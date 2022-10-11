ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubs’ Draymond Green fined, not suspended

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green will be fined, not suspended, after he punched teammate Jordan Poole, according to the team’s coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr made the announcement late Tuesday. Kerr said Green will come back to practice Thursday and will play Friday in the last pre-season game and on opening […]
Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole

Few retired players maintain as much clout with fan bases of their former team than Stephen Jackson does with the Golden State Warriors. Just because Captain Jack is a Bay Area legend, though, hardly meant Mary Babers-Green was going to let his take on her son’s vicious punch to Jordan Poole stand unchallenged. The result […] The post Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kerr confirms Green returns Friday after Warriors win against Portland, 131-98

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- JaMychal Green and Moses Moody scored 20 points apiece as a team of Golden State reserves dominated visiting Portland.James Wiseman, coming back after missing last season with a right knee injury, had 18 points and seven rebounds. Green was 8 of 10 from the field, including missing only one of his five shots from outside the arc. Wiseman, who played 18 minutes, made 6 of 8 from the field.Shaedon Sharpe, the seventh overall pick from Kentucky, led Portland with 17 points, while Jusuf Nurkic finished with 16 points. Anfernee Simons had 12.Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan...
