Beacon Falls, CT

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Borough officials contemplate reconstruction of historic brick road

NAUGATUCK — Hillside Avenue, the borough’s deteriorating and century-old brick road, looks to be repaired and its bricks preserved as much as possible as options are weighed out. Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said the brick road has deteriorated over the years due to a faulty storm water...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Naugatuck police blotter

LOUIS NIEVES, 29, 25 Laurel Ave., Bridgeport, assault third-degree, disorderly conduct, Sept. 27. BRIANNA SEMON, 24, 7 Ida St., Naugatuck, burglary third-degree, conspiracy to commit/burglary third-degree, conspiracy to commit/larceny sixth-degree, larceny sixth-degree, Sept. 29. DION SCHONTTEN, 20, 99 Galpin St., Naugatuck, two counts of violation or probation, criminal attempt/larceny sixth-degree,...
NAUGATUCK, CT

