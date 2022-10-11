ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Time Out Global

London New Year’s Eve fireworks will be back this year after a Covid break

Deciding what to do on NYE in London is a bit of a logistical minefield. A mate’s house party? Or hang out with your awkward Clapham mates in a Simmons in Soho? Whatever you do, you need to be firmly installed at your location of choice by at least 10pm otherwise you risk seeing in the new year in the back of a Toyota Prius on your delayed, traffic-ridden Uber journey into town. But there is one, iconic (and guaranteed to be spectacular) NYE event in the capital that everyone needs to go to at least once in their life: the firework display in central London.
Time Out Global

Osijek’s Artomania festival transforms sports court into artwork

Unfolding over one weekend in October, Artomania in the Slavonian city of Osijek presents installations in unusual places, bringing art into the daily lives of the general public. This year, a basketball court by the Sjenjak department store was reconfigured by the organisers, the Academy of Arts and Culture, where...
The Hollywood Reporter

Italian Star Matilda De Angelis on Netflix’s ‘Robbing Mussolini’

Matilda De Angelis is having a bit of a moment. The Italian actress, who roared onto the European film scene as a race car driver in Matteo Rovere’s Italian Race (2016) and has been a regular feature since, named one of the European Shooting Stars in Berlin in 2018 and winning the David di Donatello honour for best actress in Venice for her performance in Rose Island in 2020. US audiences may recognise her from her supporting role in David E. Kelley’s HBO series The Undoing alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, or as Caterina da Cremona, a fictional Milanese noblewoman...
Time Out Global

Discover Mile End's cool factor in downtown Montreal

It’s official: Mile End—the fun-filled pocket north of Mont-Royal Avenue that’s home to some of the city’s world-famous institutions and most talked about new spots—was ranked the 5th coolest neighbourhood in the world. Time Out published the Time Out Index with a list of 51...
Time Out Global

London is getting the UK’s first ever rooftop forest

You’ve heard of a rooftop garden, now get ready for a rooftop forest. The former Blackfriars Crown Court building is being converted, and it’s going to have a wonderful woodland on its roof. Roots in the Sky is set to be one of Europe’s biggest roof forests.
Time Out Global

Hidden Leaf

Getting to Hidden Leaf, by any other name, would be a little annoying. It does not have a Manhattan address in the sense that addresses on the island mostly follow common-sense formulas with accompanying intersections like, say, 33rd Street and 10th Avenue, which is an easier way to identify Hidden Leaf’s approximate coordinates than “75 Manhattan West Plaza,” its formal designation. Imagine trying that in a taxi.
Time Out Global

Inside Italy’s incredible abandoned ‘ghost village’

The Italian region of Basilicata was most famously described in Carlo Levi’s 1945 memoir, ‘Christ Stopped at Eboli’. Levi was a doctor, painter and antifascist from Turin. With the rise of Mussolini, he became a political exile and was banished to the arid badlands of the Italian south.
Time Out Global

King Charles III owns a guesthouse in Transylvania – and you can go and stay

Think of Transylvania and you’re probably reminded of a certain ancient aristocrat. That’s right: King Charles III. While you can visit ‘Dracula’s castle’ in the region, the UK’s very own recently-crowned monarch is also a noted property owner in the heart of Transylvania. And you can even go and stay at his place.
Time Out Global

The Selfridges Christmas Shop is open and it's bigger than ever

Is it really that time of year already? Well, yeah, it is. It’s basically Halloween, which means it’s basically Bonfire Night, which means it’s basically Black Friday, which means it’s basically chaotic office party season which means it’s basically Christmas. When you actually think about it, 2023 is literally around the corner. Wild.
