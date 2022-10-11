ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Cyclist killed in crash with car named by police

A cyclist who died in a crash with a car in North Lincolnshire has been named by police. Stuart Simons, 44, died when his bike collided with a blue Ford Kuga on the A1077 between South Ferriby and Barton-upon-Humber at about 05:30 BST on Friday. Humberside Police said Mr Simons,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Driver killed and four hurt in crash

A﻿ man died and four people were hurt when a car crashed into a wall. The Mercedes crashed at the junction of Powke Lane and Coxs Lane in Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis, shortly after 00:50 BST. T﻿he driver, a 23-year-old man, was confirmed dead at the scene. A passenger...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tilehurst#Tea Party#Bbc South#Cancer#Mercedes#Macmillan Cancer Support
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief

Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'My heart aches': Devastated mother of cyclist, 21, knocked off his bike and stabbed to death in gangland chase pays tribute to her 'beautiful handsome boy'

The devastated mother of a cyclist knocked off his bike and stabbed to death in a gangland chase has paid tribute to her 'beautiful handsome boy.'. Kyron Lesner, 21, had been riding a bike in Slough, Berkshire, when it collided with a car believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf at around 8.50pm.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy