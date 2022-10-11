Read full article on original website
Warriors' Jordan Poole sure seems fine after the Draymond Green punch
Before the game, Curry gave Poole a trophy.
Draymond Green’s expected return date from post-fight Warriors hiatus, revealed
Draymond Green is still currently spending time away from the Golden State Warriors amid his self-imposed hiatus from the team. This came after the former Defensive Player of the Year threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole during a heated altercation at practice. Neither Green nor the Warriors revealed how...
Lakers News: ESPN Personality Predicts Draymond Green Will Join Lakers
Could the four-time champ join California's winningest NBA franchise?
Dubs’ Draymond Green fined, not suspended
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green will be fined, not suspended, after he punched teammate Jordan Poole, according to the team’s coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr made the announcement late Tuesday. Kerr said Green will come back to practice Thursday and will play Friday in the last pre-season game and on opening […]
Warriors make decision on Draymond Green punishment
The Golden State Warriors have made a decision regarding discipline for Draymond Green. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Green has been fined but will not be suspended by the team for punching teammate Jordan Poole. The Warriors expect to have Green back at practice on Thursday and playing...
Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole
Few retired players maintain as much clout with fan bases of their former team than Stephen Jackson does with the Golden State Warriors. Just because Captain Jack is a Bay Area legend, though, hardly meant Mary Babers-Green was going to let his take on her son’s vicious punch to Jordan Poole stand unchallenged. The result […] The post Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green's Status With Warriors is Determined
Here is the status of Draymond Green with the Warriors after an incident at practice last week when he punched out teammate Jordan Poole.
Kerr confirms Green returns Friday after Warriors win against Portland, 131-98
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- JaMychal Green and Moses Moody scored 20 points apiece as a team of Golden State reserves dominated visiting Portland.James Wiseman, coming back after missing last season with a right knee injury, had 18 points and seven rebounds. Green was 8 of 10 from the field, including missing only one of his five shots from outside the arc. Wiseman, who played 18 minutes, made 6 of 8 from the field.Shaedon Sharpe, the seventh overall pick from Kentucky, led Portland with 17 points, while Jusuf Nurkic finished with 16 points. Anfernee Simons had 12.Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan...
NBA Executive Sees Lakers As Potential Draymond Green Suitor
The incident that occurred at the practice of the Golden State Warriors last week between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has captivated the attention of the NBA world. Reading about the physical altercation is one thing, but seeing the video of it is a whole different story. When a video...
