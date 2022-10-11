Read full article on original website
NY Leaf Peeping This Weekend? See Where To Go for the Best Colors!
This weekend and next weekend may be the BEST times to get out of the house and take in the fall foliage around New York State. Much of the State is reaching peak conditions and several spots are close behind. According to I Love New York, there are 8 regions...
Awesome and Terrifying: How New York Radio Towers are Maintained
A critical question has finally been answered for curious minds in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos show an amazing and daring journey to the top of a New York mountaintop for radio tower maintenance. Radio Towers in the Hudson Valley, NY. On both sides of the Hudson River, giant radio...
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine
How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?
According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
President Joe Biden’s Old Upstate NY Home Is Now For Sale [PICS]
How would you like to own the President of the United States’ house? No, not the White House in general. Think the current President, because now you have the opportunity to own a little multiple-bedroom piece of American history. Joe Biden has always pitched himself as a Scranton man,...
Here’s The Scoop On The Capital Region’s Newest Stewart’s
One of the best things about the Capital Region is that you’re never far from a Stewart’s Shops. Forgot to get milk from the grocery store? They’ve got you. Want the literal best peanut butter ice cream on planet Earth? Get it by the half-gallon. Need a great cup of coffee with a ludicrous flavor? You’re probably less than a mile away.
Nearly 2 Million New Yorkers to Share $475 Million! Are You Eligible?
There is a chance that money could be coming your way. I know, it sounds like something you might find in a fortune cookie, but it's true. Nearly 2 million New Yorkers will be sharing $475 million and the money could be in your hands before November. This program will...
COVID Still Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 12 Upstate New York Counties
COIVD continues to bubble up as more Upstate New York counties receive the "high" COVID community-level designation. You have to imagine that the CDC monitoring of country COVID levels will be part of the new normal as we live with the ups and downs of all illnesses in the colder months.
BEWARE! NY DMV Consumer Alert! Does That Car Have Flood Damage?
The State of Florida was hit hard by Hurricane Ian last month with more than 100 people confirmed dead as a result of the storm. How did Ian impact New York? You might be surprised. Here is New York we didn't experience the wind and torrential downpours of Ian but...
Upstate NY Changes Colors in the Fall – But why are Buildings Red?
Upstate NY Changes Colors in the Fall - But why are Buildings Red?. You may have seen photos on your social media, or perhaps even driven by or live near some of the landmarks throughout the Capital Region that were lit up bright red recently. When Summer turns to Fall...
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York
According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?
New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
Columbus Day Going Away? This New York State Bill May Have It Replaced
It's Columbus Day in the Capital Region; that's a statement that we may not be able to say much longer. The holiday was first celebrated in 1792, and it originated in the Empire State, when the Columbian Order of New York organized an event to celebrate the 300th year anniversary of Christopher Columbus' voyage to the Americas in 1492.
NY Replacement Plates, Not Free for Everyone! What About You?
What's the deal with your license plate? They look great when they are brand new, all shiny and clean. After a short time some of the New York plates start to fall apart as the colorful coating begins to peel off. Now the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles...
Seriously? There’s NO WAY This is New York’s Most Popular Halloween Movie
New "research" has revealed the most popular Halloween movies by state, and we have to admit, it's left us scratching our heads over New York's selection. The website Wishlisted first published the findings, getting their data from both Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends. And you'll have to excuse me, but I'm skeptical of their findings. I have no proof, mind you, that these results have been fudged with, but one thing that immediately jumps out at me is the lack of repeat titles.
See the Fall Foliage In New York By Rail! Are Tickets Still Available?
Fall is is full swing and the out-of-state leaf peepers have arrived! Before you know it all of the cool stuff to do in our region will be booked! Sold Out! There is still some time to experience one of the most unique ways to take in the changing colors of New York, by Rail Bike!
10 Celebrities Spotted In NY State in 2022! Did You Miss Them?
New York State has become a very popular destination to shoot movies and television shows. It is becoming almost as likely to encounter actors and actresses doing scenes in Troy, Syracuse and Albany as you would in Manhattan. Combine that with concerts and comedy shows are you just might bump into a celebrity in Upstate New York.
These Critters In NY Want to Invade Your Home This Winter! Gross!
We have been pretty fortunate so far with a mild Fall season. Temperatures around the Capital Region over the next 7 days will be averaging in the mid-sixties. When that changes, and it will, everyone will want to be in-doors. The list of house guests could range from creepy insects to cagey rodents .
