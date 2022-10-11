ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Invigorating Morning Stretch Routine Is Like a Cup of Coffee for Your Muscles

By Rachel Kraus
Well+Good
Well+Good
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CFEm_0iUI43y800

Your morning alarm has gone off, but are you really “up” yet? We all have our fresh-out-of-bed routines to help us kickstart the day, which probably include a big cup of coffee. But a gentle movement session that gets your blood flowing could help wake up your body as well as your mind.

“In the morning, we often feel tense and tight because our bodies are stuck in the same position for hours on end as we sleep,” Jeff Brannigan, program director at Stretch*d, a stretching-focused recovery studio based in New York City, previously told Well+Good. “Try beginning your day with a few active stretches to lengthen the muscle and reduce tension by promoting circulation to the area.”

This 15-minute morning stretch routine led by East River Pilates instructor Brian Spencer will do just that. In a cat-cow position, Spencer reminds us about the importance of taking in those sips of breath as we move—or as he puts it, “Finding juicy exhales as you round, juicy inhales as you open.” Mmm, juicy. Breathing deeply will help deliver oxygen to your muscles as well as your brain.

This stretch routine contains a lot of chest opening, spine twisting, and shoulder mobility. That includes rotating your arms in big circles, like a freestyle stroke. Let that rotation invigorate you and maybe “imagine you’re waking up and taking a nice ocean swim,” Spencer says. “Maybe you see a little dolphin, wave to it.” Refreshing!

Spencer also stresses the importance of allowing your muscles to ease into the day. For example, in a hamstring stretch, don’t necessarily go all the way deep into the stretch first thing. “It’s the morning, so we just want to get a little bit of exploration going,” Spencer says. “Let your hamstring hit the snooze button a little bit.”

By letting your muscles enjoy those early stretches (and not pushing too hard too soon), they’ll be ready to get out of bed and greet the day.

Well+Good

How To Use a Tennis Ball To Relieve Back Pain and Help You Sleep, According to a Massage Therapist

If you’ve ever had muscle tension or a nagging pain in your back, you know the struggle of falling asleep at night is real. Perhaps you’re constantly tossing and turning and can’t seem to find a position that relieves the discomfort. Shiloh Pileggi, the lead massage therapist and educator at the Spa at Mohonk Mountain House in upstate New York says these types of muscle pains are often caused by micro trauma to the muscle belly from repetitive motions throughout the day, overexertion of muscles when exercising, poor posture, or poor quality of sleep. Whatever the case may be, there’s a handy tool that may provide some relief and help you get some sleep at night: a tennis ball.
Well+Good

Tack This 10-Minute Bodyweight Strength Training Workout Onto Any Exercise Routine To Look After the Longevity of Your Bones and Muscles

There are mountains of research showing the benefits of strength training, like improving muscle mass, preventing bone loss, and boosting self-confidence. But if your love lies with another sport and you don't have that much time for reps each week, a short, bodyweight strength training workout may be just the thing you need for a more well-rounded exercise routine.
Person
Brian Spencer
Well+Good

The One Dynamic Stretch That Makes Me Feel Ready To Run Every Time

Before a run, stretching generally falls in the “have to do,” not the “get to do” column. I’m just eager to use my energy to hit the trail, ya know?. But there’s one stretch that I don’t mind doing at all, because everything about it makes me feel like I’m making myself stronger and more prepared for the starting line. The stretch is called "single leg hip hinges," and also goes by the name "runner touches."
#Cup Of Coffee#Your Morning#New York City#Oxygen
