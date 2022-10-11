ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart

The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed for starting fire in historic Partick church

A man has been jailed for more than five years for starting a fire at a historic church in Glasgow. Ryan Haggerty admitted setting St Simon's in Partick alight in July 2021, leaving it almost completely destroyed. The 26-year-old was seen coming from the direction of the church with soot...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy