this year. The pilot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay
Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
BBC
Boston poultry worker denies using butchery skills to dismember ex
A poultry worker accused of murdering his estranged partner has denied using his butchery skills to dismember her body. Body parts belonging to mother-of-one Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Prosecutors allege Kamil Ranoszek, 42, bludgeoned her to death and then mutilated her...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Kaden Reddick: Topshop and Arcadia Group fined £1m over boy's death
Topshop and its former owners have been fined a total of £1m for health and safety breaches after a 10-year-old boy was killed when a queue barrier fell on him. Kaden Reddick died at the Reading store during a family shopping trip in 2017. Arcadia Group and Topshop/Topman were...
Comments / 0