Chilling audio captures young flight instructor’s final moments before fatal crash

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 5 days ago

Chilling air traffic control audio captured the final moments of a young flight instructor who was killed in a plane crash in Virginia when her student pulled the small plane up at too steep an angle at takeoff.

Swedish native Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman died when the single-engine Cessna 172 stalled and plummeted from about 100 feet about 3 p.m. Thursday at Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News, Virginia.

Student pilot Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode and another unidentified 18-year-old –students at Hampton University — were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. Oyebode was later transferred to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

The air traffic control audio captured the moments right before and after the accident as the pilot was cleared for takeoff.

Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman died when an 18-year-old student pilot she was instructing reportedly pulled the Cessna 172 up at too steep an angle at takeoff.
Instagram / @viktoriathepilot
The family of flight instructor Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 22, who was killed in a plane crash, shared their appreciation for the outpouring of support.
Instagram / @viktoriathepilot

“Cleared for takeoff, 97883. Caution wake turbulence,” the pilot responds to the controller, referring to a standard warning given about the effects of taking off behind a larger aircraft, according to audio captured by LiveATC.net.

Moments later, someone is heard saying, “We got a crash!”

“883, are you OK,” the controller says, referring to the plane’s tail number, N97883. “Are you on this frequency?”

The Cessna 172 plummeted into a ditch from an altitude of about 100 feet.
AP

No response is heard before rescue personnel are dispatched to the scene.

It was unclear who was on the radio during the transmission because either pilot could communicate with ATC regardless of who was at the controls.

There was no indication of whether wake turbulence was involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

“Everyone who interacted with Viktoria admired her kindness and intelligence,” her family said in a statement.
Instagram / @viktoriathepilot

Ljungman’s family shared their appreciation for the outpouring of support — saying in a statement that they are “devastated by this enormous loss.”

“She was not even 22 and a half years old, and we are devastated by this enormous loss,” Ljungman’s family said in a statement released Monday, according to WTKR .

“To know Viktoria was to love her, and not just for her family. Everyone who interacted with Viktoria admired her kindness and intelligence, and respected her tremendous dedication and work ethic,” her family said.

Ljungman earned her pilot license in March 2021, followed by her flight instructor license this April.
Instagram / @viktoriathepilot

“Viktoria loved Hampton University and her Pirate family. We deeply appreciate that Hampton University made it possible for Viktoria to study in the U.S. on a full scholarship, to achieve her dream of becoming a pilot, and to compete for her school on the tennis courts and on the sailing team,” her loved ones continued.

“We also wish to express our appreciation for all the manifestations of love and support from to all those in Virginia and the U.S. who knew and loved Viktoria, and ask that our privacy be respected at this very difficult time. The Ljungman Family, Torekov and Gothenburg, Sweden,” they added.

Ljungman attended Hampton University in Virginia and earned her pilot license in March 2021, followed by her flight instructor license this April.

