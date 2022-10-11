Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Watch XPeng's X2 Flying Car Take First Public Flight In Dubai
XPeng has conducted the first global public flight of its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, at Skydive Dubai. The event marked the XPeng X2's first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). Over 150 people witnessed the demonstration flight, which took place on the opening day of the GITEX Global tech show at the Dubai World Trade Center.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
CARS・
I’m a flight attendant – here’s why you should never sleep for the first two hours of a flight
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed why going to sleep on flights could leave you feeling hungry by the end of your trip. In a thread on social media site Reddit, flight attendants were asked if they were supposed to wake sleeping passengers during food service, or simply let them sleep.
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
RELATED PEOPLE
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
Horror details after 3 killed at world’s largest indoor amusement park when Mindbender rollercoaster crashed at 60mph
THE sole survivor of a rollercoaster crash has spoken out about the tragic day when the car crashed at 60 mph and killed three people. Rod Chayko is now in his early 60s, but 30 years after his accident at the world's largest indoor amusement park, he still "think[s] about it every day."
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian
Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
At least 17 people are burned alive as inferno rips through restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China
At least 17 people were burned alive after an inferno ripped through a restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China. It started at about 12.40pm local time in the Hongyu Xiaoyoubing People's Restaurant in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province. According to China's state television channel CCTV, customers were inside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Business Insider
China has built 3 aircraft carriers, but it's struggling to train enough pilots to fly off of them
China's navy, the world's second-most powerful — with two aircraft carriers commissioned and another launched in June — is struggling to meet increased demand for qualified ship-borne fighter jet pilots, analysts said. The People's Liberation Army Navy has sped up carrier-based fighter jet pilot training programmes in the...
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS・
Passengers on a plane that collided with another jet at Heathrow Airport were initially told there was only a 'technical issue'
Passengers on the Korean Air jet that collided with another aircraft at Britain's busiest airport said they didn't feel any impact from the incident.
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Terrifying pic reveals aftermath of ‘impossible’ lightning strike on easyJet plane’s WING forcing emergency landing
A TERRIFYING image has revealed the aftermath of an “impossible” lightning strike which forced an easyJet plane into an emergency landing. The image shows the damage inflicted by a thunderous bolt which struck the aircraft’s wing as it was passing over Italy on Sunday. It forced the...
Comments / 16