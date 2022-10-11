Read full article on original website
2 Men Killed Outside Gay Bar by Suspected Far-Right Gunman
Two men were killed in a shooting outside a popular gay bar in the Slovakian capital Bratislava on Wednesday night, in an apparent hate attack by a suspected right-wing extremist. Slovakian police have only said publicly that they are still working to determine whether the attacker, who officers found dead...
97-Year-Old Ex-Prime Minister Declares He Is Running for Office Again
Once the world’s oldest serving state leader, Malaysia’s 97-year-old former prime minister has announced his intention to extend his role in politics—in theory into his 100s. This was declared on Tuesday by Mahathir Mohamad, as he outlined his plan to defend his parliamentary seat for Malaysia’s upcoming...
A UN Debate About Ukraine Somehow Became an Argument About Stolen Gorillas
While the United Nations Security Council held an emergency session vote on Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s permanent Representative to the United Nations went off script and accused Rwanda of stealing gorillas and chimpanzees from DRC forests, but gave no evidence. Georges Nzongola-Ntalaja...
Majority of Australians Do, in Fact, Support Public Corruption Hearings
More than two thirds of Australian voters would want to see politicians held to account in public, even as the government trudges ahead with a bill that would see the hearings of a National Anti-Corruption Commission held behind closed doors by default. Late last month, the Labor government finally delivered...
Cops Charge Australians for Connection to Global Cocaine Syndicate
Three more people have been charged following their involvement in a global cocaine syndicate central to the import of $50 million worth of cocaine to Australia. On Wednesday, NSW police ran out search warrants on properties across south Western Sydney, where police arrested two men and a woman in their 20s, seized a Smith and Wesson revolver, close to a quarter of a million dollars in cash, and 250 grams of methylamphetamine along with an Audi RS Q3 and various other items.
‘He’s God’: China’s Top Leadership Is Set for a Reshuffle. But Xi Jinping Is Here to Stay.
China’s leadership succession has always been a black box. The process is so opaque that outsiders often have no way of knowing who will be in charge until the moment they step up to the podium at the end of a twice-a-decade Communist Party meeting. But as Beijing prepares to unveil its next leadership at the party congress next week, one thing is almost certain: the top leader, Xi Jinping, is extending his reign.
Gangster's Paradise: How Dubai Finally Turned On Its Crime Lords
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – When four of the biggest European cocaine traffickers sat down to discuss business at the seven star Burj Al Arab hotel in 2017 they couldn’t have felt safer. They certainly wouldn’t have envisaged that just a few years later two of them would...
69 Babies Died From Cough Syrup in Gambia. Now, India’s $24.5B Drug Export Is Under Scrutiny.
Mothers holding photos of their babies are out on the street in the tiny African nation of The Gambia. They say their children had the flu and they gave them cough syrup. The flu went away, but the children stopped peeing. Days later, they were dead. At least 69 children...
‘Deeply Worrying’: UK Anti-Abortion Groups Turn Focus to Students
UK-based anti-abortion groups are stepping up their efforts to reach young people in the aftermath of the fall of Roe v. Wade in the US, analysis by VICE World News shows. When Roe v. Wade – the legal ruling that protected abortion rights across the US – was overturned by the US Supreme Court in June, anti-abortion activists around the world rejoiced and abortion rights supporters VICE World News spoke to feared it could have a global impact.
Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ Is Now In Charge of Invasion in Ukraine
A man known as “General Armageddon” is now in charge of Moscow’s forces in Ukraine. He is General Sergey Surovikin, a man whose credentials in the Russian military stretch as far back as the collapse of the Soviet Union. He is most recently known, however, as the man who orchestrated Moscow’s brutal bombing of Aleppo, Syria.
