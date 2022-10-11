Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Illinois man arrested after police say they found him walking around downtown with stolen picture frame
Iowa City Police have arrested an Illinois man they say they observed carrying a stolen picture frame around downtown early Sunday morning. According to arrest records, just before 2am officers witnessed 20-year-old Michael Pastore Jr. of Palatine, Illinois on foot near the intersection of Burlington and Linn Streets while carrying a large picture frame. The frame was reported stolen from a University of Iowa fraternity.
KCJJ
ICPD arrests transient who allegedly shoplifted booze in his pants three times in one week from same convenience store
Iowa City Police have arrested a transient they say shoplifted alcohol in his pants three times in one week from the same convenience store. Staff at Kwik Star on Keokuk Street say they have video of 58-year-old Roy Baker taking various alcoholic beverages, stuffing them in his pants and leaving the store without paying three times during a one-week span last August.
KCJJ
IC man who was not wanted by police arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop
An Iowa City man who was not wanted by police allegedly fled from a traffic stop anyway, leading to his arrest. Iowa City Police report attempting to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation near Bradford Drive and 1st Avenue just before 2pm Monday. The car allegedly sped away from officers after they activated their lights and sirens. One of the vehicle’s passengers, later identified by police as 18-year-old Logan McConaughy of the Pheasant Ridge Apartments on Roberts Road, reportedly jumped out and fled on foot. He was quickly detained by officers from the Department of Corrections who had been dispatched to the scene for assistance.
KCJJ
IC woman arrested after allegedly beating juvenile with a belt
Iowa City Police have arrested a woman they say beat a juvenile with a belt. The alleged incident reportedly took place around 2am on September 24th at the Bittersweet Court residence of 25-year-old Doniece Mason. Police allege Mason struck the victim with a belt multiple times, causing redness and swelling to the girl’s forearms, legs and face. Mason allegedly admitted to striking the girl with a belt.
KCJJ
Transient accused of threatening Louisa County residents, then holding off police in armed standoff
A transient faces charges that he threatened two Louisa County residents, then held off police during an armed standoff. That’s according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, which reports receiving a call just before 4pm Saturday that 37-year-old Jacob Strause had been leaving voicemails threatening to kill the caller and another resident at an address in Elrick Junction, southeast of Wapello. Minutes later, Strause reportedly arrived at the residence and tried to kick in the door. The sheriff’s office says when that was unsuccessful, Strause entered a nearby garage, which was quickly surrounded by arriving deputies. Strause reportedly remained inside, threatening violence against law enforcement.
KIMT
Waterloo man pleads not guilty to 2020 threats and gunfire in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Waterloo man is pleading not guilty in connection to gunfire in Floyd County in the summer of 2020. Calvin Tillman Edwards, 20, is charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents state that on June 13, 2020, Edwards ordered a...
KCJJ
Armed Illinois man arrested after traffic stop near Lone Tree
An armed Illinois man has been arrested after a traffic stop near Lone Tree. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reports pulling over a 2018 BMW 760 on Highway 22 near Utah Avenue just before 2am Saturday. The vehicle had reportedly been speeding at 67 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone and crossing the fog and center line multiple times.
KWQC
Clinton man sentenced to prison for stabbing 2 people in 2021
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for stabbing two people in August 2021. Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of willful injury causing serious, a Class C felony, in Clinton County District Court. On Thursday,...
KCRG.com
Dimione Walker to argue self-defense in Taboo shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man charged for his role in the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge shooting, has filed a notice that he plans to rely on the defense(s) of self-defense and defense of others in his upcoming murder trial. Walker is facing a charge of first-degree murder for...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police: Man Arrested after Leading Officers on Car Chase
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.
KCJJ
IC woman faces child endangerment charge after toddler reportedly found wandering near street
An Iowa City woman has been arrested after Johnson County deputies claim her toddler was found wandering near a road. Deputies report a two-year-old was found unaccompanied near Metric Road in the Modern Manor manufactured housing community just before 6pm Thursday. The child was wearing only a diaper and sweatshirt with no shoes. The temperature at the time was 43 degrees.
kciiradio.com
Therapist Arrested for Fraudulent Practices in Washington County
The Washington Police Department arrested forty-two-year-old John Paul Nganga on a Washington County Warrant for Fraudulent Practices Second Degree, a Class D Felony. In June of 2022, the Washington Police Department was contacted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department concerning a therapist who had submitted fraudulent bills through the Grace C. Mae Advocacy Center.
KCJJ
UI Police investigate reported residence hall burglaries
University of Iowa Police are investigating a pair of reported residence hall burglaries. The UI Department of Public Safety says they received two reports on Monday of potential burglaries that occurred in an east side residence hall. One incident occurred last week, and one incident occurred in late August. UI...
KCRG.com
Jury rejects death penalty for man convicted of killing 17 at Florida high school
The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse. Colonoscopy study shows importance of getting procedure done. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
KCRG.com
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-380 near 29th Street just before 10 p.m. Police have not released the name or condition of the person injured, nor...
KIMT
After two dozen delays, man sentenced for Floyd County drug crime
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man whose trial was delayed 26 times and spent more than a year as a fugitive is finally sentenced. Sayvonne Lealbert Jordan, 26 of Waterloo, pleaded guilty in Floyd County District Court to possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver Alprazolam. He was arrested in February 2018 after being pulled over in Charles City for a traffic violation.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing from employer
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from alleged loading of cash onto his re-loadable card without paying for it while at his place of employment. According to police the incident occurred Tuesday October 4th. 36-year-old James Carey of Lincoln Avenue was at the Casey’s store on North Dubuque Street that morning and was captured on security cameras. While working, he allegedly used his Green Dot reloadable card on four occasions, loading over $1400 onto the card without putting any money into the register or using another card to pay for it.
KCJJ
Chicagoland man arrested for intoxication at Northside Iowa City Brain Rock
The Northside Iowa City “Brain Rock” has attracted another underage intoxicated man. Police noticed 18-year-old James Vargas, from the Chicago suburb of Lake Villa, with his pants around the ankles at the local attraction on Market Street just after Midnight Wednesday. Upon contact, he reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman facing prison sentence on drug and weapon charges
An Iowa City woman faces over a dozen years in prison on drug and weapon charges after allegedly providing a false statement to purchase a firearm. 22-year-old Jada Grimes of Beach View Drive reportedly purchased a pistol from Scheels in Coralville the afternoon of August 26th last year. She indicated in her firearm transaction form that she was not a user of a controlled substance.
KCRG.com
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
